Hey Pandas, When Was A Time You Went From Hero To Zero? (Closed)

by

describe a time when you went from being the #1 kid to the uncool kid!

#1

In middle school someone threw a can of coke at me! Like some sort of super ninja, I snatched it out of the air without even looking. Opened it up and took a swig. I was a legend!
2 weeks later we had a vaccination in the school hall. I passed out and wet myself. End of legendary status.

#2

I was the cool kid in elementary, but going into middle school I dropped like a hot stone

#3

I was cool, then I came out, now I’m not cool at my school

#4

I have never been the cool kid. I’ve always had my face in a book and did start a crocheting club, of which I was usually the only member, so yeah I’m definitely not cool.

