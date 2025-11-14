This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

by

Many of us feel stuck in a sense of impending corona doom where the unknown is just making matters worse. But luckily, there’s one volunteer who has stepped in to provide a unique public service.

And that’s a well-needed shot of laughter from a woman named Anbara Salam. The British-Arab writer shared an episode from the most embarrassing moment of her life with a few unlikely variables—a German sauna, a lobster, a fire escape, and the naked protagonist herself.

158K likes later, Salam’s Twitter post is viral. It now serves as an unprecedented “palate cleanser” to remove that stressful residue left by yet another hard-to-swallow batch of corona news. But a funny story is a gift that keeps on giving, so let’s share some gems in the comments below!

The Oxford-based writer offered her story as a public service during hard times

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

The woman recounted an episode from a decade ago which spiraled out of control real fast

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: anbara_salam

People were quick to comment on Anbara’s story

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: daire_shaw

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: genderpunksap

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: felitastic

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: felitastic

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: Patrice13_twt

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: hgudenkauf

This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Image credits: asmitaghosh18

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 People Expose The Dumbest Things Their Significant Other Has Said Or Done
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Scottish People Are Enraged After Finding Out That A Large Part Of Scots Wikipedia Is Written By An American Teen Using A Fake Scottish “Accent”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured With My Camera Nature’s Beautiful Paintings From A Free ‘Sky Gallery’ That’s Above Everyone’s Head
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured The Perfect Storm, At One Of World’s Most Amazing Resorts, With 4 Cameras
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.