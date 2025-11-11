23 Year Old Hitchhiker Carries Camera For An Entire Year To Capture Canada’s Wild Beauty

Avid hitchhiker and traveler, Devon Berquist, carried her camera through the mountains, across the prairies, and even into the northern arctic to capture Canada’s pristine wilderness, awe-inspiring landscapes, and fleeting wildlife.
As a young photographer studying at NSCAD University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, she is beginning to find her own place in the photographic world. Often ridden with wanderlust, she traveled her own back yard (Canada) by means of hitchhiking, road tripping, and train hopping, and these are a few of the results.
“Portraiture is my main interest” she says, “but this world is so beautiful and I’m afraid one day I will forget. That’s why I take photographs”.
Hitchhiking has always been my favourite way to travel. You meet so many people and end up in so many unexpected places
By chance, we pulled over at a roadside stop to look into the valley
This is a lynx skull, found around Hunker Creek in the Yukon Territory
I love traveling, but my home in the northern mountains will always be special to me
While driving through British Columbia, we stopped to walk the dog and ended up on a beautiful hike up a mountain
To me, hiking and traveling go hand in hand
You never know what you’ll see on the road
The Yukon River is one of the mightiest and longest, and is about to start freezing over
A mother eagle overlooking her young, in Whitehorse, Yukon
I didn’t grow up around oceans and they constantly amaze me
A little ladybug exploring a Yarrow plant
The South Klondike Highway
Yukon
The fall colors never cease to impress me, no matter where I am
I have the best friends anyone could ask for
