23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada’s Wild Beauty

by

Avid hitchhiker and traveler, Devon Berquist, carried her camera through the mountains, across the prairies, and even into the northern arctic to capture Canada’s pristine wilderness, awe-inspiring landscapes, and fleeting wildlife.

As a young photographer studying at NSCAD University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, she is beginning to find her own place in the photographic world. Often ridden with wanderlust, she traveled her own back yard (Canada) by means of hitchhiking, road tripping, and train hopping, and these are a few of the results.

“Portraiture is my main interest” she says, “but this world is so beautiful and I’m afraid one day I will forget. That’s why I take photographs”.

More info: Facebook

Hitchhiking has always been my favourite way to travel. You meet so many people and end up in so many unexpected places

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

By chance, we pulled over at a roadside stop to look into the valley

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

This is a lynx skull, found around Hunker Creek in the Yukon Territory

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

I love traveling, but my home in the northern mountains will always be special to me

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

While driving through British Columbia, we stopped to walk the dog and ended up on a beautiful hike up a mountain

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

To me, hiking and traveling go hand in hand

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

You never know what you’ll see on the road

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

The Yukon River is one of the mightiest and longest, and is about to start freezing over

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

A mother eagle overlooking her young, in Whitehorse, Yukon

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

I didn’t grow up around oceans and they constantly amaze me

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

A little ladybug exploring a Yarrow plant

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

The South Klondike Highway

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

Yukon

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

The fall colors never cease to impress me, no matter where I am

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

I have the best friends anyone could ask for

23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada&#8217;s Wild Beauty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know About Jim Parsons’ New Netflix Project
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2019
The Bad Batch: Rampage Recap
3 min read
May, 30, 2021
A Theory That May Change Everything from That 70s Show
3 min read
May, 25, 2021
News Anchors Decipher Secret Teen “Emoji Language”
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2017
How Disney’s ABC Layoffs Will Impact Everyone Else
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2017
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 15-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.