Hey Pandas, How Do You Think The World Will End? (Closed)

Zombie Apocalypse, , Nuclear War, Aliens, Judgement Day, in your opinion, how will the world end?
#1
The sun exploding
#2
us
#3
Florida Man doing another dumb thing.
#4
the Judgement Day
#5
Me/the sun dies/pollution/earth explosion
#6
I don’t know, humans?
#7
No hate against China tho (look at my first response if you don’t know what I mean)
#8
Raging kids on ROBLOX coming for revenge because you killed them “fOr No ReAsOn”
#9
The planets merging into one or maybe the sun will explode and destroy all the planets.
#10
Ailens
#11
I honestly don’t know but I see China taking over the world for some reason. Like imagine a world were no other countries existed but China. lol that got a little wierd
#12
Pollution and diseases.
#13
climate change. like a big storm, or disease ( like in becoming darkness), or the world will just crumble from all the damage we caused.
#14
Humanity
