Don’t Let ‘Dozen’ Fool You: Type The Right Digits For These 30 Tricky Number Words

by

You probably know what a dozen is. Now what about a brace or a chiliad? This quiz is all about number names – those words that stand in for actual digits. Some of them you hear often. But there will also be a few that sound a little old-school.

You’ll get 30 number names, and all you need to do is type in the number they stand for.

Let’s see how many you get right! 🔢

Image credits: SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
