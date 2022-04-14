Five Miniseries That Could Come from the Harry Potter Movies

Thinking about how the Harry Potter series has been going over the years, it’s not hard at all to think that people have a large number of questions about various aspects of the school, the characters, and the numerous situations that have been detailed in one way through the books, the movies, and even the games. While plenty of fans have come up with ways to explain the various ideas that have been floated over the past two decades, it’s fair to think that it might be time to see spinoffs and miniseries based on various parts of the series that might better be explained by being allowed to become their own stories within the story. There have been plenty of fan fiction that has come along, but something official might be nice to see, especially if it could draw inspiration from the many stories that the fans have come up with. The fans would no doubt enjoy seeing the Potterverse developed even further. Here are five ideas for miniseries that might expand the Potterverse.
5. The beginning of Quidditch.
Imagine being able to see the birth of a sport that would eventually make its way from the pages where it was created to the real world. Quidditch is an intriguing part of the Harry Potter series that has been given a good amount of exposure in the movies, so it would be fun to see how it came about and what really inspired it in the wizarding world. It would also be great to see how it was spread from one area to another since it’s fair to think that each different magical school might claim that they recreated the game in their own way by using different methods and techniques. Just seeing how it was conceptualized would be cool.
4. The founding of Hogwarts.
This has already been documented and written about in several different articles, but it does feel as though seeing it happen in a live-action miniseries would be great since it would give a solid foundation to Hogwarts and explain several aspects of the school that might still be in question. It would also be a great way to see how the founders came together in the first place. As I mentioned above, this subject has been written about already, but to see it played out in a streaming show would be great since it feels as though it would draw a few big names that might help to make the series even greater.
3. Dumbledore’s entrance into Hogwarts.
The Fantastic Beasts movies are giving us Dumbledore as a younger version of himself when he was still a teacher and also a great wizard. But at the same time, it would be great to see something that might explain his entrance into Hogwarts and how he came to be the individual that so many enjoyed watching. This miniseries could be a throwback to several of the moment that occurred during the movies, and then back to the past as Dumbledore recalled how and why certain contingencies had been created. But his younger years would no doubt be more than a little interesting to a lot of fans.
2. Voldemort’s rise to power.
This would be yet another great look into what helped to shape Tom Riddle into the dark wizard he would become. The stories are pretty clear about why this happened and what set him on the path, but a live-action version would be a great way to see how he gained so many followers. Plus, it could lead to the first wizarding war that took place. It might even go a ways toward stating just when Tom Riddle was at Hogwarts and who, aside from Hagrid, was in the school at the same time that he was. Despite all that’s been written about this character, it’s fair to say that learning more about him would be beneficial.
1. The Marauder’s early years.
There’s one thing that’s on my mind when it comes to the Marauders, and that’s the map that they created of Hogwarts, and how it was able to track everyone within the school. It might also answer the question of how Peter Pettigrew might have eluded the map up until the Prisoner of Azkaban movie. After all, Pettigrew took on the form of Scabbers for a long time after his apparent death, so it’s fair to wonder how he managed to be missed by the map. But a story about the Marauders and their adventures would be fun since the characters that make up the group are rather complex, even if they were meant to be the heroes later on. At the end of the day, it’s fair to state that there are probably more than a few plans yet to be revealed that will continue the story of the Potterverse. But a lot of them will have little if nothing to do with the titular character.