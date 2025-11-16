30 Surprising Laws From All Around The World That Might Sound Fake But Are Actually True

In Italy, a saying goes, “The world is beautiful because it’s full of variety,” even when that variety is just… plain weird.
Specifically, laws can be downright crazy. They’re meant to be a set of rules we all agree on because they just make sense, but sometimes things clearly get out of control. And we’re not just talking about weird laws in the US, despite them making up the majority of our list.
You’ll soon realize that making random things illegal is a worldwide habit. Like, who came up with a law forbidding people to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland? Or who’s that party pooper who made playing dominoes in Sevilla illegal? And these are just the tip of the “funny laws” iceberg you’re gonna uncover today.
We’re about to take a look at some of the weirdest laws from around the world that were actually passed by lawmakers. A lot of them are just plain funny, but others are so strange that we can’t even imagine how they came about.
And while some of these laws may have been long forgotten over time, they still stand as a testament to the fact that weirdness is alive and well in the world’s legal system — and that sometimes, it’s not even close to being dead.
#1
You must walk your dog daily in Rome.
Image source: nbcnews.com
#2
It’s illegal to ride a cow while drunk in Scotland.
Image source: scottishfield.co.uk
#3
In Samoa, it’s illegal to forget your wife’s birthday.
Image source: samoaobserver.ws
#4
It’s illegal to reincarnate without permission in China.
Image source: hrw.org
#5
Canadian radio stations must play Canadian artists’ music as a certain percentage of the total playtime.
Image source: crtc.gc.ca
#6
You must walk your dog 3 times daily in Turin, Italy.
Image source: npr.org
#7
It’s illegal to handle salmon suspiciously in the U.K.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#8
It’s illegal to eat cats and dogs in South Australia.
Image source: kb.rspca.org.au
#9
It’s illegal naming your baby something weird in Denmark.
Image source: worldatlas.com
#10
Making international calls is a crime in North Korea.
Image source: globalcallforwarding.com
#11
No driving while wearing flip-flops in Spain.
Image source: spanishnewstoday.com
#12
If a child burps during a church service, his or her parents may be arrested in Nebraska.
Image source: criminaldefensetucson.com
#13
In Kentucky… a woman cannot marry the same man four times.
Image source: cmlaw1.com
#14
It’s against the law to have a sleeping donkey in your bathtub after 7 pm in Arizona, USA.
Image source: phoenixarizonacriminallawyer.com
#15
In Baltimore, Maryland, it’s illegal to bring a lion to the movies.
Image source: theactivetimes.com
#16
You can’t turn off your phone’s camera sound in South Korea.
Image source: thegolfnewsnet.com
#17
In New Jersey… bullet-proof vests are banned while committing a crime.
Image source: law.justia.com
#18
It is against the law to tickle women in Virginia.
Image source: montagnalaw.com
#19
No driving with a child on the hood of your car, Oregon.
Image source: oregon.gov
#20
It is illegal to bite off another person’s leg in Rhode Island.
Image source: law.justia.com
#21
Flying a UFO over Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France is illegal.
Image source: connexionfrance.com
#22
According to a law in Scotland, you must allow someone into your house if he knocks on your door and needs to use the bathroom.
Image source: scottishbusinessnews.net
#23
Sharing your Netflix password is an offense in Tennessee, U.S.A.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#24
In Ohio… it’s illegal to sell dyed chickens.
Image source: parmaheights-oh.elaws.us
#25
Students may not hold hands while at school in Tennessee.
Image source: archive.thinkprogress.org
#26
Men cannot wear strapless gowns in Florida.
Image source: tsminteractive.com
#27
It’s illegal to wear high heels to the Acropolis.
Image source: npr.org
#28
Nordic bars need a license to allow dancing on their premises.
Image source: muurileht.ee
#29
It’s illegal to be shirtless in Barcelona.
Image source: catalannews.com
#30
It’s illegal to disrupt a wedding in South Australia.
Image source: news.com.au
