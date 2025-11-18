Hey Pandas, When Is It Okay To Separate The Art From The Artist? (Closed)

Many good cartoons, books, movies, and other such media have been tainted by the acts of their creators/masterminds. When you are a fan of those media pieces, it can be genuinely hard to come to terms with the fact that the one who made the shows you love (for example, Ren and Stimpy) did horrific things. So how do you cope?
#1
If it doesn’t involve rape, sexual, abuse, assault. R Kelly and P Diddy are a big NO. Tom Cruise is fine.
#2
It really is in the observer’s hands to draw that line.
If you really like their art, perhaps enjoy it in a way that doesn’t have them profit off of you.
There are terrible artists throughout history who have created classics, and beautiful art, music, literature. Much of the time, personally, I don’t pay attention to who exactly the artist is.
But sometimes the artist/creator does some heinous things that are highly profiled and I cannot feel good enjoying any of their work, no matter how nice it is.
Peter Nygard is an example. The thrift store I work at has been getting A LOT of his clothing in. We still put it out because there’s already 2 brands we’re told to toss out when we see them.
#3
When the artist is a good person but the art is, frankly, awful.
Or, I suppose, when adhering to the rules means hating Shakespeare (read the merchant of Venice. if you don’t want to, guy harasses a Jew, then wants money. Jew is like ‘k, here’s money, but if you don’t pay me back, I take some of your skin.’ Guy freely enters into contract, not coerced at all. There’s talk about how Jew’s kid is so nice she’s almost Christian. Guy loses money. Jew wants skin. Guy is like ‘no’. Guy goes to court. Guy’s girlfriend SNEAKS IN AND PRETENDS TO BE A JUDGE, I REPEAT, PRETENDS TO BE A JUDGE, and orders that it can’t happen cause a Jew can’t draw the blood of a Christian. Then the Jew is forced to convert to Christianity and the Good Guys(TM) who definitely didn’t break the law and cheat a guy and force him to convert win.)
…god I hate that play. But it would be kind of weird to be like “yeah Shakespeare is horrible I don’t want to read Shakespeare”. I suppose you could also say because my work doesn’t support Shakespeare or his descendants it’s ok.
