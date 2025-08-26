105 Times People Showed Their Immaculate Sense Of Humor In Product And Service Reviews

Sometimes an item or experience is so good or so truly terrible that we feel compelled to sit down and pen a description of what it was like, something to immortalize this incident. Commonly enough, these end up being reviews. And some, as it turns out, are seriously more creative than others.
We’ve gathered some hilarious, creative and unhinged examples of times netizens found comedy gold in the review section. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
#1 Funniest Food Review Ever
Image source: JMajercz
#2 Fat Husband
Image source: gracecamille_, MothersMiIk
#3 This Is Genius
Image source: __-Midnight__
#4 Shout Out To My Man Henry
Image source: shamusreed
#5 Came Across This Funny Review When Looking For Bear Spray
Image source: kitttxn
#6 The Funny Part Is That 70 People Found It Helpful
Image source: TheMaskedCrisis
#7 I Live A Block Away From A Golf Course And Love When This Opportunity Presents Itself
Image source: ADGactual
#8 This Amazon Review
Image source: bubblyelephants
#9 Cursed Review
Image source: Garrett-The-Ferret
#10 Botanical Bliss
Image source: Jedidaz
#11 Four People Found It Helpful
Image source: HarlanCoben
#12 $1500 Swiss Army Knife, Reviews Are The Best
Image source: iam_nobody
#13 He Gave 5 Star Review To A Police Station
Image source: Fogger-3
#14 Letting Someone In On Your Protein Is Crazy
Image source: king26_sk
#15 Costco Gas Station
Image source: Dphperez20
#16 This Is Absolutely Hilarious
Image source: UpendraMPradhan
#17 I Hate Yellow
Image source: Rorshach85
#18 A Review For Edinburgh Zoo
Image source: MicoClarke
#19 I Never Knew That I Wanted One Of These… Until Now
Image source: NanasTeaPartyHeyHo
#20 Interesting Home Depot Review
Image source: tid69der
#21 This One Is Fantastic
Image source: naberrries
#22 This Made Me Laugh. I Feel That
Image source: gagadaily
#23 This Is The Funniest Review For A Wing Joint Ever
Image source: tylerduran21, Grover Collins
#24 A One Star Review For A Place That Hasn’t Even Opened Yet
Image source: PixelPervert
#25 Boiled Toucan
Image source: KoraJem
#26 “Too Many Animal”
Image source: Silver_SnakeNZ
#27 A Review On A Vegan Bakery
Image source: TheEmpireBuisness
#28 Roller Blade Amazon Review. They’re Not Safe For Your Wives, Guys. Be Careful Out There
Image source: teensytor
#29 Found This Comfy Little Idiot In A 1-Star Review For Rubber Snakes
Image source: mothfroth
#30 This Made Me Laugh Way Too Hard
Image source: 2Saddington
#31 Man I Wish
Image source: reddit.com
#32 This Amazon Review For Trash Bags
Image source: Trial-and-error—–
#33 I Think He Misread It A Little
Image source: DryMC
#34 Help Them Achieve Immortality?
Image source: marklewismd
#35 The Satire
Image source: reddit.com
#36 This Amazon Review And Image For An Ethernet Cable
Image source: OfficialIntelligence
#37 Signed “The Sympathetic Bandits”
Image source: AmznMovieRevws
#38 I Don’t Know If Is Entitled But Was A Funny Review
Image source: nacg9
#39 Totally Agree. Should’ve Just Built A New Castle From Scratch
Image source: CharMarlowe
#40 Another Review On The Statue Of Liberty
Image source: Iamkindaweird1
#41 This Review For A Pizza Place
Image source: Eternal_Whim
#42 Poor Johnny
Image source: Recent-Egg-467
#43 I Laughed So Hard
Image source: furrythrowaway694
#44 Thank You For Your Review
Image source: suurmufloni
#45 While Donating Plasma I Decided To Read The Reviews Of The Facility. Good To Know My Plasma Is Going To Satanic Rituals
Image source: PNWCactus
#46 Dawn Reviews Her Son On A Loft Bed Listing
Image source: jiirani
#47 Parenting Tips In An Amazon Review For A Penguin Mask
Image source: imgur.com
#48 Changed Their Review Because… Oh
Image source: TheSacredEarth
#49 This Review For A Cheap Vodka Teleportation Device
Image source: Partly_Dave
#50 Throwback To This Iconic Review And Yes, Humor Is Subjective
Image source: imgur.com
#51 Had You Considered Writing A Book About Leahy That Doesn’t Focus On Him?
Image source: PhillipsPOBrien
#52 How Did You Even Find This?
Image source: katiemattel
#53 Police Station Review
Image source: RandomTranzit
#54 Can This Opinion Be Trusted?
Image source: huixing_
#55 Hope This Is Allowed Just Eat Review
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Review From Local Smoke Shop
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Thanks Clara For Providing A Photo
Image source: reddit.com, ekapitu
#58 I Kind Of Agree With This Review, Actually
Image source: AmznMovieRevws
#59 Game Review
Image source: Sims481
#60 Going To Have To Sacrifice A Sock
Image source: reddit.com
#61 Answer The Calls Betsy
Image source: reddit.com
#62 The Most Liked Review
Image source: Impressive_Plenty876
#63 The Review Was So Wild That You Had To Share It. It’s Such A Shame That The Person Disabled The Comments
Image source: reddit.com
#64 First Time Sorting Reviews By Lowest Score And It Really Paid Off
Image source: JeremyPudding
#65 That’s Crazy
Image source: grogucent
#66 We Covered That On The Nick Swardson Episode
Image source: nonficshawn
#67 Might Want To Call Hr
Image source: reddit.com
#68 Ironman
Image source: ComicBookNOW
#69 Possibly The Funniest Review Of A Benning Film Imaginable
Image source: regularaugust
#70 A Glowing Review Of A Bakery
Image source: nosh02110
#71 Knees Weak, Arms Heavy
Image source: Coalbee1126
#72 I Don’t Know If This Qualifies But
Image source: imgur.com
#73 One Of The Best Of This Kind
Image source: Bluemads12300
#74 Peanut Boy
Image source: SelfApprehensive879
#75 Amazon Review I Stumbled On
Image source: LeftyRoss
#76 “Grow Into It”
Image source: Ok-Perspective-965
#77 Good Cat Storage
Image source: RubySkube
#78 This
Image source: imgur.com
#79 I Laughed Way Too Hard At This. My Sense Of Humor Is Broken
Image source: reddit.com
#80 The Reviews For The Fidget Spinner App On The App Store
Image source: G1ZM0DE
#81 Dairy Queen Review
Image source: reddit.com
#82 Found This On The Reviews Of A Local Massage Place
Image source: somedudecandrive
#83 Oh Nice
Image source: msohioan
#84 One Of The Reviews Of A Bakery In My Neighbourhood. Guess It’s A Valid Reason To Give It 1/5 Stars
Image source: freably
#85 People Are Really This Salty Over A Rating?
Image source: gamerlessorange
#86 Actually Made Me Laugh
Image source: OrdinaryAltruistic54
#87 Crispy
Image source: BurningBernie559
#88 Use With Caution
Image source: SAlKYOU
#89 I Wanted To Download A Scrabble App But This Was The Top Review
Image source: perpetualisms
#90 Teens Flaunting Mobility?
Image source: egguchom
#91 Mcdonald’s Review
Image source: thesmolchickenclub
#92 I’m Sorry, But What Does This Have To Do With The Restaurant?
Image source: andrez444
#93 Found While Searching For Apartments In My Area. Guess I Shouldn’t Apply?
Image source: reddit.com
#94 Trip To The Local Recycling Center
Image source: reddit.com
#95 Top Review For Come And See
Image source: gummigummasson
#96 My Favorite Review Of This Movie
Image source: ilovewater100
#97 This Is Incredible
Image source: lovepiastri
#98 Choccy Milk Is Like $10 There
Image source: xbalderas1
#99 A Review Of The Cheesecake Factory
Image source: lily_huber
#100 At Least The Socket Works
Image source: Playful-Gazelle5491
#101 Funniest Thing Yahs Staff Have Ever Done
Image source: x.com
#102 Funniest One Star Review On Goodreads. Book Was So Bad It Gave Her Ptsd
Image source: hiscoraline
#103 A Review For My Local Taco Bell
Image source: luckydragonwolf
#104 Cats Be Cats
Image source: Jedidaz
#105 Im Not As Funny As This Person
Image source: captnmarvl
