Suits Cast: Where Are the Original Stars of the Legal Drama Now?

Suits cast saw a lot of changes during the show’s run from June 23, 2011, to September 25, 2019. The flawless ensemble brought the beautiful relationships between the characters to life in a way that got viewers hooked. Consequently, the American legal drama packed a dedicated fanbase that inspired at least two spin-offs and three remakes. Suits concluded after nine seasons and 134 episodes, earning several award nominations and critical acclaim in the course of its run.
The rest of the original Suits cast members have moved on to work on other projects while Meghan Markle became a British Princess. For the most part, Suits propelled the cast to prominence as they are best known for their roles in the legal drama. Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) raised the bar a notch higher by scoring a personal spin-off for her character. From Torres to Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) and Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane), here’s what the original Suits cast has been up to.
Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter
Gabriel Macht played the main role of Harvey Specter in the legal drama. His character is a lawyer and risk-taker who lauds himself as the “best closer in the city.” While Suits pushed him further into the spotlight, Macht was already an established actor before joining the legal drama. His first acting role at age eight earned him a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Motion Picture Actor Award. After the conclusion of Suits, Macht made a guest appearance on the show’s spin-off series Pearson, reprising his role of Harvey Specter. He has not been seen in any major film or television project since then. Macht maintained a cordial relationship with his Suits co-stars, especially Sarah Rafferty whom he met in 1993 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross
While he never attended law school, Mike Ross was able to impress Specter enough to hire him as his associate attorney because of his spectacular skills and knowledge of law. Patrick J. Adams portrayed the role as a main cast member from seasons 1 to 7 before taking a break. He reappeared as a recurring cast in season 9. For his depiction of Ross, Adams was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 18th Screen Actors Guild Award. Post Suits, he has appeared in films such as The Swearing Jar and He Went That Way. Adams’ television credits after Suits include Sneaky Pete as Stefan Kibane, Plan B as Philip Grimmer, and a recurring role on A League of Their Own as Charlie. Adams is married to Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
Perhaps the most famous Suits cast member, Meghan Markle became an international figure when she married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Marrying her prince charming also marked the end of her acting career. Markle was a main Suits cast member from season 1 to 7 when she left the show for good, focusing on her duties as the Duchess of Sussex and a member of the British royal family. Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020 and immigrated to the States where they established Archewell Inc., a combination of profit and not-for-profit business organizations. The couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was released in December 2022. The former actress also launched a podcast – Archetypes and released a picture book for children dubbed The Bench.
Gina Torres as Jessica Lourdes Pearson
Gina Torres portrayed Jessica Lourdes Pearson, one of the major forces to reckon with on Suits. She won Best Supporting Actress – Television at the 2018 Imagen Awards for her performance. Torres joined the Suits cast as a seasoned actress with nearly two decades of experience to her credit. Before Suits, she was in notable films and TV shows such as The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — plus stints on Serenity, Angel, Firefly, Castle, Hannibal, Westworld, NYPD Blue, 24, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Torres has been busy since Suits wrapped up, appearing in the short-lived spin-off series Pearson. She has been portraying Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star since 2021 and voiced Keeper Yennen on The Legend of Vox Machina in 2022. Torres has also snagged a few film roles, including playing Darcy Vale in the 2023 romance film The Perfect Find. Torres has also recorded some video game credits.
Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt
Rick Hoffman is one of the three Suits cast who appeared in all nine seasons of the American legal drama. Hoffman portrayed Louis Litt, one of the show’s fan favorites who rose from junior partner to name partner at the firm. Before joining the Suits cast, Hoffman garnered fame for his depiction of Jerry Best in the Fox sitcom The Bernie Mac Show (2002–2005) and Chase Chapman in the ABC comedy series Samantha Who? (2007–2009). After his stint on Suits came to an end, Hoffman reprised his role as Litt in a guest appearance on the spin-off series Pearson. Hoffman landed a recurring role as Dr. Swerdlow on Billions. He also played the role of Thomas Wright in the 2023 film Thanksgiving.
Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen
Like Macht and Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty appeared as a main cast member in all nine seasons of Suits. She portrayed Donna Paulsen on Suits but didn’t reprise the role in the spin-off. Instead of joining other Suits cast members on Pearson, Rafferty appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role in 2020. From 2021 to 2022, she played Dr. Pamela Blake on Chicago Med and snagged the main role of the amiable Dr. Katherine Walter on My Life with the Walter Boys.
