‘Bridgerton’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From Netflix’s 113.3 Million-View Romance Hit

When Bridgerton became one of Netflix’s defining period-romance sensations, it didn’t just turn Regency gossip into binge fuel — it created a major earnings platform for its cast. Some performers used the show as a full breakout engine, turning one season of ballroom scandal into much bigger career leverage. Others were already established, and the series simply added another high-value franchise credit to careers that had been compounding for years.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
That’s what makes this ranking interesting. The actor who benefited most from Bridgerton is not always the one with the highest current net worth, because some cast members arrived with substantial wealth already built. But in total public-estimate terms, these are the 10 cast members who appear to sit in the strongest financial positions, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Luke Newton
Luke Newton lands at No. 10 because, while Colin Bridgerton became dramatically more central as the series evolved, his total public wealth profile still looks like that of a rising television lead rather than a fully compounded veteran star. Season 3 clearly raised his commercial value, but that newer visibility has not yet had as much time to translate into a bigger overall public estimate as it has for older castmates.
That said, his position is stronger than many supporting actors on similar streaming shows. Colin’s move from charming side presence to romantic lead matters financially because headline-season status usually means stronger salary leverage, more visibility, and a much healthier post-show career ceiling. In pure trajectory terms, Newton may end up climbing faster than his current estimate suggests.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Luke Newton
|$1M – $2M
|
|Season 3 likely raised his long-term earning power sharply, even if total public estimates remain in the early-growth range.
9. Claudia Jessie
Claudia Jessie ranks just above Newton because Eloise has remained one of the most recognizable and durable characters across the whole run. In an ensemble romance franchise, consistency matters. The actors who remain essential to the family core usually benefit from years of salary growth, increased fan-event value, and stronger casting credibility outside the show.
Her public estimate range still tends to sit in the low single-digit millions, but the role has given her something extremely useful: permanence within the franchise’s emotional identity. Eloise is not a temporary romantic lead or a one-season obsession. She is part of the show’s long-term architecture, and that tends to create steadier financial value over time.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Claudia Jessie
|$1M – $3M
|
|Eloise’s continuing importance gives Jessie stronger long-run franchise value than a one-season lead role might create.
8. Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan sits in the lower-middle tier not because Penelope lacks value, but because public net worth estimates often lag behind sudden stardom. Penelope Featherington became one of the franchise’s most beloved and commercially useful characters, especially once the Lady Whistledown thread and the Colin romance fully converged. In pure career-value terms, Coughlan may have one of the strongest “show changed everything” cases in the cast.
Her current public range still tends to sit below some of the show’s older veterans because they had far more time to accumulate wealth before Bridgerton exploded. But the direction is obvious: she moved from ensemble-favorite to one of the show’s defining faces, and that kind of shift usually changes every future negotiation in film, television, and brand work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Nicola Coughlan
|$1.5M – $3M
|
|One of the clearest “the show made the next phase much bigger” stories, even if public net worth estimates have not fully caught up yet.
7. Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley ranks a little higher because Kate Sharma gave her a central romantic-lead season and much broader global visibility. Lead-season placement matters in this franchise because the actors who carry a year tend to become the faces of the show for a full promotional cycle, which has a real effect on future offers and overall market value.
Her public estimates typically fall into the low single-digit millions, but her commercial position feels stronger than that number alone suggests. A performer who becomes one half of a franchise-defining romance usually leaves the season more bankable than before, and Ashley clearly benefited from that kind of elevation.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Simone Ashley
|$2M – $4M
|
|Kate’s popularity pushed Ashley into a much stronger commercial tier than a standard ensemble player would reach.
6. Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor ranks above Ashley because Daphne was the original face of the series’ global explosion, and Season 1 remains the version of the show most tightly tied to Netflix’s monster-view count. Being the romantic center of the season that turned the title into a worldwide obsession carries real financial weight, even after a performer steps back from the spotlight of later seasons.
Her public estimate range generally reflects that first-wave benefit: increased salary value, stronger film opportunities, and the long tail of being permanently associated with one of Netflix’s biggest romance hits. The show made Dynevor famous in a mainstream way, and even when other cast members later got louder fandom moments, she kept the value of being “the original lead.”
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Phoebe Dynevor
|$2M – $5M
|
|Season 1’s breakout scale made Daphne a uniquely valuable franchise role, and Dynevor still benefits from that original wave.
5. Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel ranks in the top five because Queen Charlotte became one of the franchise’s most visually and culturally distinct figures. More importantly, Rosheuvel benefited not only from Bridgerton but from the franchise expansion around her character, which tends to strengthen long-term public estimates far more than a single-series role alone.
She also brought a substantial theatre and screen career into the show, which matters in net worth terms because veteran actors usually start from a stronger base than newer breakout stars. The Queen did not simply make Rosheuvel memorable — she made her indispensable to the franchise’s identity.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Golda Rosheuvel
|$3M – $6M
|
|Queen Charlotte’s importance across the wider franchise boosts Rosheuvel beyond the level of a standard recurring ensemble player.
4. Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey ranks this high because Anthony Bridgerton became one of the show’s strongest long-term assets and because Bailey used the role exceptionally well. By the time Season 2 made him the romantic center, he was no longer just part of the ensemble — he was one of the franchise’s most commercially valuable faces.
His public estimate range usually sits above many of his younger co-stars because the role helped propel him into a much broader career phase. That matters more than the series itself. Bridgerton made Bailey more expensive, more visible, and more bankable, which is exactly how one streaming hit turns into real financial movement.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jonathan Bailey
|$3M – $6M
|
|One of the cast’s clearest examples of a performer using the series to move into a much bigger commercial tier.
3. Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh ranks near the top because Lady Danbury is one of the franchise’s most durable presences and because Andoh brought decades of acting experience into the role. In public-estimate terms, that combination matters: a veteran performer with long-term accumulated wealth plus a highly visible streaming hit usually outranks newer breakout stars in total net worth.
Her value inside the series also goes beyond screen time. Lady Danbury is part of the show’s social architecture, and that kind of stable narrative importance helps maintain relevance across multiple seasons. For net worth purposes, consistency across a giant franchise can be more powerful than one headline romance arc.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Adjoa Andoh
|$4M – $8M
|
|A veteran-career base plus major franchise consistency gives Andoh one of the strongest total public-estimate profiles in the cast.
2. Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page ranks second because Simon Basset remains one of the most commercially explosive outcomes the franchise ever produced. Even though his time on the show was short compared with some co-stars, Page benefited from the biggest possible version of a breakout: one season that instantly made him one of the most talked-about actors in streaming television.
That kind of launch matters financially because it can raise every future contract, even when the actor no longer stays in the series. His public range generally reflects a performer whose net worth was materially transformed by one cultural moment. Few actors on this list can match the size of the leap Bridgerton created for him.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Regé-Jean Page
|$5M – $8M
|
|The strongest “one season changed everything” financial leap in the cast, even if total accumulated wealth trails older veterans.
1. Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews ranks No. 1 because, in total public-estimate terms, she operates in a completely different financial category from the rest of the cast. Lady Whistledown’s voice is important to the show’s identity, but Andrews’ ranking has very little to do with Bridgerton building her wealth and everything to do with decades of legendary film, stage, and television earnings.
That is exactly why she finishes at the top. This ranking is based on strongest total public estimate ranges, not only on who benefited most from the show itself. In pure “who is the wealthiest cast member?” terms, Andrews is the clear No. 1 — and by a wide margin.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Julie Andrews
|$25M – $35M
|
|Andrews’ wealth predates the series by generations; she tops the list because her total public-estimate range is far stronger than the rest of the cast’s.
Follow Us