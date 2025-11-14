This Tale Of A Naked Woman Lost In A German Sauna Is “A Palate Cleanser” During Stressful Times

Many of us feel stuck in a sense of impending corona doom where the unknown is just making matters worse. But luckily, there’s one volunteer who has stepped in to provide a unique public service.
And that’s a well-needed shot of laughter from a woman named Anbara Salam. The British-Arab writer shared an episode from the most embarrassing moment of her life with a few unlikely variables—a German sauna, a lobster, a fire escape, and the naked protagonist herself.
158K likes later, Salam’s Twitter post is viral. It now serves as an unprecedented “palate cleanser” to remove that stressful residue left by yet another hard-to-swallow batch of corona news. But a funny story is a gift that keeps on giving, so let’s share some gems in the comments below!
The Oxford-based writer offered her story as a public service during hard times
Image credits: anbara_salam
The woman recounted an episode from a decade ago which spiraled out of control real fast
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
Image credits: anbara_salam
People were quick to comment on Anbara’s story
Image credits: daire_shaw
Image credits: genderpunksap
Image credits: felitastic
Image credits: felitastic
Image credits: Patrice13_twt
Image credits: hgudenkauf
Image credits: asmitaghosh18
Follow Us