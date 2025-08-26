105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

by

Sometimes an item or experience is so good or so truly terrible that we feel compelled to sit down and pen a description of what it was like, something to immortalize this incident. Commonly enough, these end up being reviews. And some, as it turns out, are seriously more creative than others.

We’ve gathered some hilarious, creative and unhinged examples of times netizens found comedy gold in the review section. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1 Funniest Food Review Ever

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: JMajercz

#2 Fat Husband

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: gracecamille_, MothersMiIk

#3 This Is Genius

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: __-Midnight__

#4 Shout Out To My Man Henry

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: shamusreed

#5 Came Across This Funny Review When Looking For Bear Spray

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: kitttxn

#6 The Funny Part Is That 70 People Found It Helpful

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: TheMaskedCrisis

#7 I Live A Block Away From A Golf Course And Love When This Opportunity Presents Itself

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: ADGactual

#8 This Amazon Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: bubblyelephants

#9 Cursed Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Garrett-The-Ferret

#10 Botanical Bliss

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Jedidaz

#11 Four People Found It Helpful

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: HarlanCoben

#12 $1500 Swiss Army Knife, Reviews Are The Best

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: iam_nobody

#13 He Gave 5 Star Review To A Police Station

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Fogger-3

#14 Letting Someone In On Your Protein Is Crazy

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: king26_sk

#15 Costco Gas Station

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Dphperez20

#16 This Is Absolutely Hilarious

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: UpendraMPradhan

#17 I Hate Yellow

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Rorshach85

#18 A Review For Edinburgh Zoo

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: MicoClarke

#19 I Never Knew That I Wanted One Of These… Until Now

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: NanasTeaPartyHeyHo

#20 Interesting Home Depot Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: tid69der

#21 This One Is Fantastic

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: naberrries

#22 This Made Me Laugh. I Feel That

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: gagadaily

#23 This Is The Funniest Review For A Wing Joint Ever

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: tylerduran21, Grover Collins

#24 A One Star Review For A Place That Hasn’t Even Opened Yet

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: PixelPervert

#25 Boiled Toucan

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: KoraJem

#26 “Too Many Animal”

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Silver_SnakeNZ

#27 A Review On A Vegan Bakery

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: TheEmpireBuisness

#28 Roller Blade Amazon Review. They’re Not Safe For Your Wives, Guys. Be Careful Out There

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: teensytor

#29 Found This Comfy Little Idiot In A 1-Star Review For Rubber Snakes

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: mothfroth

#30 This Made Me Laugh Way Too Hard

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: 2Saddington

#31 Man I Wish

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#32 This Amazon Review For Trash Bags

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Trial-and-error—–

#33 I Think He Misread It A Little

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: DryMC

#34 Help Them Achieve Immortality?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: marklewismd

#35 The Satire

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#36 This Amazon Review And Image For An Ethernet Cable

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: OfficialIntelligence

#37 Signed “The Sympathetic Bandits”

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: AmznMovieRevws

#38 I Don’t Know If Is Entitled But Was A Funny Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: nacg9

#39 Totally Agree. Should’ve Just Built A New Castle From Scratch

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: CharMarlowe

#40 Another Review On The Statue Of Liberty

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Iamkindaweird1

#41 This Review For A Pizza Place

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Eternal_Whim

#42 Poor Johnny

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Recent-Egg-467

#43 I Laughed So Hard

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: furrythrowaway694

#44 Thank You For Your Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: suurmufloni

#45 While Donating Plasma I Decided To Read The Reviews Of The Facility. Good To Know My Plasma Is Going To Satanic Rituals

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: PNWCactus

#46 Dawn Reviews Her Son On A Loft Bed Listing

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: jiirani

#47 Parenting Tips In An Amazon Review For A Penguin Mask

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: imgur.com

#48 Changed Their Review Because… Oh

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: TheSacredEarth

#49 This Review For A Cheap Vodka Teleportation Device

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Partly_Dave

#50 Throwback To This Iconic Review And Yes, Humor Is Subjective

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: imgur.com

#51 Had You Considered Writing A Book About Leahy That Doesn’t Focus On Him?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: PhillipsPOBrien

#52 How Did You Even Find This?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: katiemattel

#53 Police Station Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: RandomTranzit

#54 Can This Opinion Be Trusted?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: huixing_

#55 Hope This Is Allowed Just Eat Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Review From Local Smoke Shop

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#57 Thanks Clara For Providing A Photo

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com, ekapitu

#58 I Kind Of Agree With This Review, Actually

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: AmznMovieRevws

#59 Game Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Sims481

#60 Going To Have To Sacrifice A Sock

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Answer The Calls Betsy

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#62 The Most Liked Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Impressive_Plenty876

#63 The Review Was So Wild That You Had To Share It. It’s Such A Shame That The Person Disabled The Comments

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#64 First Time Sorting Reviews By Lowest Score And It Really Paid Off

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: JeremyPudding

#65 That’s Crazy

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: grogucent

#66 We Covered That On The Nick Swardson Episode

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: nonficshawn

#67 Might Want To Call Hr

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#68 Ironman

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: ComicBookNOW

#69 Possibly The Funniest Review Of A Benning Film Imaginable

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: regularaugust

#70 A Glowing Review Of A Bakery

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: nosh02110

#71 Knees Weak, Arms Heavy

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Coalbee1126

#72 I Don’t Know If This Qualifies But

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: imgur.com

#73 One Of The Best Of This Kind

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Bluemads12300

#74 Peanut Boy

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: SelfApprehensive879

#75 Amazon Review I Stumbled On

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: LeftyRoss

#76 “Grow Into It”

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Ok-Perspective-965

#77 Good Cat Storage

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: RubySkube

#78 This

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: imgur.com

#79 I Laughed Way Too Hard At This. My Sense Of Humor Is Broken

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#80 The Reviews For The Fidget Spinner App On The App Store

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: G1ZM0DE

#81 Dairy Queen Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#82 Found This On The Reviews Of A Local Massage Place

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: somedudecandrive

#83 Oh Nice

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: msohioan

#84 One Of The Reviews Of A Bakery In My Neighbourhood. Guess It’s A Valid Reason To Give It 1/5 Stars

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: freably

#85 People Are Really This Salty Over A Rating?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: gamerlessorange

#86 Actually Made Me Laugh

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: OrdinaryAltruistic54

#87 Crispy

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: BurningBernie559

#88 Use With Caution

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: SAlKYOU

#89 I Wanted To Download A Scrabble App But This Was The Top Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: perpetualisms

#90 Teens Flaunting Mobility?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: egguchom

#91 Mcdonald’s Review

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: thesmolchickenclub

#92 I’m Sorry, But What Does This Have To Do With The Restaurant?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: andrez444

#93 Found While Searching For Apartments In My Area. Guess I Shouldn’t Apply?

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#94 Trip To The Local Recycling Center

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: reddit.com

#95 Top Review For Come And See

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: gummigummasson

#96 My Favorite Review Of This Movie

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: ilovewater100

#97 This Is Incredible

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: lovepiastri

#98 Choccy Milk Is Like $10 There

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: xbalderas1

#99 A Review Of The Cheesecake Factory

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: lily_huber

#100 At Least The Socket Works

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Playful-Gazelle5491

#101 Funniest Thing Yahs Staff Have Ever Done

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: x.com

#102 Funniest One Star Review On Goodreads. Book Was So Bad It Gave Her Ptsd

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: hiscoraline

#103 A Review For My Local Taco Bell

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: luckydragonwolf

#104 Cats Be Cats

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: Jedidaz

#105 Im Not As Funny As This Person

105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Image source: captnmarvl

