30 Disgusting Vintage Recipes That Prove The Dishes Of The Past Were Really Bizarre

Whoever said you can’t time travel clearly has not stumbled upon Jess’s Instagram page, “Weird Old Food.” With a hefty collection of vintage cookbooks at her fingertips, Jess takes us way back, serving up photos of rather interesting recipes that might make you go, “Wait, people actually ate that?”
The charm of “Weird Old Food” lies in the mystery, with Jess sharing just enough to keep her followers intrigued and staying tuned for more. Each post reveals a scanned snapshot of a dish from the vintage cookbooks she owns, and the bare essentials—just the name of the dish, the year, and the cookbook it’s pulled from. However, looking past all that, this page isn’t just about the food itself, rather it’s a collection of the strange and quirky culinary trends of the past.
Also, don’t forget to scroll down and check out an interview with Jess, the owner of the ‘Weird Old Food’ page!
#1 Shrimp Cucumber Aspic (Southern Living 1983 Annual Recipes)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#2 Salmon In Bladder Of Pork (Loving French Cuisine, 1995)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#3 Ham Buffet Mold (Campbell’s Great Restaurant Cookbook, U.s.a.)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#4 Rice And Salmon Mould (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#5 Ducklings Afloat On A Pond Cake (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#6 Molded Egg Salad (Betty Crocker’s Smart Cook, 1988)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#7 Spaghetti Ring Florentine (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#8 Chutney Aspic (Trader Vic’s Pacific Island Cookbook, 1968)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#9 Shrimps In Aspic (Grand Diplome Cooking Course, Volume 8, 1972)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#10 Soup On The Rocks (Campbell’s Soup Ad, 1956)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#11 Sugar Cube Castle (Holiday Cookies, Sweets, Appetizers And Meals, 1986)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#12 Frankfurter Crown With Kraut (34 Selected Recipes For Delicious Dishes And Dinners With Kraut)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#13 Stuffed Flank-Steak Roll (Time Life Illustrated Library Of Cooking: Appetizers, Beef, Breads And Rolls, Breakfast Quick Breads, 1969)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#14 Piped Clown (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#15 Lemon Dill Shrimp Mold (Wilton Entertaining Appetizers To Desserts, 1994)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#16 Lobster Salad Heligoland (Gourmet’s Old Vienna Cookbook, 1959)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#17 Shrimp Tree With Curry Sauce (Great Recipes Of The World)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#18 Whole Fish In Aspic (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#19 Lettuce-Wrapped And Stuffed Fillets Of Fish (Victory Garden Cookbook, 1982)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#20 Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#21 Rag Doll Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#22 Sea Dream (Joys Of Jello, 1963)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#23 Brain Salad With Cream Dressing (The Good Cook Salads, 1980)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#24 Golden Gate Saucy Burgers With Spaghetti Topping (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 3, 1972)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#25 Cold Glazed Salmon (Gourmet Magazine, 1964)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#26 Hard Sauce Clowns (How To Have The Most Fun With Cake Mixes)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#27 Summer Day Salad (Holiday Cooking For Kids, 1982)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#28 Noodle Ring (The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook, 1980)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#29 Fun At The Fair Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)
Image source: weirdoldfood
#30 Clown Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)
Image source: weirdoldfood
Follow Us