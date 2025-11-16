90 Armband Tattoos For Those Who Wear Their Heart On Their Sleeve

If you decide to get yourself an armband tattoo, you don’t ever have to worry about getting any jewelry for your hands because you are getting your own personalized decoration that expresses exactly who you are and stays with you forever.
Technically, armband tattoos are a step up from a wristband tattoo, as in they literally are above your wrist but also they take up more space and will probably require more time to get inked. You also have to choose armband tattoo designs carefully; keep in mind that it has to be visible — and look good! — from 360 degrees, that is, all around your arm! That does not necessarily mean your design has to be super intricate and complicated. Even a simple armband tattoo can be a piece of art if it is special to you. You can even go as far as getting matching tattoos around both your arms.
If we got you thinking, scroll down to see a gallery of armband tattoo ideas. From simple single-liners to watercolor paintings, these will give you some inspiration to get your own tattoo around the arm. Vote for your favorite designs, and make sure to show us your own armband tattoos.
#1 Cat Playing With Cloud
Image source: tattoobahar
#2 Bluebird Armband
Image source: aleksandrasiminska
#3 Floral Armband
Image source: dairaliepa
#4 Armband Tattoo
Image source: hailey_blossom
#5 Armband Tattoo
Image source: daan.kim
#6 Snake Armband
Image source: shootin_iron_tattoo
#7 Cute Sleeveband
Image source: ahbeesiang_bugistattoo
#8 Cherry Blossoms Arm Band
Image source: tattooistflower_mood
#9 Hue Kingdom Armband
Image source: zunguyentattoo
#10 Knot Armband Tattoo
Image source: vcink.gallery
#11 The Balinese God Bhoma
Image source: lisatattoos
#12 This Lovely Armband
Image source: goodnessgracetattoos
#13 Note Armband
Image source: mo.tattooartist
#14 Armband Tattoo
Image source: nains_tattoos
#15 Fun Little Scenic Armband
Image source: laurathedrawer
#16 This Band Tattoo Was A Tough One But We Made It
Image source: ediebea
#17 This Was A Brain-Breaker After A While… All Those… Letters
Image source: cfancyink
#18 A Long Dogger Armband
Image source: kam_tattooer
#19 Custom Band Tattoo
Image source: freni_ashok
#20 Thorns Armband
Image source: ivana.ink
#21 A Ouroboros Is Circular Symbol That Depicts A Snake Or Dragon Devouring Its Own Tail
Image source: lizlunaink.tattoos
#22 Space Armband Tattoo
Image source: sondysonson
#23 Clouds And Stars Added To This Sun, Moon Tattoo
Image source: vrsartist
#24 Japanese Inspiration For Finish This Wave Done Year Ago
Image source: vrsartist
#25 Fun Little Armband Tat
Image source: inkedlifemiami
#26 Landscape Armband
Image source: demetojen.art
#27 Leaf Armband Tattoo
Image source: pintadon_tattoo
#28 Tridatu Armband
Image source: tattooby_arief
#29 Barong Band One Year Later By Kecil. West Coast Ink, Bali Indonesia
Image source: ttraviskool
#30 For The Love Of Armbands
Image source: inkart.tattoo
#31 Armband Tattoo
Image source: artline_artist_tattoo
#32 Geometric Armband
Image source: chellotattoo
#33 Floral Armband Tattoo
Image source: ricemilkmotattoos
#34 Emperor Tamarin Monkey
Image source: squids.ink
#35 Celestial Planty Armband
Image source: bigyellowtattoo
#36 Armband Tattoo
Image source: blacklambx
#37 Barbed Wire Butterfly
Image source: local_p0ke
#38 The Start Of Something Beautiful
Image source: abbiecbaker
#39 Flower Armband
Image source: rafsmiler
#40 Armband With Dong Song Drum Pattern
Image source: hxu.handxamtattoo
#41 Fish & Wave Armband
Image source: lllauren.zh.tattoo
#42 Owl Armband
Image source: TattoosByCata
#43 “I Haunt Myself” Skeleton, Bands, And Smileys. Done By Kitty At Black Dahlia Tattoo In Willoughby, Ohio
Image source: marciemaeb
#44 Ouroboros Arm Band Done By Cody At Port Orange Tattoo Parlor (Healed)
Image source: attiaj96
#45 Armband Tattoo
Image source: blackpearl_tattoo_kasaragod
#46 Armband Tattoo
Image source: dhams_mak
#47 Wolf Armband
Image source: todobrarada
#48 Some New Pieces
Image source: pollytatttoo
#49 Minimalist Band Tattoo
Image source: remybtattoo
#50 Arm Band Tattoo & Bow – Flowers
Image source: imraytattoo
#51 Geometric Armband Tattoo
Image source: skinmachinetattoo
#52 Based On Raiden Shogun From Genshin Impact
Image source: milky_tattoodles
#53 Beach Armband
Image source: develin_tattoo
#54 Roronoa Zoro & Roses Armband
Image source: stefanbunja_tattoo
#55 Armband Tattoos
Image source: benzaiten_tattoo
#56 Inspired By Daisy’s Headband In The Great Gatsby
Image source: dahlia.artistry
#57 Armband Tattoo
Image source: _lifemark_tattoo
#58 Pine Trees Armband
Image source: cosmo.byahero
#59 Snake Oroboros Arm Band
Image source: colorsofthesouthwind
#60 Clover Cover Up
Image source: rowdyroosterinc
#61 Here’s An Orchid Arm Band
Image source: redredhood
#62 Witchy Vibe Armband Tattoo
Image source: aestet.ink
#63 Ginko Leaves Armband
Image source: louiseflowerbloom
#64 Irish Harp And Roses Arm Band
Image source: renytattoos
#65 A Rosemary Armband
Image source: venomissme
#66 Floral Armband
Image source: charisma.ink
#67 Wisteria Armband
Image source: rachelgros_tattoos
#68 Minimalistic Armband
Image source: tattoo.room.19
#69 Dotwork Armband
Image source: yurga_vait
#70 Yin-Yang Koi Armband
Image source: val_tattooer
#71 Greek Key Arm Band By America Lee From Ink And Dagger (Roswell, Ga)
Image source: BlitzTaco
#72 Armband Tattoo Of A Pastry Chef
Image source: alivetattoos
#73 Nice Simple Line Armband
Image source: ajiemaximillian
#74 Wrist Band!
Image source: ngaiii
#75 Single Line Armband Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbyamberholbrook
#76 Custom Choctaw Arm Band
Image source: hoglegstattoos
#77 Celtic Arm Band
Image source: riley_ross_tattoo
#78 Arm Band
Image source: inkyug_tattoo
#79 This Armband
Image source: lenfantperdu__
#80 Maori Armband
Image source: ocean_arts__
#81 Armband Written In Sumerian
Image source: kaylamytattoo
#82 Neat Geometric Armband
Image source: studioxiiigallery
#83 Start Of An Armband
Image source: tattoo_morningstar_weymouth
#84 Couple Goals
Image source: pawquizatattoo
#85 Armband
Image source: mama__sez
#86 Three Celtic Leg Bands
Image source: ink.rmb_hontattoo
#87 Armband Tattoo
Image source: thetattooshop_mzn
#88 Maori Armband
Image source: supernkz23
#89 The Eyes Of The Galaxy
Image source: lynn_tats
#90 Fine Line Mandala Armband
Image source: afi_afro_ink
