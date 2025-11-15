Hey Pandas, What Weird Thing Did You Used To Collect As A Child? (Closed)

by

I collected toilet paper rolls.. I had a whole basket of them about as big as a large drawer.

#1

I collected rocks. Maybe some sticks as well. The reason I grabbed the rocks was because back in kidergarden, this girl was being mean to my friend. She was throwing around his backpack with her friend and stuff. So, I grabbed some rubber bands and tape. I stuck the sticks and rubber bands together to make a slingshot. I went outside where they were still bullying him and shot some rocks at her. Her friends just started running away. I mya have had to go to the principals office, but it was all worth it.

#2

i used to collect a bunch of stuff, firstly feathers bc i wanted to fly, then rocks, then small fossils i’d find in gravel, and then rusty screws and nails

#3

I used to collect rocks, but not just any rocks…. BIG ROCKS!

#4

I collected toilet paper rolls too! I had over a hundred before my mom recycled them. Also I collected tags from clothing.

#5

My grandpa had like a ton of fake snail shells that were normal sized in his yard. I used to collect them and out them in the “secret compartment” (under the seat) of my little tricycle toy thing. i didnt remember doing that until last summer, when we were cleaning out his garage and I found the trike.
I also collected those realistic animals, mostly horses and cows, but all kinds of them. And Beanie Boos. I dont know why but now I just have an army waiting to attack in my closet.

#6

Lots of rocks and cardboard gum containers.

#7

I have a collection of little things (chapsticks, pens, and those punch cards you get from yogurt places) that I steal from the homophobes at my school

#8

onions. raw onions are delicious.

#9

Bookmarks! My collection is over 200 and they are a really diverse range of bookmarks, one was even shipped to me from Vienna!
I also collected the little stickers on the surface of fruit, like apples and mandarins, and I would put them on my drink bottle, until the surface was completely covered, it took me almost a year, and my whole class contributed every now and then, and it is still completely covered to this day.

#10

bones

#11

Paint color cards. I loved them. Now that I look back on it, it might’ve been related to my synesthesia.

#12

rocks. i had hundreds of big rocks in my garage

#13

trash
ity bity trash from the floor and then i play wit it
dust, smol paper, candy wraper and i aslo collected sharp items like paper clips and nail, needles, sharp wood, metal and more but i play wit it too and i stil do it

#14

Foil chocolate wrappers. They were pretty.

#15

Paper placemats from restaurants. Going out to eat was a special treat so I liked saving them as mementos. Plus I liked looking at the designs (I’m a graphic designer now). Only problem was my aunt thought me hanging up pictures of food meant I had an eating disorder (I didn’t) and voiced her concern to my mom.

