Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Nowadays, traveling is not only a favored hobby, but a necessity, too, for some people, who can probably no longer remember their life without it. But whether it’s vacation time or a business trip, they have plenty of options to choose from to get themselves from point A to point B. Even if the destination is on the other end of the world, they can get there in roughly a day, which was once a thing difficult to imagine.

Clearly, many things seemed impossible at a certain point in time; but, thanks to the development in technology and engineering, quite a few have become reality. If you’re curious to take a step back in time and see what travel looked like back in the 19-20th centuries, you’re in luck, as today we’re focusing on the period between 1830-1955.

On the list below you will find some fascinating pictures, as shared by the ‘Golden Age Of Travel 1830-1955’ Facebook group that depict everything from the first subway ride in New York, to German monorails, and much more. You will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the founder of the group, Bill, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about it. So wait no longer, scroll down to browse the pictures and make sure to upvote your favorites!

#1 1905 Woods Electric Car

Image source: See Twise

#2 Jefferson County Mobile Library, Texas’ First Mobile Library

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#3 200-Year-Old Wooden Bridge In Dagestan, Built Without The Use Of A Single Nail

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Story Cafe

#4 Bmw Isetta Bubble Car Custom Conversion, 1950s. And, Of Course, A Picnic Basket

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩

#5 Native Americans In 1908

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Changling Mandrake

#6 New York Central “Mercury” 1936

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Story Cafe

#7 A Bicycle For The Whole Family, 1949

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Joyce Ward

#8 London In The 1920s. A Policeman In A London Street Giving Directions To The Three Children On A Bicycle. The Bicycle Is Specially Made For Three Persons

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Endri Logos

#9 The First Subway Ride In New York City History, 120 Years Ago. Original, 1904

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Hussein Saleh

#10 Alweg Monorail Train In Cologne, Germany, 1952

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: The Historian's Denn

#11 1931 The German Schienenzeppelin Hits Max Speed Of 120 Mph (230 Kmh)

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Kenny Callei

#12 Baby Strollers Strapped To The Front Of The Bus In Opawa, New Zealand (1950s)

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Joyce Ward

#13 Car Seats Were Not Equipped With Any Straps To Keep Baby Seat On The Seat. Instead, These Seats Depended On The Mother Extending Her Arm To Prevent The Baby From Toppling Forward. 1958

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: ShutterBulky

#14 Boat Ride, 1920s

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#15 A Victorian Home Being Moved Via Horse Power In San Francisco, 1908

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Ciarra Tavares-Girsback

#16 An Amazing Capture Of Changing Times In Transportation By Photographer O. Winston Link

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Troy C. Werner

#17 A Sleeping Berth On An Imperial Airways Aircraft In 1937

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#18 Chief Iron Tail, Cranking An Early Automobile, 1915

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Royal World

#19 1950s, “Flying Cars” Amusement Park Ride. The Drum Rotated And You Controlled A Brake In The Car. The Cars Would Go Completely Up And Over The Loop

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Duck & Cover, Growing Up in the Atomic Age

#20 Salvador Héctor Sarida, Little 6-Year-Old Motorcyclist. Buenos Aires, 1936

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Endri Logos

#21 Titanic Launch Into Belfast Harbour (1911)

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Ciarra Tavares-Girsback

#22 Food Delivery In The Future

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Rosa Hemming

#23 1949 Nash Airflyte. First Sleeper Car

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Walter Hasler

#24 Traditional Cod Fishing In Lofoten ( Nordland, Norway) In 1928

hese “åttring” boats with four (sometimes five) pairs of oars represent a continuous boat building tradition from the pre-Viking Age.

My restoration and digital hand colorization of Anders Beer Wilse´s
photo in the Norsk Folkemuseum archive.

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Frank Hellsten

#25 New York, USA – 1960: French Cellist Maurice Baquet Trying To Open His Car Covered With Snow During A Snow Storm

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: facebook.com

#26 Berlin, Circa 1905

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: George Derenburger

#27 Georges Tairraz II ( 1900 – 1975 ). Two Climbers Traversing The Aiguille Du Midi And Aiguille Du Plan, Chamonix, France 1932

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source:  Gren Nation

#28 A Family Getting Ready To Cruise In Their 1903 Cadillac Model A Tonneau

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: ShutterBulky

#29 Old Train. 1940s

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩

#30 Interior Of Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#31 Man Standing On Lap Of Colossal Figure Of Ramses, 1856

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Machine Lord

#32 Golden Gate Bridge Painter Walking To Work

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Craig Meador

#33 An Austin 7 Driven By B. Sparrow Loses Control At Donington Park On May 13, 1933

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Endri Logos

#34 A Coca Cola Delivery Van In Oslo In 1938

Norway was, in addition to Australia, Austria and South Africa, one of the countries where Coca Cola was introduced in that year. (Neighboring country Sweden had to wait until 1953.) My partial colorization of Anders B. Wilse´s photo in the Norsk Folkemuseum archive

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Frank Hellsten

#35 A Barge Maneuvering Under The Michigan Ave Bridge, Chicago In 1953

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙪𝙩

#36 New York City After A Snowstorm In 1888

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Vellore Eruthukattu

#37 Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: History Defined

#38 Titanic Compared To A Modern Cruise Ship

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#39 1946 Hey Mister, I Can Fix That Tire For A Coke,a Cap Gun,five Army Men And A Hula Hoop

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Craig Meador

#40 A Photograph Taken Infront Of Rome’s Colosseum, Circa 1897

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Monique Genoud

#41 Passengers On Board The Staten Island Ferry In 1895

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Joyce Ward

#42 Times Square, New York City 1936

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Royal World

#43 1951 Airline Ad By Harold Anderson

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#44 A Train Passes Through Densely Packed Housing Along Kensal Rise, London, England. March 1921

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Monique Genoud

#45 Subway Car In Manhattan In The 1950s

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Joyce Ward

#46 Passengers On Eastern Airlines In 1935

Planes were so loud back in the day that the cabin crew had to use megaphones so the passengers could hear them. Flights from the UK to Australia took 11 days. The plane could drop 100’s of feet randomly thus motion sickness bowls were placed beneath the seats.

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Elisa Elena Jiménez Emán

#47 Cycle Engineer Riding The World’s Smallest Bicycle Through The City, London, August 1937

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Royal World

#48 1920s Passengers Waiting For A Thrill Of A Lifetime!

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Craig Meador

#49 Camp Of Scientists In The Sands Of The Karakum Desert. Turkmen Ssr, 1953

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Tomi Vaalisto

#50 Queensboro Bridge (Aka 59th Street Bridge) Under Construction In 1905

Marvel At Engineering Feats With 50 Photos From The ‘Golden Age Of Travel’ Group

Image source: Joyce Ward

