Hey Pandas, What’s Your Birthday Date? (Closed)

11.11 is mine, what’s yours?
#1
Happy belated birthday!!
Mine is 5.1. Or as you Americans would say 1.5. Im going to be 30 and am planning on having a party for the first time since i was a kid
#2
April 7th
#3
14 January
#4
1st June
#5
Feb 17, I have a actually pretty normal story for how I know to people who died on the day I would be born.
#6
18-Jun
#7
december 20
#8
January 30th
#9
10th April
#10
30th October
#11
3 – 21
#12
March 26, I realized that two of my favourite characters from games I used to play had close birthdays with me.. (one 26 and another 25)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us