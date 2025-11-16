Dance Quotes That Will Have You Tapping Your Feet

Did you know that dancing is good for your health? Physically, it improves your heart and lung condition because you need to breathe correctly when you dance, and that pumps oxygen into your system. Of course, it is good for your muscles, especially if you spend most of your day at a desk, but it also helps you to be generally fit, flexible, and well balanced. Doctors confirm that dancing is also beneficial for your mental wellbeing, giving you more self-confidence and better social skills.
People started dancing way back at the dawn of our existence. They noticed that rhythmically moving to music put them in a special trance-like condition, so first they used it for rituals and important celebrations, but the more we progressed the more we realized dancing is actually fun and you don’t really need a special occasion to enjoy it.
A lot of quotes about dancing compare this art to life itself. From famous dance professionals to authors to just anybody who has experienced the ups and downs of life, you will hear that treating life like a dance makes it so much more pleasant.
So why would anyone need motivational dance quotes? Well, since dance is considered a form of art, many people think that if they haven’t been formally trained, they can’t really do it. Which is not true. Like any art, what matters the most is your desire to express yourself. So what if you can’t dance famous choreographies created by artists like Michael Jackson or Ginger Rogers? Even if you have never learned to dance, if you put your heart in it, it will result in a beautiful dance. And by the way, if you want to learn a specific dance, you can look up some dancing references and try to follow them. Remember that, like in most things, here too practice makes perfect.
We hope that the quotes about dance we’ve collected will inspire you and that you’ll find yourself tapping your foot on the floor. If this happens, don’t hold back – let your creativity flow.
#1
“The job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing.” — Amit Kalantri
#2
“Forget your troubles and dance!” – Bob Marley
#3
“Great dancers are not great because of their technique, they are great because of their passion.” — Martha Graham
#4
“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” – Vivian Greene
#5
“I’m going to tap until I can’t.” – Gregory Hines
#6
“Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter.” — Louis Horst
#7
“We’re fools whether we dance or not, so we might as well dance.”
#8
“Somebody just gave me a shower radio. Thanks a lot. Do you really want music in the shower? I guess there’s no better place to dance than a slick surface next to a glass door.” ― Jerry Seinfeld
#9
“Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let’s dance.” ― James Howe
#10
“There are shortcuts to happiness, and dancing is one of them.” — Vicki Baum
#11
“Dance first. Think later. It’s the natural order.” — Samuel Beckett
#12
“When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you.” — Paulo Coelho
#13
“Dancers are the athletes of God.” — Albert Einstein
#14
“Those who can’t dance say the music is no good.” — Jamaican Proverb
#15
“Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion.” — Martha Graham
#16
“When I have bad days, I just eat lots of chocolate ice cream and dance to the ‘Lion King’ soundtrack. It’s really odd, but it’s true.” – Blake Lively
#17
“When I dance, I escape the present and become one with my soul.” – Normani Kordei
#18
“I loved to dance because I was scared to speak. When I was moving, I could feel.” – Pina Bausch
#19
“And when you get the chance to sit it out or dance / I hope you dance” – Lee Ann Womack
#20
“I didn’t even know dancing was a profession. I just had to do it.” – David Hallberg
#21
“The Dance is a poem of which each movement is a word.” – Mata Hari
#22
“To dance is to be out of yourself. Larger, more beautiful, more powerful. This is power, it is glory on earth and it is yours for the taking.” – Agnes de Mille
#23
“Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world.” – Voltaire
#24
“Dance enables you to find yourself and lose yourself at the same time.”
#25
“Dancing and running shake up the chemistry of happiness.” – Mason Cooley
#26
“Any kind of dancing is better than no dancing at all.” – Lynda Barr
#27
“The dance is strong magic. The body can fly without wings. It can sing without voice.” – Pearl Primus
#28
“We should consider every day lost on which we have not danced at least once.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche
#29
“When life gets you down, improvise as if crawling was part of the choreography.” ― Iveta Cherneva
#30
“The dance goes on forever. So shall I. So shall we.” – Gelsey Kirkland
#31
“Almost nobody dances sober, unless they happen to be insane.” – H. P. Lovecraft
#32
“Dance without fear.” – Maryann Valleys
#33
“Dancing is like dreaming with your feet!” — Constanze Mozart
#34
“The body says what words cannot.” — Martha Graham
#35
“He who cannot dance puts the blame on the floor.” — Hindu Proverb
#36
“The truest expression of a people is in its dance and its music. Bodies never lie.” — Agnes de Mille
#37
“I have no desire to prove anything by dancing… I just dance.” — Fred Astaire
#38
“Hand in hand, on the edge of the sand, they danced by the light of the moon.” — Edward Lear
#39
“In a society that worships love, freedom and beauty, dance is sacred. It is a prayer for the future, a remembrance of the past and a joyful exclamation of thanks for the present.” — Amelia Atwater-Rhodes
#40
“All I ever needed was the music and the mirror.”
#41
“Dancing with the feet is one thing, but dancing with the heart is another.”
#42
“Dance, even if you have nowhere to do it but the living room… ” — Kurt Vonnegut
#43
“Dancing is like bank robbery. It takes split-second timing.” — Twyla Tharp
#44
“Let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair.” – Susan Polis Schutz
#45
“If you look at a dancer in silence, his or her body will be the music. If you turn the music on, that body will become an extension of what you’re hearing.” ―
Judith Jamison
#46
“Disco’s are tricky. You look a total wally if you dance too early but after one crucial song tips the disco over, you look a sad saddo if you don’t.” ― David Mitchell
#47
“I skipped between the dancers, twirling my skirts. The seated, masked musicians didn’t look up at me as I leaped before them, dancing in place. No chains, no boundaries — just me and the music, dancing, and dancing.” ― Sarah J. Maas
#48
“Dance is the movement of the universe concentrated in an individual.” –Isadora Duncan
#49
“A good dancer is an educated one, so don’t abandon school.” – Deborah Bull
#50
“You live as long as you dance.” ― Rudolf Nureyev
#51
“I think dance in any culture, in any form, is a true leveler.” ― Baz Luhrmann
#52
“Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance.” – Oprah Winfrey
#53
“I can do anything when I am in a tutu.” – Misty Copeland
#54
Life’s a dance you learn as you go, sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow.” – John Michael Montgomery
#55
“Dancing is poetry with arms and legs.” – Charles Baudelaire
#56
“Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” – Martha Graham
#57
“Everything in the universe has rhythm. Everything dances.” – Maya Angelou
#58
“Dancing is the poetry of the foot.” — John Dryden
#59
“To watch us dance is to hear our hearts speak.” — Indian Proverb
#60
“To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love.” — Jane Austen
#61
“Dancing is silent poetry.” — Simonides
#62
“Dance every performance as if it were your last.” — Erik Bruhn
#63
“Dance is your pulse, your heartbeat, your breathing. It’s the rhythm of your life. It’s the expression in time and movement, in happiness, joy, sadness and envy.” — Jacques d’Amboise
#64
“You were once wild here. Don’t let them tame you.” — Isadora Duncan
#65
“Dance is art, paint your dream and follow it.” — Steven Thompson
#66
“We can’t choose the music that life gives us, but we can choose how to dance to it.”
#67
“Dancing is surely the most basic and relevant of all forms of expression. Nothing else can so effectively give outward form to an inner experience.” — Lyall Watson
#68
“Dance is a little insanity that does us all good.” — Edward Demby
#69
“Dancing is like breathing — missing a day doing either is very bad.” — Vera Ellen
#70
“Dancing is the art of getting your feet out of the way faster than your partner can step on them.”
#71
“Dancing – however you do it, even if it’s in your living room – is a great workout.” – Ciara
#72
“It’s the heart afraid of breaking that never learns to dance.” – Xiaolu Guo
#73
“I go with the flow. Whatever music you play for me, I’ll dance.” – Gael Garcia Bernal
#74
“We dance to seduce ourselves. To fall in love with ourselves. When we dance with another, we manifest the very thing we love about ourselves so that they may see it and love us too.” – Kamand Kojouri
#75
“Dancing’s part of my soul. I enjoy it, it makes people happy, and it makes me happy.” – John Travolta
#76
“Every time I dance, I’m trying to prove myself to myself.” – Misty Copeland
#77
“Dancers are both athletes and artists.” – Margot Fonteyn
#78
“Dance form is logical, but it is all in the realm of feeling, sensitivity and imagination.” – Doris Humphrey
#79
“Never give a sword to a man who can’t dance.“ ― Confucius
#80
“One day, the dance charts will be the biggest chart in the music world. Because we all need to dance. This planet will be a fun planet when the judges in court will end the day with a dance!” ― Yoko Ono
#81
“I wasn’t just going to walk, I was going to run. And then, once I stopped running, I was going to dance.” – Robert Battle
#82
“Take your passion / And make it happen / Pictures come alive / You can dance right through your life.” – Irene Cara
#83
“Those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
#84
“When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It’s to enjoy each step along the way.” – Wayne Dyer
#85
“After all, Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.” – Ann Richards
#86
“I am a person who knows how the arts can change lives, because they transformed mine. I was a dancer.” – Jacques d’Amboise
#87
“Part of the joy of dancing is conversation. Trouble is, some men can’t talk and dance at the same time.” – Ginger Rogers
#88
“See the music, hear the dance.” – George Balanchine
#89
“I love dance, it’s my first love.” – Jennifer Lopez
#90
“It’s those small moments on stage that are really special.” – Jillian Vanstone
#91
“You dance love, and you dance joy, and you dance dreams.” – Gene Kelly
#92
“The most essential thing in dance discipline is devotion.” — Merce Cunningham
#93
“Do it big, do it right, and do it with style.” — Fred Astaire
#94
“You have to love dancing to stick to it. It gives you nothing back, no manuscripts to store away, no paintings to show on walls and maybe hang in museums, no poems to be printed and sold, nothing but that fleeting moment when you feel alive. It is not for unsteady souls.” — Merce Cunningham
#95
“Learn the craft of knowing how to open your heart and to turn on your creativity. There’s a light inside of you.” — Judith Jamison
#96
“Great artists are people who find the way to be themselves in their art.” — Margot Fonteyn
#97
“The moment is everything. Don’t think about tomorrow; don’t think about yesterday: think about exactly what you’re doing right now and live it and dance it and breath it and be it.” — Wendy Whelan
#98
“The dance can reveal everything mysterious that is hidden in music, and it has the additional merit of being human and palpable.” — Charles Baudelaire
#99
“Even today when I rehearse, I give it everything that I’ve got. If I’m in a performance and the lights go out, I glow in the dark. When you’re working before an audience, you have to make them feel like they can touch you. That’s the dancer within, reaching out.” — Mitzi Gaynor
#100
“Dancing is like a shower: one wrong turn and you’re in hot water!”
#101
“Bleeding feet will bond us.” — Liza Minelli
#102
“Someone need not be perfect to be a great dancer? Feeling a soul is more important than what the body can do.” – Marcia Hayde
#103
“Dancing is creating a sculpture that is visible only for a moment.” – Erol Ozan
#104
“I don’t want to hide. I want to slow dance with you again. I want to dance with you forever.” ― Sarah Black
#105
“One step, two steps, three steps; like winds of time experience joy of centuries, when movements become revelations of the dance of destinies.” ― Shah Asad Rizvi
#106
“Every dance you make belongs to you. It is part of your collection. When you think of it like that, you’ll want to make your next routine the best you’ve ever made!” ― Torron-Lee Dewar
#107
“The first dance is the worst dance; the last dance is the best dance! All the roads of persistent practice lead to the Land of Perfection!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan
#108
“Dancers are made, not born.” – Mikhail Baryshnikov
#109
“I think of dance as a constant transformation of life itself.” – Merce Cunningham
#110
“I do not try to dance better than anyone else. I only try to dance better than myself.” – Mikhail Baryshnikov
#111
“This world we live in is the dance of the creator. Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye but the dance lives on.” – Michael Jackson
#112
“If you cannot get rid of the family skeleton, you may as well make it dance.” – George Bernard Shaw
#113
“If people stand in a circle long enough, they’ll eventually begin to dance.” – George Carlin
#114
“Dance is like life. It exists as you’re flitting through it, and when it’s over, it’s done.” – Jerome Robbins
#115
“When you do dance, I wish you / A wave o’ th’ sea, that you might ever do, / Nothing but that…” – William Shakespeare, ‘A Winter’s Tale’
#116
“I dance, but I’m not a dancer.” – Clare Danes
#117
“There’s nothing wrong with fear; the only mistake is to let it stop you in your tracks.” — Twyla Tharp
#118
“I don’t want people who want to dance, I want people who have to dance.” — George Balanchine
#119
“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” – Alan W. Watts
#120
“I dance. A lot. I work grief and sadness out of my body when I dance, and I bring in joy and rhythm.” – Inga Muscio
#121
“This is why the idea of finding love across the dance floor endures – symbolizing that, when we know the true rhythm of our heart, we know the other.” ― Alexandra Katehakis
#122
“Stars are always dancing. Sometimes they dance twinkling away with the rhythm of your joyful heart and sometimes they dance without movement to embrace your heartache as if frozen sculptures of open-armed sadness.” ―
Munia Khan
#123
“We think to dance, and dance in thought. But to hibernate in the mind, is to bring upon us an apocalypse of the Soul.” ― Ilyas Kassam
#124
“Dance constitutes a true recapturing of… freedom and childish play.” – Agnes de Mille
