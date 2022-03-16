Meet The Cast Of “We Own This City”

Everyone’s excited for the premiere of We Own This City, an upcoming crime and police miniseries set to be released on HBO this coming April. The show is based on a nonfiction book written by Justin Fenton, a crime reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and has been adapted for TV by David Simon and George Pelecanos, who both previously worked on The Wire, as well as other gritty TV shows. Both the book and show tackle the corruption involving the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The series will contain six episodes, the first of which is set to drop on HBO on April 25, 2022. A who’s who of cast members is expected to appear in the TV show. Here are the performers we should expect to see in HBO’s We Own This City.
Jon Bernthal
Actor Jon Bernthal leads the cast of actors who will be performing in We Own This City. Bernthal will be playing the role of Sgt. Wayne Jenkins of the Baltimore Police Department’s (BPD) Gun Trace Task Force. Bernthal is perhaps best known for his brief stint as Shane Walsh in the AMC horror series The Walking Dead. He then portrayed The Punisher in a series of MCU projects, including Daredevil and his own series, Marvel’s The Punisher. On film, he’s portrayed characters in Snitch, The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Sicario, The Accountant, Baby Driver, Wind River, Widows, Ford v Ferrari, Those Who Wish Me Dead, King Richard, and The Many Saints of Newark. On the much-acclaimed King Richard, he won the Detroit Film Critics Society for Best Supporting Actor. Jon Bernthal is generally known for playing heavily macho roles on TV and film, but in an interview with InStyle, he said that he did not subscribe to traditional views on masculinity. “The issue is sort of being hijacked, that [masculinity is] about being loud, that it’s about rhetoric, that it’s about rigidity right now, and I just think there’s a much wider definition of what the word means,” he says. “Having both the ability and the instinct to protect your family, to stand up for yourself — that is vastly important, that’s not the full spectrum in any way. I think kindness and empathy and thoughtfulness and sensitivity, those are also huge factions of what it means. I think we can all kind of take a step back and stop trying so hard and just be good human beings.”
Wunmi Mosaku
The Nigerian-born British actress Wunmi Mosaku will be playing Nicole Steele, a lawyer working at the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. A BAFTA-nominated actress, Mosaku has appeared in film projects like His House, Sweetness in the Belly, Leading Lady Parts, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She is set to appear in Call Jane, directed by Phyllis Nagy, and Alice, Darling, by Mary Nighy. On TV, she currently works on Loki. She also appeared in Lovecraft Country and Temple.
Jamie Hector
Jamie Hector plays Sean M. Suiter, a homicide detective for the Baltimore Police Department. Hector is most prominently known for his role as drug lord Marlo Stanfield in The Wire. It’s not his first time portraying a detective on TV; in Bosch, he played a detective named Jerry Edgar. His most recent work includes Prodigal Son, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Unsolved, Queen of the South, and Quarry.
McKinley Belcher III
McKinley Belcher III will be portraying Momodu Gondo in We Own This City. Belcher previously appeared in the period medical drama Mercy Street, where played the character of Samuel Diggs. He also played a recurring character in Ozark for 15 episodes. Other projects he’s been involved with include The Good Lord Bird, Show Me A Hero, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He is also set to play Arlong in the TV adaptation of the fantasy anime One Piece.
Darrell Britt-Gibson
Darrell Britt-Gibson will be taking on the role of Jemell Rayam, another officer of the Baltimore Police Department. Britt-Gibson portrayed Darius “O-Dog” Hill on The Wire. He also appeared in a few comedies, like Barry and You’re The Worst. His latest movie credits are Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.
Josh Charles
Actor Josh Charles plays Daniel Hersl, an officer of the BPD. From 1988’s Hairspray, which was his film debut, he’s since appeared in movies like Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, The Drowning, Amateur, and Framing John DeLorean. Charles is no stranger to gritty crime drama. He’s played roles in Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order True Crime.
Dagmara Dominczyk
Polish-American actress Dagmara Dominczyk plays Erika Jensen, an FBI agent tasked with investigating the anomalies surrounding the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. Perhaps Dagmara’s most notable work is The Lost Daughter, which recently raked in nominations at this year’s Oscars. She’s also been in Big Stone Gap, where she portrayed real-life actress Elizabeth Taylor. Dagmara is also known for being the wife of actor Patrick Wilson. An actress passionate about her craft, this is what she had to say about her career in an interview with The Mont Clarion. “If you can act on a semi-regular basis with people you respect and make money from it, doing something of value and valuing yourself while paying your bills, then that’s a success story,”
Rob Brown
Rob Brown portrays another officer that investigates the GTTF, Maurice Ward. He’s worked in Blindspot, Criminal Activities, Don Jon, and The Dark Knight Rises.
Don Harvey
Don Harvey will portray police officer John Sieracki in We Own This City. A veteran actor, he’s appeared in Better Call Saul, Small Town Crime, The Deuce, The Last Tycoon, and Taken 3.
David Corenswet
David Corenswet plays David McDougall in the miniseries. His most notable role is as River Barkley in The Politician. He had previously appeared in House of Cards, Instinct, Elementary, and One Bad Choice.
Other actors
Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, Lucas Van Engen, Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chany, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, and many other actors round up the ensemble cast of We Own This City.