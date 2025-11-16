90 Armband Tattoos For Those Who Wear Their Heart On Their Sleeve

by

If you decide to get yourself an armband tattoo, you don’t ever have to worry about getting any jewelry for your hands because you are getting your own personalized decoration that expresses exactly who you are and stays with you forever.

Technically, armband tattoos are a step up from a wristband tattoo, as in they literally are above your wrist but also they take up more space and will probably require more time to get inked. You also have to choose armband tattoo designs carefully; keep in mind that it has to be visible — and look good! — from 360 degrees, that is, all around your arm! That does not necessarily mean your design has to be super intricate and complicated. Even a simple armband tattoo can be a piece of art if it is special to you. You can even go as far as getting matching tattoos around both your arms.

If we got you thinking, scroll down to see a gallery of armband tattoo ideas. From simple single-liners to watercolor paintings, these will give you some inspiration to get your own tattoo around the arm. Vote for your favorite designs, and make sure to show us your own armband tattoos. 

#1 Cat Playing With Cloud

Image source: tattoobahar

#2 Bluebird Armband

Image source: aleksandrasiminska

#3 Floral Armband

Image source: dairaliepa

#4 Armband Tattoo

Image source: hailey_blossom

#5 Armband Tattoo

Image source: daan.kim

#6 Snake Armband

Image source: shootin_iron_tattoo

#7 Cute Sleeveband

Image source: ahbeesiang_bugistattoo

#8 Cherry Blossoms Arm Band

Image source: tattooistflower_mood

#9 Hue Kingdom Armband

Image source:  zunguyentattoo

#10 Knot Armband Tattoo

Image source: vcink.gallery

#11 The Balinese God Bhoma

Image source: lisatattoos

#12 This Lovely Armband

Image source: goodnessgracetattoos

#13 Note Armband

Image source:  mo.tattooartist

#14 Armband Tattoo

Image source: nains_tattoos

#15 Fun Little Scenic Armband

Image source: laurathedrawer

#16 This Band Tattoo Was A Tough One But We Made It

Image source: ediebea

#17 This Was A Brain-Breaker After A While… All Those… Letters

Image source: cfancyink

#18 A Long Dogger Armband

Image source: kam_tattooer

#19 Custom Band Tattoo

Image source: freni_ashok

#20 Thorns Armband

Image source: ivana.ink

#21 A Ouroboros Is Circular Symbol That Depicts A Snake Or Dragon Devouring Its Own Tail

Image source: lizlunaink.tattoos

#22 Space Armband Tattoo

Image source: sondysonson

#23 Clouds And Stars Added To This Sun, Moon Tattoo

Image source:  vrsartist

#24 Japanese Inspiration For Finish This Wave Done Year Ago

Image source: vrsartist

#25 Fun Little Armband Tat

Image source: inkedlifemiami

#26 Landscape Armband

Image source: demetojen.art

#27 Leaf Armband Tattoo

Image source: pintadon_tattoo

#28 Tridatu Armband

Image source: tattooby_arief

#29 Barong Band One Year Later By Kecil. West Coast Ink, Bali Indonesia

Image source: ttraviskool

#30 For The Love Of Armbands

Image source: inkart.tattoo

#31 Armband Tattoo

Image source: artline_artist_tattoo

#32 Geometric Armband

Image source: chellotattoo

#33 Floral Armband Tattoo

Image source:  ricemilkmotattoos

#34 Emperor Tamarin Monkey

Image source: squids.ink

#35 Celestial Planty Armband

Image source: bigyellowtattoo

#36 Armband Tattoo

Image source: blacklambx

#37 Barbed Wire Butterfly

Image source: local_p0ke

#38 The Start Of Something Beautiful

Image source: abbiecbaker

#39 Flower Armband

Image source: rafsmiler

#40 Armband With Dong Song Drum Pattern

Image source: hxu.handxamtattoo

#41 Fish & Wave Armband

Image source: lllauren.zh.tattoo

#42 Owl Armband

Image source: TattoosByCata

#43 “I Haunt Myself” Skeleton, Bands, And Smileys. Done By Kitty At Black Dahlia Tattoo In Willoughby, Ohio

Image source: marciemaeb

#44 Ouroboros Arm Band Done By Cody At Port Orange Tattoo Parlor (Healed)

Image source: attiaj96

#45 Armband Tattoo

Image source: blackpearl_tattoo_kasaragod

#46 Armband Tattoo

Image source: dhams_mak

#47 Wolf Armband

Image source: todobrarada

#48 Some New Pieces

Image source: pollytatttoo

#49 Minimalist Band Tattoo

Image source: remybtattoo

#50 Arm Band Tattoo & Bow – Flowers

Image source: imraytattoo

#51 Geometric Armband Tattoo

Image source: skinmachinetattoo

#52 Based On Raiden Shogun From Genshin Impact

Image source: milky_tattoodles

#53 Beach Armband

Image source: develin_tattoo

#54 Roronoa Zoro & Roses Armband

Image source: stefanbunja_tattoo

#55 Armband Tattoos

Image source: benzaiten_tattoo

#56 Inspired By Daisy’s Headband In The Great Gatsby

Image source: dahlia.artistry

#57 Armband Tattoo

Image source: _lifemark_tattoo

#58 Pine Trees Armband

Image source: cosmo.byahero

#59 Snake Oroboros Arm Band

Image source: colorsofthesouthwind

#60 Clover Cover Up

Image source: rowdyroosterinc

#61 Here’s An Orchid Arm Band

Image source: redredhood

#62 Witchy Vibe Armband Tattoo

Image source: aestet.ink

#63 Ginko Leaves Armband

Image source: louiseflowerbloom

#64 Irish Harp And Roses Arm Band

Image source: renytattoos

#65 A Rosemary Armband

Image source: venomissme

#66 Floral Armband

Image source: charisma.ink

#67 Wisteria Armband

Image source: rachelgros_tattoos

#68 Minimalistic Armband

Image source: tattoo.room.19

#69 Dotwork Armband

Image source: yurga_vait

#70 Yin-Yang Koi Armband

Image source: val_tattooer

#71 Greek Key Arm Band By America Lee From Ink And Dagger (Roswell, Ga)

Image source: BlitzTaco

#72 Armband Tattoo Of A Pastry Chef

Image source: alivetattoos

#73 Nice Simple Line Armband

Image source: ajiemaximillian

#74 Wrist Band!

Image source: ngaiii

#75 Single Line Armband Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbyamberholbrook

#76 Custom Choctaw Arm Band

Image source: hoglegstattoos

#77 Celtic Arm Band

Image source: riley_ross_tattoo

#78 Arm Band

Image source: inkyug_tattoo

#79 This Armband

Image source:  lenfantperdu__

#80 Maori Armband

Image source: ocean_arts__

#81 Armband Written In Sumerian

Image source: kaylamytattoo

#82 Neat Geometric Armband

Image source: studioxiiigallery

#83 Start Of An Armband

Image source: tattoo_morningstar_weymouth

#84 Couple Goals

Image source: pawquizatattoo

#85 Armband

Image source: mama__sez

#86 Three Celtic Leg Bands

Image source: ink.rmb_hontattoo

#87 Armband Tattoo

Image source: thetattooshop_mzn

#88 Maori Armband

Image source: supernkz23

#89 The Eyes Of The Galaxy

Image source: lynn_tats

#90 Fine Line Mandala Armband

Image source: afi_afro_ink

