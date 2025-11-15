Hey Pandas, How Do You Think The World Will End? (Closed)

by

Zombie Apocalypse, , Nuclear War, Aliens, Judgement Day, in your opinion, how will the world end?

#1

The sun exploding

#2

us

#3

Florida Man doing another dumb thing.

#4

the Judgement Day

#5

Me/the sun dies/pollution/earth explosion

#6

I don’t know, humans?

#7

No hate against China tho (look at my first response if you don’t know what I mean)

#8

Raging kids on ROBLOX coming for revenge because you killed them “fOr No ReAsOn”

#9

The planets merging into one or maybe the sun will explode and destroy all the planets.

#10

Ailens

#11

I honestly don’t know but I see China taking over the world for some reason. Like imagine a world were no other countries existed but China. lol that got a little wierd

#12

Pollution and diseases.

#13

climate change. like a big storm, or disease ( like in becoming darkness), or the world will just crumble from all the damage we caused.

#14

Humanity

