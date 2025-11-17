Employees Share Pics Of Workplace Disasters, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones (New Pics)

We all have bad days. Things don’t go our way, we forget to fuel up the car, our favorite shirts have a rip and your boss is asking you to come in on your day off. What can often help is a little bit of perspective, because as bad as you might have it, someone else could be doing worse.
That’s why we have gathered some examples of folks having some of the worst days at work possible. So prepare yourself for either a good amount of schadenfreude or sympathy as you scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorite posts and comment about your worst day at work below.
#1 Nice Job
Image source: smunozmo
#2 Guess Someone’s Gonna Be Late For Work
Image source: girolski07
#3 The Truck Driver Who Forgot To Release The Bolts Of The Container In Ashdod Port This Morning
Image source: Nesher86
#4 Damn Near Cut My Dong Off Today… Two Things That Stopped It From Happening: 1) My Big Guts 2) My Small Wiener
Image source: The Awesome Boileys Page
#5 My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them
Image source: Ihatemylife8
#6 A Truck Carrying A Tank Of White Paint Dropped It On The Road
Image source: grandyy
#7 My Coworker Left His Phone Under The Industrial Paper Cutter
Image source: hecht0520
#8 Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night
Image source: D0nk3yPunch912
#9 Coming Into Work To Discover That Someone Left The Ice Machine’s Door Open Overnight
Image source: rabblebowser
#10 Hubby Was Unemployed For 9 Months. Finally Landed A Job That’s Not Temporary Or A Contract Gig. 5 Minutes After Clocking In, He Trips On Some Carpet And Breaks His Leg
Image source: square_2_square
#11 I Got A $0.25 Raise This Year Which Absolutely Is Not Keeping Pace With Inflation. And Then I Get To Walk Into Work And See The Owner’s New Toy
Image source: _perchance
#12 I Find It Amusing How The Forklift Driver Must Have Been Staring Directly At The “Do Not Stack” Sign
Image source: Seraphiem93
#13 Someone Brought Cheerio Donuts Into Work Today
Image source: goat1234
#14 I’ve Had To Take A Couple Weeks Off Work Because I’m Allergic To Part Of My Job
Image source: JEM–
#15 The Restaurant I Work At Occasionally Hosts A Drag Brunch. This Past Week We’ve Been Receiving Calls Threatening To Protest Against An Upcoming Brunch. This Vandalism Happened Overnight
Image source: mo_ah_knee
#16 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This Prize For My Good Work
Image source: No-Satisfaction-749
#17 After Working 3 Positions And Managing 20 Employees, Here’s My Work Christmas Gift
Image source: JungleLiquor
#18 Someone Reported Me To HR For A Suspected Drug Use, Saying I Must Do Them In My Truck While At Work. HR Opened An Investigation. This Is Literally Powdered Sugar From The Fried Oreos
Image source: reddit.com
#19 My 6-Feet Husband Started A New Job, This Is The Uniform They Gave Him. And It Is My Fault As I Took The Measurements. Even His Boss Ended Up Laughing
Image source: falkorluckdrago
#20 Had A Leak Develop In Our Laboratory This Morning. Nobody Was On Campus To Catch It So There Was 4 Inches Of Standing Water And Countless Ruined Pieces Of Equipment
Image source: anothergrad_student
#21 This “Gift” For Employee Appreciation Day
Image source: crudolph0828
#22 Knelt Down To Get A Ping Pong Ball From Under The Table At Work And Heard A Little Rip
Image source: squishy-boi69
#23 Happened On My Way To Work
Image source: Working_Astronaut_90
#24 What I Was Greeted By This Moring At Work, First Day After Christmas Break
Image source: DekuTheOtaku
#25 My Father Was Almost Pulled Into A Lathe While Working. Only Stopped By His Clothing Being Tangled
Image source: Standard_Story
#26 This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work
Image source: Twin_Circle_
#27 The Toilet Paper At My Work Is So Cheap It Has Splinters
Image source: TXCaptainJim
#28 Someone At Work Perfectly-Ripped My Husband Out Of The Wedding Photo On My Locker. There’s No Way This Was Accidental
Image source: Luna8tuna
#29 Car Crashed Into My Bakery At Work, Old Lady Accidentally Hit Her Gas Instead Of Brakes
Image source: Hazorb33
#30 This Glove I Put On At Work Before Going Into Surgery Had Dozens Of Pin Prick Holes In The Fingers. The Entire Box Was Like This
Image source: TheLumpyMailMan
#31 I Work In Pharmaceuticals, This Was A Very Expensive Mistake
Image source: rjftw24
#32 Eggsactly What He Feared Would Happen
Image source: bugminer
#33 A Guy At My Workplace Uses This Bathroom Every Day, And Each Day He Leaves His “Nest” Behind. It’s Disgusting And Disrespectful To The Cleaning Staff
Image source: dmd111
#34 I Have Multiple Pairs Of Work Shoes And Today I Brought 2 Left-Foot Shoes
Image source: kjs106
#35 My Colleague Did Not Calculate The Height Of The Truck, And How Low The Bridge Was
Image source: CleanMinds123
#36 I Got The Chopping Board Stuck In The Sink At Work
Image source: joeyjoeyjojo_joe
#37 The Water Coming Out Of The Kitchen Faucet At Work. I Work At A Restaurant
Image source: Mr_Lunt_
#38 My Boss Installed A Water Dispenser Yesterday. This Morning We Got Into The Office To This
Image source: Mairess99
#39 We Can Cut Into The Concrete Here They Said. It Will Be Fine They Said
Image source: Lasivian
#40 My Coworker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes
Image source: cltdyna
#41 “We Have A Coffee Machine Somewhere”, “Looks Clean To Me” – This Is What A Lady At The Office Told Me Today When I Tried To Have Some Coffee
Usually, I am too busy for a coffee break. It was a slow Friday, so I decided I could try to have some coffee for a change. Definitely did not use this mess.
Image source: Technical_Cow2511
#42 I Have A Costco Box Full Of These At Work, Just Ate One Yesterday. This Entire Bar Was Infested With These… Things
Image source: DeucePot
#43 I’m A Gym Manager And This Happened To Me This Morning When I Was About To Open
Image source: butt_spanker29
#44 The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work
Image source: garprice05
#45 You Think You’re Having A Bad Day? Just Think About The Poor Guy Who Will Be Forced To Clean This Up
Image source: petitbatte
#46 I’m A Janitor In A High School. Kids Are Dumb
Image source: Delao_2019
#47 My Sister Works At A Starbucks And This Was Someone’s “Simple” Order
Image source: bluddyRivers
#48 Workmates Made A Birthday “Party” To Me At The Office. They Didn’t Realize I Work The Night Shift. They Ate And Celebrated It Without Me
Image source: bruckkhy
#49 A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant
Image source: zoomercoomer9000
#50 A Group Of Teenagers Came In Just To Trash The Theater
Image source: Littleman212
