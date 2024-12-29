‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Sneaks a Peek With Table Read and BTS Pictures

Netflix sure does take the cake for breadcrumbing! Fans of Bridgerton were gifted a sneak peek into behind-the-scenes table-read images from the upcoming installment of the popular Netflix series. Although there is no official release date, fans have been teased with snippets from Bridgerton Season 4, which will star Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton opposite his love interest Sophie Baek played by Yerin Ha.
On Christmas Day, fans were blessed with sweet images from the Bridgerton Season 4 table read, which was shared on the official Bridgerton Instagram account. The post featured the leading pair and cast members from previous seasons, as well as some brand-new faces. It was a welcome change to see the cast members in casual clothes as opposed to the extravagant ensembles sported while in character onscreen. Filming for the highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 4 commenced back in September 2024 on a newly constructed backlot at the UK’s Shepperton Studios. The post was packing on the holiday spirit with the following caption:
“Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!”
Fans were given a peek into the cast of Bridgerton Season 4, which will be based on Julia Quinn’s third novel in her Bridgerton book series, An Offer from a Gentleman. The images had Ruth Gemmell, who will reprise her role as Lady Violet Bridgerton, alongside Hannah Dodd and Florence Hunt, who play Francesca and Hyacinth Bridgerton, respectively. Also spotted at the table read were familiar faces like Adjoa Andoh, who plays fan favorite Lady Agatha Danbury, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, and many more. The upcoming installment will also see new faces like Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.
Nicola Coughlan Teased Details About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4
The belle of the ball of Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope Bridgerton aka Nicola Coughlan, has also jumped on the breadcrumbing bandwagon! The actress spilled some tea on the highly anticipated fourth installment in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Time Next 100 event on October 9, 2024, in New York City.
Coughlan revealed that Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha were grinding hard for the historical romance drama but also having a really fun time filming on set. The actress also shared how she enjoyed the fact that she could take the backseat this season — as opposed to last season when the spotlight was on Penelope and Colin’s love story.
Nicola Coughlan shared (at the time) that they’d already filmed for a month, and given the nature of her involvement in Bridgerton Season 4, she has a more flexible filming schedule. The actress gushed about how she believes the show will continue forever, given the plethora of stories and characters they have at their disposal.
Bridgerton Season 4 is expected to debut in 2026, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream all of the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.
|Bridgerton
|Cast
|Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh
|Release Date
|Not confirmed yet
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Various Directors including Julie Anne Robinson, Sheree Folkson
|Produced by
|Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Betsy Beers
|Based On
|Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series
|Plot Summary
|A Regency-era drama that follows the romantic lives of the Bridgerton family in London.
|Musical Elements
|Contemporary pop songs covered in classical style, score by Kris Bowers
|Current Status
|Season 4 expected to debut in 2026
