‘Suits LA’ All Set to Premiere in February, 2025

It’s almost time to suit up once again! The highly anticipated spin-off of the cult-classic legal sitcom Suits has a release date. Suits LA Season 1, starring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis in titular roles, will air on February 23, 2025, on NBC.
On November 22, 2024, Entertainment Weekly exclusively released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated NBC legal drama Suits LA. The teaser hits all the nostalgic notes with the background song set to the iconic “Greenback Boogie.” Suits LA is written and directed by the creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh. The plot for the spin-off revolves around former federal prosecutor Ted Black, played by Amell, who represents one of the most powerful clients in LA. Fifteen years ago, he joined hands with his old friend Stuart Lane, played by McDermitt, to establish a law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law. However, his firm is facing jeopardy, forcing him to take on a role that he had despised throughout his career.
The cast of Suits LA also includes Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, and Alice Lee. The spin-off was announced back in October 2023. The pilot episode for Suits LA is written by Korsh, and Victoria Mahoney is sitting in the director’s seat. Amell’s character, Ted Black, was inspired by prominent CAA agent and former ICM Partners managing director Ted Chervin, as exclusively reported by Deadline. The executive producers for the show include David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan.
Gabriel Macht to Reprise His Role as Harvey Specter
There’s some delightful news for OG fans of Suits! While the upcoming spin-off will star an entirely new cast and be based in LA, fan-favorite character Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, will make an appearance on Suits LA, a source exclusively told Deadline on November 20, 2024. However, a rep for NBC declined to comment on the same.
Macht is set to reprise his role in a three-episode arc on Suits LA. The executives at NBC had been teasing the possibility of having cast members from Suits appear on the spin-off. Interestingly, even a handful of Suits alums had publicly stated that they’d love to appear on Suits LA if Korsh invited them to do so.
Considering that both Harvey Specter and Ted Black share a similar background of being former New York prosecutors, he fits right into the premise of the spin-off. While Harvey’s appearance doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a regular on Suits LA, it marks Macht’s first return to the screen since Suits wrapped up in 2019. The actor relocated to the UK with his family to take a break from acting.
Suits LA will premiere on NBC on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. In the meantime, you can stream all nine seasons of Suits on the same platform.
|Suits
|Cast
|Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres
|Premiere Date
|June 23, 2011
|Stream On
|Amazon Prime Video, Peacock (availability varies by region)
|Directed by
|Various directors, including Anton Cropper, Kevin Bray, and Michael Smith
|Produced by
|Gene Klein, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Doug Liman, and Dave Bartis
|Based On
|Original idea by Aaron Korsh
|Plot Summary
|A witty legal drama centered on a college dropout with a photographic memory who cons his way into a top NYC law firm.
|Musical Elements
|Soundtrack features a mix of contemporary and classic tracks, including music by Ima Robot and others.
|Current Status
|Completed: Ran for 9 seasons from 2011 to 2019. Spin-off Pearson aired in 2019, and new spin-off Suits LA premieres February 23, 2025.
