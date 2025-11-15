Hey Pandas, What Movie Really Scared The Life Out Of You? (Closed)

by

What movie really scared the life out of you?

#1

Gothika

#2

not a movie but a tv show, its called oobi

#3

Event Horizon.
I’ve been scared by movies as a child easily, but this one scared me as an adult. Just a strange vibe going on the whole time. Made me want to keep the lights on

#4

I was around 10y old when I saw The Ring for the very first time, and I was absolutely terrified. This was when we still had those hughe TV, and not a flat screen. So exactly one week later I fell asleep in front of the TV in our living room, it was late afternoon and my parents weren’t home from work yet. While I was asleep the signal for the TV had temporary fallen out, so when I woke up again the TV screen only showed that damned black and white noise. Millennials you know which one I mean. I don’t think that I was ever that scared in my entire life. I seriously thought I was goint to die that day.

#5

a LOT! of spooky scary sundays

#6

Texas chainsaw massacre

#7

not a movie, but Dont Hug Me Im Scared freaked me out a lot

#8

a zombie movie but i dunno what it called…. i ran out da roon

#9

Stranger Things and IT

#10

Night of the living dead and the grudge ties

#11

No movie because I’m still alive. If live was squeezed out of me, I am not sure I’d live to see this post. 😅

#12

My mom was a horror movie nut and didn’t censor movies for us, we watched anything. Due to that I was terrified of Puppet Master, Child’s Play, you get the picture.

Two horror movies scared me so much when I was a kid I still won’t watch them today. Chucky and the Zuni fettish doll from Trilogy of Terror. The Langoleers didn’t scare me but it was a major creepy movie to me until I got older.

Besides those not really scared of horror movies.

