I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

On December 7th, 2019, I had the honor of going to the Comic-Con Experience of Brazil and that day I’ve seen lots of fantastic cosplays. I photographed some and decided to insert them into a poster of his character. I worked almost a month doing the compositions in Photoshop.
Check out the before and after result. Enjoy!
#1 Spider Gwen
#2 Joker
#3 Lara Croft
#4 Gambit
#5 Lady Thor
#6 Deadpool
#7 Green Lantern
#8 Katarina And Green Arrow
#9 Ryu
