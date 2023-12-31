The world of magic has always been captivating and enticing to everyone because of the endless possibilities. Humans can control the elements of nature, conjure up objects and bring the wildest imaginations to life with just a wave of their hands. So why won’t viewers be obsessed? With magical creatures like werewolves, vampires, and other supernatural beings involved, there is no shortage of stories for viewers to enjoy.
The enticing world of witches and the power they hold has cast a spell on everyone, which almost guarantees the success of these shows and movies, whether it’s grounded in reality, space, or the future. From series centred around medieval Witches to modern Witches who are working corporate lives filled with drama, betrayal and romance, there are endless TV shows that can satisfy the need to see witches performing magic. Here are 5 of the best ones!
1. Charmed (1998-2006)
Very few shows have had as much impact on the world as WB’s Charmed. The classic series has been cemented as part of pop culture thanks to his forward-thinking storylines, talented cast with several books, games, and comic series coming from its time as the number one series on cable. The show follows three sisters who discover they are witches known as the Charmed Ones. Their purpose is to do good and protect innocents from evil. This opens up a whole new world of demons and all supernatural creatures fans can imagine as they try to juggle their personal lives, work, and relationships with the world’s weight on their shoulders. These witches have powers like astral projections, visions of the future, freezing time, and telekinesis. It’s a funny, dramatic, and heartfelt show about witches that viewers can watch with family. This series got a reboot in 2018 with a new cast, but it didn’t have the magic of the original series and was cancelled after four seasons.
2. A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022)
2018’s A Discovery of Witches is one of the best TV shows for fans looking for a down-to-earth show that’s more realistic about what’s happening in the supernatural world of witches and the powers they hold. In this TV show based on the Deborah Harkness novel of the same name, a young, smart historian, Diana, discovers she is a powerful witch. But aside from the power she now holds, she meets and falls in love with a century-old vampire, Matthew Clairmont. Their romance is forbidden, and they must hide and even time travel to keep each other safe and protect their love. When the supernatural species are in danger of dying out, they must come together to save everyone they love, even those who don’t want their love to survive. The series only has three seasons, but it does a great job of playing out Matthew and Diana’s epic love story.
3. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2022)
Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on an the classic character from the Archie comics. The character previously got a 90’s TV comedy series titled Sabrina the Teenage Witch which starred Melissa Joan Hart. Unlike the original show, this Netflix adaptation about Sabrina was much darker and focused more on the spooky magic. When Sabrina turns sixteen, she has to choose between continuing with her human life or committing completely to the magical life that her parents were once a part of. She chooses magic on her own terms, leading her to battles with her classmates and evil forces from hell. This is one of the darkest series on this list, but it still endears to young adults with its drama and romantic storylines.
4. Salem (2014-2017)
The Salem witch trials are part of history, so when WGN America created the show Salem based loosely on these historical events, fans were more than thrilled. This is the perfect series for fans who want to know more about the history of witches, which is mentioned in several series like Supernatural and Vampire Diaries. The series follows Mary Sibley, who is accused of performing witchcraft, which creates chaos among the Puritans and leads to the witch trials. The series has drama, dark magic and romance for fans looking to enjoy a darker, more realistic series about witches.
5. Mayfair Witches (2023-Present)
2023’s Mayfair Witches is the most recent addition to this list on TV shows, but with only one season, it has captured viewers’ hearts worldwide. The AMC TV series is based on the novels by Anne Rice of the same name. The series is about the Mayfair women who are witches, but their power comes from a very dark source, which requires a heavy price for them to play for the rest of their lives. Alexandra Daddario plays the lead role as Rowan, a surgeon who discovers she is a witch with power beyond her wildest dreams. The only problem is that she has been haunted by a spirit in her family for generations. She tries to break free from it, but will she eventually give in to the darkness inside her?
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!