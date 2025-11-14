I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

by

On December 7th, 2019, I had the honor of going to the Comic-Con Experience of Brazil and that day I’ve seen lots of fantastic cosplays. I photographed some and decided to insert them into a poster of his character. I worked almost a month doing the compositions in Photoshop.

Check out the before and after result. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram

#1 Spider Gwen

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#2 Joker

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#3 Lara Croft

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#4 Gambit

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#5 Lady Thor

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#6 Deadpool

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#7 Green Lantern

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#8 Katarina And Green Arrow

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

#9 Ryu

I Photographed Cosplayers And Inserted Them Into Mock Posters

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Criminal Minds Episodes Based on Real Cases
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2023
Recycled Tire Sculpture Of Female Torso
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 31-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
I’m A Children’s Illustrator With OCD Who Loves Cats, And Is Banned From Buying Nutella
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Nearly Vomited Taking These Aerial Photos Of Salt Ponds
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Complains About DIL Who Won’t Let Her See The Grandkids, The Internet Doesn’t Support Her At All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.