30 Disgusting Vintage Recipes That Prove The Dishes Of The Past Were Really Bizarre

Whoever said you can’t time travel clearly has not stumbled upon Jess’s Instagram page, “Weird Old Food.” With a hefty collection of vintage cookbooks at her fingertips, Jess takes us way back, serving up photos of rather interesting recipes that might make you go, “Wait, people actually ate that?”

The charm of “Weird Old Food” lies in the mystery, with Jess sharing just enough to keep her followers intrigued and staying tuned for more. Each post reveals a scanned snapshot of a dish from the vintage cookbooks she owns, and the bare essentials—just the name of the dish, the year, and the cookbook it’s pulled from. However, looking past all that, this page isn’t just about the food itself, rather it’s a collection of the strange and quirky culinary trends of the past.

Also, don’t forget to scroll down and check out an interview with Jess, the owner of the ‘Weird Old Food’ page!

#1 Shrimp Cucumber Aspic (Southern Living 1983 Annual Recipes)

#2 Salmon In Bladder Of Pork (Loving French Cuisine, 1995)

#3 Ham Buffet Mold (Campbell’s Great Restaurant Cookbook, U.s.a.)

#4 Rice And Salmon Mould (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

#5 Ducklings Afloat On A Pond Cake (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)

#6 Molded Egg Salad (Betty Crocker’s Smart Cook, 1988)

#7 Spaghetti Ring Florentine (Better Homes And Gardens 1988 Best-Recipes Yearbook)

#8 Chutney Aspic (Trader Vic’s Pacific Island Cookbook, 1968)

#9 Shrimps In Aspic (Grand Diplome Cooking Course, Volume 8, 1972)

#10 Soup On The Rocks (Campbell’s Soup Ad, 1956)

#11 Sugar Cube Castle (Holiday Cookies, Sweets, Appetizers And Meals, 1986)

#12 Frankfurter Crown With Kraut (34 Selected Recipes For Delicious Dishes And Dinners With Kraut)

#13 Stuffed Flank-Steak Roll (Time Life Illustrated Library Of Cooking: Appetizers, Beef, Breads And Rolls, Breakfast Quick Breads, 1969)

#14 Piped Clown (The Wilton Way Of Cake Decorating, 1979)

#15 Lemon Dill Shrimp Mold (Wilton Entertaining Appetizers To Desserts, 1994)

#16 Lobster Salad Heligoland (Gourmet’s Old Vienna Cookbook, 1959)

#17 Shrimp Tree With Curry Sauce (Great Recipes Of The World)

#18 Whole Fish In Aspic (Gelatine Home Cooking Secrets, 1975)

#19 Lettuce-Wrapped And Stuffed Fillets Of Fish (Victory Garden Cookbook, 1982)

#20 Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)

#21 Rag Doll Cake (The Wilton Yearbook Of Cake Decorating, 1978)

#22 Sea Dream (Joys Of Jello, 1963)

#23 Brain Salad With Cream Dressing (The Good Cook Salads, 1980)

#24 Golden Gate Saucy Burgers With Spaghetti Topping (Family Circle Illustrated Library Of Cooking Volume 3, 1972)

#25 Cold Glazed Salmon (Gourmet Magazine, 1964)

#26 Hard Sauce Clowns (How To Have The Most Fun With Cake Mixes)

#27 Summer Day Salad (Holiday Cooking For Kids, 1982)

#28 Noodle Ring (The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook, 1980)

#29 Fun At The Fair Cake (Wilton Yearbook 1977 Cake Decorating)

#30 Clown Cake (1989 Wilton Yearbook Cake Decorating!)

