I’m Raising Money For The Australian Bushfires

by

I’m a photographer of the male form based in Sydney, Australia. For 15 years I’ve been photographing men, and for the last 2, I’ve been selling downloads of photoshoots.

At the moment, Australia is experiencing devastating fires at a scale we’ve never experienced.

From January 5 to January 18 I’m donating all the proceeds from sales of these downloads to the NSW Rural Fire Service. The downloads are only $9.95 each and are available on my shop.

Please support this cause!

More info: brentonparry.com | Instagram | Facebook

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
