‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Preview

This just in — Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes teaser for Bridgerton Season 4 to give the fans a glimpse of Benedict Brigerton’s long-awaited love story. The 1-minute teaser features exclusive footage from the upcoming season which is currently in production. With Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha taking the lead as the latest Briderton couple, the teaser captures the magic of their first meeting at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. This sets the stage for the Cinderella-inspired romance from Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, which the upcoming season will follow.
During Bridgerton’s virtual Season of Love event, showrunner Jess Brownwell shared that fans can expect Season 4 to be the “most faithful” adaptation of Quinn’s series. She teased that the masquerade ball will make up most of the premiere episode. The other episodes will feature many fan-favorite scenes from the book which take place in Benedict’s countryside cottage including the iconic moment at the lake between him and Yerin’s Sophie Baek.
Luke revealed that Bridgerton Season 4 will incorporate a lot more class politics into the storyline compared to the previous seasons. With Sophie’s character belonging to a lower class than Benedict and his family, their forbidden romance will shed light on the divide between their worlds. According to the official logline for Bridgerton Season 4, Sophie is a “secretive maid with big dreams” who captivates Benedict the minute he sees her.
Many Familiar Faces Are Returning to ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4
Aside from Benedict and Sophie, the teaser also features many returning characters including The Queen and her right hand, Brimsley, Lady Danbury, Francesca Bridgerton, along with Violet Bridgerton’s love interest, Marcus Anderson played by Daniel Francis. Netflix also released a set of first-look photos from the upcoming season which reveal that Colin and Penelope will be returning to the ton, this time as new parents. Not to mention that Anthony and Kate will also be shown navigating the next chapter of their marriage as parents.
New additions to the cast include Katie Leung as Sophie’s stepmother, Lady Araminta Gun along with Isabella Wei and Michelle Mao as her step-sisters, Posy Li and Rosamund Li respectively. In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, newcomer Yerin expressed that she has enjoyed the “playful, freeing, therapeutic” feeling of playing Sophie. According to Ha, making sure that Benedict and Sophie’s romance came across as authentic, she and Luke would spend hours in “special and very vulnerable rehearsals.”
During the same interview, Luke revealed how exciting the scripts for the upcoming season are. According to him, the storyline is going to be a Regency-era twist on Cinderella. The actor hopes that the story resonates with the audience not because of its magic and romance, but also because of its relatability. On the other hand, Yerin added that what drew her to Sophie was all the obstacles thrown her way and how she was forced to navigate them.
Bridgerton Season 4 is currently in production in London. The upcoming season will feature eight episodes. A premiere date has not been released as of yet.
|Bridgerton
|Cast
|Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh
|Release Date
|Not confirmed yet
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Various Directors including Julie Anne Robinson, Sheree Folkson
|Produced by
|Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Betsy Beers
|Based On
|Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series
|Plot Summary
|A Regency-era drama that follows the romantic lives of the Bridgerton family in London.
|Musical Elements
|Contemporary pop songs covered in classical style, score by Kris Bowers
|Current Status
|Season 4 currently in production
