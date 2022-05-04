Ewan McGregor Will Probably Return As Obi-Wan After Series

For all you Star Wars fans out there, you know Ewan McGregor was the saving grace of the prequels. There’s no question about it. He was one of the very few highlights of that whole trilogy that made it watchable. Can you believe it will be seventeen years since we’ve seen him as Obi-Wan once the series premieres on Disney+? That’s right, it’s just another thing to get excited about this month. The Obi-Wan Disney+ series will be released later this month on the 27th. Oh boy, as someone who did grow up in the early 2000s when the prequels came out, I can’t even begin to explain how stoked I am for this. At one point, we were supposed to get the Kenobi movie, but now we’re getting a miniseries. That’s okay, as long as Ewan McGregor is returning. The force has indeed shined on us.
Now of course, we Star Wars fans haven’t been too happy with how things have been going in recent years. Needless to say, we just want good Star Wars product to be released again. The sequel trilogy didn’t exactly land the way Disney and Lucasfilm wanted it to and the movies not attached to them have been hit-and-miss. I mean, how can a movie about Han Solo possibly flop? Oh, that’s because Harrison Ford had nothing to do with it.
But wait, not only is Ewan McGregor returning to reprise his role as Obi-Wan, but so is Hayden Christensen. Yes, we will be seeing Hayden Christensen playing both Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader once again. Will he and Obi-Wan have another epic lightsaber battle? Probably and I predict that will only be one of the many highlights of this series. This may be a miniseries, but we fans are still expecting more familiar faces to show up. We already know that the Grand Inquisitor is coming back for it and it probably won’t stop there. However, I cannot help but wonder if this will be the last time we’ll be seeing the return of Ewan McGregor. My guess is probably no.
Aside from all the fan-favorites popping up in the Obi-Wan series, the character we’re most excited to see is the titular Jedi hero himself. And of course, we all know how his story ends, but we don’t know what happened in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Based on the rumors, it turns out that Obi-Wan might have actually left Tatooine for reasons that may have to do with Leia. If that’s true, then it’s a good reason, but you have to wonder what happened when he left. I guess all of that will be answered when it premieres. But even so, does this have to be the last time we’ll be seeing Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan?
This has been a long-awaited return for all fans, but it would seem like a waste to just have him come back for one miniseries. Personally, I’m confident his series will be great and if it is the last time we’ll be seeing him, it will likely be a good closing chapter for Ewan McGregor. But let’s be honest, we fans always want more. It’s never truly satisfying to see something so great as his Obi-Wan just hang up the lightsaber and call it quits. Yes, we know how the character’s story ends, but that doesn’t mean his story in the Star Wars saga has to end.
In a recent interview with Total Film, Ewan McGregor explained that he does want to do Obi-Wan again after the series. And if that doesn’t get you excited enough, he also spoke very highly of the series. According to him, he enjoyed what they did with the character more than his time working on the prequels. Yeah, that’s probably not saying much, but we need to keep something in mind here. Ewan McGregor was able to make Obi-Wan work, even with the bad writing he was given to work with. Just imagine if he was given a good script and a plot that focuses on him. And that is how you can sum up the upcoming Obi-Wan series.
I personally think Ewan McGregor knows more than he’s letting on. I do think there are more plans for him being Obi-Wan again and he has an idea on what those plans are. If I had to guess, I wouldn’t bet money on a season 2 of the Obi-Wan series. I could be wrong and honestly, I kinda hope I am. Maybe it all depends on how the first season is received, but where else could Obi-Wan possibly pop up? How about a flashback for the Ahsoka series? I think that would make the most sense, given the history between the two characters. But then again, why focus on shows for characters we already know exist?
That is something I think the new Star Wars canon should do more of. They should not focus so much on the familiar characters and give us more original ones. Yes, Ewan McGregor can do more than just the series. However, it’s possible he can pop up in another series for an original character. Sure, the options would be limited, given that he spent most of his time post-Revenge of the Sith on Tatooine, but Lucasfilm can get creative. Would it be crazy if a rogue Jedi somehow discovered him hiding out on Tatooine? If they did, what kind of reaction would that be?
Those are just ideas I’m throwing out but there could be more possibilities than we realize. I’m still willing to bet that Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan again after the miniseries. Based on what he said during his interview, he seemed very satisfied with what he worked on and probably wants another opportunity. I mean, why wouldn’t he? He’s the guy who had to almost singlehandedly carry the weight of the prequels on his shoulders and if he makes another return, he’ll make us appreciate them even more. Oh, and can he please just say “Hello, there!” just one more time? What are your thoughts, Star Wars fans?