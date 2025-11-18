Even If You Can’t Draw To Save Your Life, These 20 Arty Finds Will Fuel Your Creativity

Is your creative well feeling a little dry? Are you staring at a blank canvas, desperately seeking inspiration? Don’t fret, fellow artists and aspiring creatives! We’ve got just the remedy for your artistic block.
Your inner muse is about to come alive as we dive headfirst into a world of artistic inspiration with these 20 fabulous finds. From quirky tools that will make you rethink your creative process to everyday essentials with an artistic twist, these items are guaranteed to get those creative juices flowing and spark a whole new wave of artistic expression. Let’s Van Go[gh]!
#1 This Paint Brush Cleaner Rinse Cup Recycles Water, So You Can Create Beautiful Art Without Wasting Resources
Review: “Yes my order arrived. I have found that it works so good. I like the paint brush cleaner to be great. My brushes are cleaner and not sitting in dirty water. Thank the company for making such a simple idea but a needed one for us artist.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, LtHixson
#2 Forget Those Waxy Childhood Pencils! These Soft Core Colored Pencils Are The Grown-Up Upgrade Your Coloring Book Deserves
Review: “These are the best colored pencils i have ever used – for so much less than Prismacolor pencils – these are so smooth when you color with them. And the colors are brilliant. This set would cost over $60 from another manufacturer. Excellent price and product.” – Pbianca
Image source: amazon.com, Alicia K
#3 Tracing Skills Not So Stellar? No Worries! This Light Box Drawing Pad Will Have You Channeling Your Inner Picasso In No Time
Review: “It’s light weight and very helpful! It’s smaller than a sheet of paper and works very well. I love how portable it is and just keep the box to transport with! 10/10 what I was looking for! I have a gigantic one but it doesn’t work as I’m on the road.” – Lily Murphy
Image source: amazon.com
#4 From Doodles To Masterpieces, This Desk Easel Is Ready For It All. It’s The Perfect Companion For Artists Of All Levels, Whether You’re A Seasoned Pro Or Just Starting Out
Review: “My niece recently started painting and was just painting straight on her table. I got this for her and hoped she would use it. The next time I went to her place it was covered in paint due to how much she used it! She loves it and uses it all the time! It’s so easy and compact, it fits on her desk and she can store some of her supplies in the drawer!” – Longshot
Image source: amazon.com, Emma Jane
#5 From Oil Paints To Watercolors, This Brush Cleaner & Preserver Tackles It All! It’s The Versatile Solution For Keeping Your Brushes Clean, Soft, And Ready For Action
Review: “I have been using this product for 2 years to clean my art brushes. It is magnificent. My brushes are always clean and in shape (even the old ones that I thought would were beyond repair). After 2 years, I still have over 50% of the product left (maybe close to 75%). Buy this. You won’t be disappointed!” – Nancy W.
Image source: amazon.com, AlbaCristal
#6 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative? Yeah, We’re Intrigued Too. Steal Like An Artist Is A Must-Read For Anyone Who Wants To Unlock Their Artistic Potential
Review: “This was such a joy to read. It was full of useful and creative insight and is now part of my writing reference collection. Austin has the best way of explaining things. Highly recommend!” – MJ Coppola Stevenson
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Your Yarn Stash Is About To Be More Organized Than Your Life! This Craft Organizer Tote Bag Has A Pocket For Everything (Even That Random Button Collection You Swear You’ll Use Someday)
Review: “Perfect for my needs. I was able to organize my craft supplies, and I have room left. Sturdy and well designed, it looks great on my shelf. I will probably get one more to organize my writing supplies, pens and pencils, cards, note books. Highly recommend this product.” – Roberta Nataloni
Image source: amazon.com, Mambacat
#8 Tired Of Broken Leads And Uneven Points? This Long Point Pencil Sharpener Delivers Perfect Results Every Time, So You Can Focus On Creating Your Masterpiece
Review: “If you art, you know how there are times we need that hyper sharp pencil. Well kids this is the sharpener for you. Did you realize this is chargeable and can be used apart from a cord! It’s true!!! Charge it and take it wherever you are creating. Love this thing” – Erika H
Image source: amazon.com, Erika H
#9 From Delicate Details To Bold Strokes, This Miniature Paint Brush Set Has Got You Covered. Your Next Masterpiece Is Just A Brushstroke Away!
Review: “I was skeptical at first because of the price, but these are some really good brushes. Easy to hold onto, super value for the money and an awesome variety.” – sharon case
Image source: amazon.com, Yvette West
#10 Who Needs A Museum When You Can Wear A Masterpiece? This Starry Night Pin Will Add A Touch Of Culture To Any Outfit
Review: “I was a little hesitant on spending $10 for a pin but this one is so worth it! The detail is amazing & it’s absolutely gorgeous! The pictures do it no justice & I couldn’t get a good one, but wanted to include to show how detailed it is. Definitely recommend this!” – RF
Image source: amazon.com, Ziiola Shwelone
#11 Commitment Issues? These Tiny Waterproof Temporary Tattoos Let You Express Yourself Without The Forever Regret
Review: “This pack is actually one of the cutest tattoo packs I’ve purchased. Lots of symbols and artistic pieces, animals, nature, etc. it’s got a great assortment and majority of them are good. Which is rare when getting a pack of the randoms lol. Def recommend.” – Elizabeth
Image source: amazon.com, Yami
#12 This 100 Watercolor Paint Set Has Every Hue You Could Ever Dream Of (And A Few You Probably Haven’t Even Imagined Yet)
Review: “The assortment of colors appealed to me in this handy tin of watercolors. I wanted to be able to mix fluorescents with metallic sheen and candy colors without having too many paint collections open and taking up space. This compact arrangement is a delight to use, and the paints themselves are a lovely quality.” – Nitpicker1
Image source: amazon.com, Kitkat
#13 This Artistic Cat Mug Features Iconic Felines From Art History, Making Your Morning Coffee Break A Cultural Experience
Review: “I purchased this as a gift for a good friend. I love the collection of cat images created by prominent artists from various eras. The mug itself is a generous size, and the colors and drawings are vivid, engaging, and in some cases, humorous!” – Angela A
Image source: amazon.com, Yuleydis Perez
#14 Bored With Reality? This Kit Will Help You Create Your Own Comic Book And Escape To A World Of Your Own Making
Review: “My son loves reading comics and graphic novels. He is very inspired by Dav Pilky! This is the perfect gift for those young writers and artists to start their own journey! This is a soft cover book. The pages are also very nice with different boxes and a comment bubbles to draw and create!” – Sandra santos
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra santos
#15 From Prototypes To Masterpieces, This Pen’s Got You Covered. This Professional 3D Printing Pen Is The Tool That Will Take Your Imagination To New Heights
Review: “My 9 year old daughter loves art so I thought I’d take it to the next level with this 3D pen. It was a great price and I complimented it by purchasing a set of colors to go with it. She creates the coolest things with this and it was so easy for her to figure out. This would be a great gift for an artist of any age.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, L. Hahn
#16 This 1,000-Piece Puzzle Of Jackson Pollock’s “Convergence” Is A Masterpiece In Its Own Right – And A Challenge Worthy Of Any Puzzle Enthusiast
Review: “So difficult but worth the time and effort! Never did a puzzle this complex! Took a long time but a great quality puzzle. Pieces are thick/sturdy, matte finish (not shiny), and I will be glueing/ saving this one! A real piece of art.” – Pauline R.
Image source: amazon.com, K. Wayne Heil
#17 Paint Color Indecision Got You Feeling Like A Confused Chameleon? The Color Muse 2 Will Help You Find The Perfect Shade
Review: “Gave it as a gift to an artist/designer, they are very happy with the ability to pick colors off materials.” – MikeA
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#18 These Matte Gold Earrings Are So Chic, They’re Practically A Masterpiece Themselves. Get Yours Before They’re Gone!
Review: “I bought this as a Christmas gift for a friend who’s studying to be an art teacher. She loves them! They are the perfect size as well.” – Eva
Image source: amazon.com
#19 From Yoga Poses To Superhero Landings, A Wooden Manikin Can Strike Any Pose You Can Imagine. It’s The Ultimate Reference Tool For Artists Of All Levels
Review: “For the price, I think this mannequin is great especially given it’s size. Another aspect is it can be taken off it’s pole to add more lively poses. Whether you want it as a decoration or to improve your artwork, this is a definite must.” – Marmalade
Image source: amazon.com, LiamPhotoATL
#20 Tired Of Feeling Like A Rusty Robot After A Long Session In Front Of The Easel? This Handheld Massage Stick Will Loosen You Up And Get You Moving Freely Again
Review: “I really appreciate this tool and have found it effective – at times – for pain relief. I don’t expect any tool to work each time, because each pain could have a different origin, but I’m grateful that I’ve had this for the times I’ve needed it.” – Elle
Image source: amazon.com, A. Franciscus
