Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 24, 2026

Happy birthday to Jessica Chastain, Jim Parsons, and Alyson Hannigan! March 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Jessica Chastain, 49
Acclaimed American actress and producer Jessica Chastain consistently delivers compelling performances across diverse genres. Her versatility led to an Academy Award for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, alongside starring roles in Zero Dark Thirty and The Help. She also actively champions gender equality in Hollywood.
Little-known fact:
Jessica Chastain obtained an adult diploma after too many high school absences.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 Actor Jim Parsons, 53
Known for his distinct voice and meticulous portrayals, American actor and producer Jim Parsons captured audiences as Sheldon Cooper. His career spans critically acclaimed stage work and a significant role as narrator and executive producer for Young Sheldon.
Little-known fact:
Jim Parsons initially considered a career as a meteorologist due to his fascination with hurricanes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Actress Alyson Hannigan, 52
Known for her sharp comedic timing, American actress Alyson Hannigan delighted audiences in a trio of hit projects. She rose to fame as Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and later as Michelle Flaherty in the American Pie film series. Hannigan also starred as Lily Aldrin in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, earning People’s Choice Awards.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, Alyson Hannigan played the clarinet in junior high school.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Actor Christopher Briney, 28
Recognized for his nuanced and emotionally resonant portrayals, American actor Christopher Briney quickly gained a dedicated following. His role as Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty captivated audiences, launching him into the spotlight.
Beyond the hit series, Briney has also starred in the musical film Mean Girls and made his stage debut Off-Broadway.
Little-known fact:
He worked at Trader Joe’s while finishing his acting degree.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 Actress and Director Lake Bell, 47
American actress and director Lake Bell rose to prominence with her sharp comedic presence in television dramas and films. She is known for her versatile performances and distinctive voice work in animated projects.
Bell also gained recognition for writing, directing, and starring in the acclaimed independent film In a World…, showcasing her talents behind the camera.
Little-known fact:
She has an automotive column in The Hollywood Reporter called “Test Drive” and is the magazine’s automotive contributing editor.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 Comedian and Actor Tig Notaro, 55
With a distinctive deadpan delivery, American comedian and actress Tig Notaro captivates audiences with her honest and observational humor. Her groundbreaking “Live” stand-up special earned a Grammy nomination, and she further demonstrated her talent by creating the acclaimed Amazon series One Mississippi.
Notaro also stars in Star Trek: Discovery as Jett Reno.
Little-known fact:
While in high school, Tig Notaro failed three grades due to entertaining classmates.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 Singer-Songwriter Ethel Cain, 28
An American singer-songwriter and model, Ethel Cain rose to prominence with her ambient and Southern Gothic musical style. Known for her critically acclaimed debut album Preacher’s Daughter, she has captivated audiences with her unique storytelling. She is also recognized for being the first transgender artist to reach the Billboard 200 top ten.
Little-known fact:
Before performing as Ethel Cain, Hayden Silas Anhedönia released Gregorian chant-inspired singles under the alias White Silas.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 Actor Finn Jones, 38
Charisma and nuanced performances have distinguished British actor Finn Jones in both fantasy and superhero narratives. He rose to international prominence as Ser Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones. His work also includes starring as Iron Fist in the Marvel series.
Little-known fact:
His birth name is Terence Jones, which he changed to Finn to avoid confusion with Monty Python’s Terry Jones.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 Actress Lara Flynn Boyle, 56
Renowned for her distinct screen presence, American actress Lara Flynn Boyle captivated audiences as Donna Hayward in Twin Peaks. She is also recognized for her compelling portrayal of Assistant District Attorney Helen Gamble in the legal drama The Practice, earning her an Emmy nomination. Boyle further showcased her range in films such as Men in Black II and Red Rock West.
Little-known fact:
Lara Flynn Boyle’s scenes were notably edited out of the final cuts for both Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Dead Poets Society.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Businessman Steve Ballmer, 70
An American businessman and investor, Steven Anthony Ballmer is best known as the former chief executive officer of Microsoft and the current owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. He helped scale Microsoft from a small startup into a global technology leader. Ballmer also co-founded the Ballmer Group, a philanthropic investment company.
Little-known fact:
Steven Anthony Ballmer scored higher than Bill Gates in the William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition while they were at Harvard.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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