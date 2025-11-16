30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

by

I’m a 36-year-old Italian who is fascinated by the past and by many things that are death-related. That is probably because I lost my parents at a young age and I was forced to deal with mortality, loss, and mourning.

I created an Instagram account to collect pictures of the photos on old tombstones, mostly found in Italian cemeteries. I love cemeteries, and the different conceptions people have about them around the world, and also the differences in the way they are (e.g. in Italy, all tombs have photographs while in other countries they are not used at all). I really like funerary art, cemeteries’ artistic value, beautiful statues and also inscriptions on old tombstones, the type of language and symbolism, and also I am fascinated by post-mortem photographs.

I also love old photographs from the 1800s and early 1900s that depict the first attempts in portrait photography. They are historical and fascinating. Sometimes it’s also possible to find post-mortem photos (photographs of the recently deceased) as it was an acceptable memorial practice in the 19th century. 

More info: Instagram

#1

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#2

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#3

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#4

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#5

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#6

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#7

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#8

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#9

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#10

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#11

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#12

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#13

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#14

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#15

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#16

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#17

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#18

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#19

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#20

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#21

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#22

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#23

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#24

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#25

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#26

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#27

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#28

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#29

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

#30

30 Photos Of Fascinating Photographs I Found On Old Tombstones In Italian Cemeteries

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ending Net Neutrality – Why Â Ajit Pai’s Reasoning is Bogus
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2017
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Favorite Person In Your Life (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Best Models Are Paid With Popsicles
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Stupidest People You Have Seen? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Bake Squad On Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2021
The Cleaning Lady Episode 5: A Harrowing Look at ICE Detention Centers and Betrayal
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.