Battlestar Galactica Is Hiding A Secret Firefly Cameo

The gripping post-apocalyptic tale that unfolded in Battlestar Galactica made fans of the franchise miss several secrets and hidden references, including an Easter egg-filled moment that reverenced Firefly. Both sci-fi shows explored similar themes and storylines that have resonated with viewers for years. While Battlestar Galactica had a civilization of humans at war with the Cylons, an android race of their own creation; Firefly built its premise on a renegade crew on a spacecraft – Serenity, striving to survive the aftermath of a civil war.
In its original run, Battlestar Galactica aired for one season in the late 70s, after which it was re-imagined as a two-part miniseries which aired in December 2003. This was followed by four compelling regular seasons that wrapped up in March 2009, and a prequel spin-off, Caprica, set 58 years before the events of the main series. Firefly had a short lifespan as it only aired for one season. Nonetheless, it enjoyed a post-airing success that expanded its franchise to other media and helped it garner a sizeable fanbase.
Where You Can See Serenity In Battlestar Galactica
Battlestar Galactica’s Firefly cameo is hidden in plain sight in Part 1 of its two-part miniseries that aired in December 2003. The cameo is seen at the beginning of the scene that depicts the incoming President of the Twelve Colonies, Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell), in Caprica City. Roughly 15 mins into the episode, the Secretary of Education who’d later be sworn in as President visits a doctor in Caprica City where she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Right in the background of that scene is Firefly’s spacecraft, Serenity, among other spaceships flying by.
Why Battlestar Galactica Has A Firefly Easter Egg
The Firefly Easter egg on Battlestar Galactica wasn’t meant to have any significant allusion that ties both shows together. While the TV shows are thematically similar, the Firefly spaceship seen on Battlestar Galactica has no secret massage or meaning attached to it. It was only a subtle shout-out from one cult classic sci-fi show to another. How it came about has been traced to two people who worked on both shows, Jarrod Davis and Lee Stringer.
The idea originated from Stringer who worked on both Battlestar Galactica and Firefly as a computer graphics supervisor. He suggested it to who also worked on both shows as a digital artist and an animator, respectively. The opportunity to do so presented itself when it was decided that Laura Roslin’s doctor scene needed air traffic.
Viewers believe Stringer and Davis also included cameos from other popular sci-fi franchises like the original USS Enterprise from Star Trek and a rebel transport craft from Star Wars. However, a Facebook post attributed to Jarrod Davis only acknowledged the inclusion of Firefly’s Serenity on Battlestar Galactica and nothing more.
