Bridgerton Season 4 Photos Shows Eloise and Penelope Reunited

A newly released photo from Bridgerton Season 4 gives a glimpse of Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) dynamic, and it looks like they have buried the hatchet! The previous season of Netflix’s Regency era drama featured the two best friends at odds after Eloise finds out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. However, by the end of Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope reveals her secret to the entire ton.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, not only will Season 4 show Eloise and Penelope as sisters-in-law, it will also shed light on how they repair their friendship. Showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed that “Peneloise” fans will see that the two ladies are now closer than ever. All the trials and tribulations they have gone through in Season 3 have helped them grow up and added new depth to their relationship.
Another exclusive image gives a sneak peek into the lives of Sophie Baeck’s (Yerin Ha) stepsisters Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei). The image shows the Li sisters at the Bridgerton house as they drink tea and converse with sisters Eloise and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). According to Brownell, Rosamund will be shown as a “pro” in the marriage mart. However, Posy will be more dreamy and “often unserious.”
Designing Queen Charlotte’s Wigs Isn’t an Easy Job
In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Erika Ökvist, the hair and makeup designer on Bridgerton Seasons 2 and 3, shared her process of crafting Queen Charlotte’s (Golda Rosheuvel) intricate wigs for the show. According to Ökvist, the elaborate hairpieces are meant to tell a story of their own. The designer revealed that she made around 20 hairpieces for the eight episodes of Bridgerton Season 3.
Ökvist revealed that she doesn’t like to work with human hair wigs, which is why her crew sources synthetic wigs that are much lighter. However, at times, the designer has to combine two or three wigs to make one dense headpiece for the Queen’s character. She added that all these wigs are then shaped and held up by a metal cage. Ökvist noted that in doing so, they are staying true to history, since women would actually use the same techniques.
As elaborate as they are, though, the Queen’s wigs aren’t always historically accurate. Ökvist confessed that while the show is set in the Regency era, the wigs she makes are inspired by the “Gregorian” era, which was a hundred years prior. According to the designer, she wanted to mix history with something people might see at the Met Gala to add an element of surprise to the show. She took the opportunity to commend Rosheuvel for being “a trooper” donning these heavy headpieces for hours while filming.
Bridgerton Season 4 is currently in production and will feature eight episodes. A release date has not been announced yet.
|Bridgerton
|Cast
|Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh
|Release Date
|New season release date not confirmed yet
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Various Directors including Julie Anne Robinson, Sheree Folkson
|Produced by
|Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Betsy Beers
|Based On
|Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series
|Plot Summary
|A Regency-era drama that follows the romantic lives of the Bridgerton family in London.
|Musical Elements
|Contemporary pop songs covered in classical style, score by Kris Bowers
|Current Status
|Season 4 expected to debut in 2026
