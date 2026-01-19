“Make It Stop”: Lara Trump Mercilessly Mocked After New Music Video Exposes Her Dance Moves

Lara Trump received a fresh wave of mockery after a video of her dancing went viral online.
The 43-year-old was captured grooving with actor-singer Mohamed Ramadan at the National Golf Club of her father-in-law, US President Donald Trump.
“This is so cringe!” the internet said about her moves.
Lara Trump received a fresh wave of mockery after a video of her dancing went viral online
Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, was captured alongside Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan, 37, in a video that resurfaced in recent days.
The pair were recorded dancing together in August for a Make Music Right event, part of the US president’s effort to promote “traditional values.”
Mohamed and Lara reportedly collaborated for a new track called Sah-Sah, set to release on January 23.
“Best workday with @laraleatrump and her daughter, the little princess Carolina Trump sweetest girl in the world,” the Egyptian artist wrote in September as they filmed the music video.
“Happy Global African American Day,” he added. “Stay tuned.”
Lara was captured filming a music video for her upcoming song with rapper Mohamed Ramadan
Sah-Sah will be Lara’s second collaboration with an Arab artist.
Her track No Days Off, which was released last February, was recorded with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.
Rolling Stone called Lara’s No Days Off vocals a “masterclass in insipid vocal fry pop slop.”
While Lara has received plenty of criticism for her singing in the past, the resurfaced video with Mohamed put a fresh spotlight on her dance moves.
“Zero self-awareness! This is so cringe!” one said, while another wrote, “I seriously don’t understand why she isn’t embarrassed.”
“I didn’t think there could be anything worse than Lara Trump singing… but I was wrong,” one chimed in.
Social media users brutally roasted the first daughter-in-law for her dance moves
Another agreed, saying, “Omg, she dances worse than she sings.”
“Make it stop…” one said.
“Lara Trump was doing her music while dogs from 3 states howled in pain,” said one.
“Yeah, I didn’t need to see that. I threw up in my mouth a li’l bit,” read one comment online
Earlier, Lara worked as a producer for Inside Edition and later joined Fox News. She currently hosts Fox News’ weekend show called My View with Lara Trump.
Lara began venturing into singing in recent years, releasing a cover of Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down in 2023.
“Upon hearing it, Tom Petty di*d again,” Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost said at the time. “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics.”
Lara released the song Hero in honor of first responders and another single called Anything Is Possible in 2024.
Last year, Lara said having Donald Trump as her father-in-law was “such an honor.”
She met Donald’s son Eric Trump at the US Open in 2008 and began dating him the same year. They tied the knot in Mar-a-Lago in 2014 and are parents to two children, Luke and Carolina.
Lara said having Donald Trump as her father-in-law was “such an honor”
Recalling the first time she met her father-in-law, she said she was “nervous” and not prepared at all.
“[I was] not sure if I was saying the right things,” she said about their first meet-up in a New York Post interview last year.
“ … Then he looked at me and he said, ‘You know what? I’m going to get an ice cream. Do you like ice cream? Do you want an ice cream?’”
Lara said his offer of ice cream helped her relax, and she thought he’s a “normal guy.”
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Donald Trump eats ice cream.’ But as soon as he got an ice cream, I was like, ‘You know what? I can do this. This is going to be okay. This is a normal guy,’” she said. “I mean, as normal as you can imagine Donald Trump would be.”
The daughter-in-law continued her enthusiastic praise, saying, “There really is only one Donald Trump. And to be able to call him my father-in-law is such an honor and just one of the greatest things I could have ever imagined.”
President Trump praised Lara in the past and called her “an extremely talented communicator”
In 2024, Donald endorsed Lara to be the head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), an organization that focuses on fundraising for the party and rallying supporters to vote.
“Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for,” he said at the time.
The daughter-in-law was elected as RNC’s co-chair in March 2024.
She stepped down months later in December, saying, “the job I came to do is now complete.”
“A middle aged rich white woman trying to act all hip and gangster,” one netizen commented on Lara’s dance moves
