Abandoned Puppy Gets Another Chance At Happiness When Loving People Take Him Into Their Care

The story of Hank, a dog whose owners left him in the woods, is truly heartbreaking. It’s unclear how long Hank was there, but he was only 8 months old when a local homeowner discovered him sitting on a bolster bed with an unopened bag of food and toys laying next to him. When a kind-hearted person approached him, concerned about Hank’s well-being, the dog was unresponsive, as if its heart had been broken into pieces, as if it couldn’t find joy, knowing his owners had abandoned him. Upon finding the canine, the man unhesitantly called the local animal shelter, which in turn immediately dispatched a rescue team.
When Hank was found, his lack of empathy for people indicated a desperate need for help
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Humans and Animals United has posted updates about Hank’s journey on social media, saying, “We would like to thank everyone who has been part of his rescue story so far,” assuring concerned individuals that he is in excellent hands and that Hank will never be hurt again. HAAU receives many adoption applications, and when the time is right, the organization will responsibly choose the right candidate to take care of Hank.
When animal rescuers visually examined the pup, they realized he might be in a lot of pain
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
They brought Hank to the veterinary hospital, not knowing what had happened to him yet
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
For the whole time, Hank’s demeanor was calm as he seemed happy to get help
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Shelter staff recalls Hank being the cutest and very peaceful during their time together
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
The organization recalled the early moments with Hank as follows: “He is as sweet as they come! Only a puppy at 8 months old yet has been through so much. His tail started wagging once he knew he was being taken to the veterinary hospital. We cannot imagine why anyone would dump him with a broken leg—left him with his bed, toys, and food in the woods. Whoever you are, please know that Hank is now safe and will never ever be hurt again.”
When he finally felt safe, he showed his true attachment to human care
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
With his big puppy heart, he accepted everyone petting him and was feeling quite excited to get well
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Shelter staff helped him feel safe, taken care of, and most importantly loved
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
The organization’s representatives are gratified with the community of individuals seeking to help Hank get a second chance in life: “This world has so many good loving people… to see everyone get together for this little one is beyond admirable. This was a team effort as all our rescues are and that is why we are called Humans and Animals United!”
Hank was then taken to a veterinary professional and extensively inspected
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
The Doctor found out that the Canine had his Leg broken for more than 2 weeks
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Fracture so painful he couldn’t move. Hank’s injury required major surgery, so the shelter reached out to Humans and Animals United for help
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Humans and Animals United shared on social media about the circumstances Hank was found in, adding, “Hank has been staying at the Veterinary Hospital to gain weight before surgery because he was so thin. The surgeon estimates that the leg was fractured for more than two weeks and that he was abandoned in the woods for two weeks.”
Broken leg was the reason why the puppy never considered moving from his bed in the woods
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Hank’s surgery was set to take place on October 24th! Before the procedure, ‘HAAU’ Rescue Members paid Hank a visit to collect photographs to keep people updated on how he was doing while waiting for the surgery. They also spent some time with him, since the crew adores Heroic Hank for his positive attitude in the face of adversity.
To get ready for the surgery, Hank stayed in the Veterinary Hospital for a while
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
To recover from the operation effectively in the future, he needed to gain some weight first
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
It came time to operate on his fractured leg once he was strong enough
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Puppy was taken into care and was given the medical intervention he desperately needed
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
On October 28th organization shared a joyful update on Hank, saying, “Our boy went through his 1st surgery and he is doing so well! It will take a while for his recuperation, he is still very skinny, and his bones are protruding. He is at a temporary home now, and soon enough he is going to a great foster home for his recuperation to continue. We will keep everyone posted on Hank as he is so loved by so many people.”
Hank was served modest meals throughout the day following the successful procedure
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
And while on recuperation period, the puppy found his peace in a temporary foster home
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
He’s going to have a little bit of a journey to go through before he’s fully adoptable
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
Hank is staying in a temporary foster home while he recovers, gets back on his own 4 paws, and finds a permanent home where he will not be hurt ever again
Image credits: Humansandanimalsunited
