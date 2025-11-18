Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

by

Nathan Wyburn is a contemporary pop culture artist known for his unique portraits, which he creates using everything but paint. Nathan gets creative with coffee, lipstick, ketchup, and other materials. He also puts together collages using images of the person he chooses to portray.

His subjects are usually well-known celebrities like Jason Momoa, the Jonas Brothers, and others, many of whom Nathan has met in real life!

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Nathan’s incredible gallery of works and make sure to read the interview with the artist added down below!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

#1 Miriam Margolyes

“Portrait made using a stamp of her favorite swear word… on pages of her new book!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#2 Ncuti Gatwa

A portrait created entirely using images of all previous Doctors in Doctor Who before him.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#3 Billy Ocean

“Portrait collaged entirely using the covers of his records over his career!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#4 Jason Momoa

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#5 David Boreanaz

“I created it entirely using fake blood fingerprints and handprints!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#6 Cat Burns

Lipstick portrait.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#7 Vicky Mcclure

“It’s crafted using police tape referencing some of her onscreen characters, including Kate in Line of Duty!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#8 Mr Doodle

A collage made out of images of Mr Doodle throughout his career.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#9 Ant & Dec

Portraits made from toast and marmite.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#10 Russell Crowe

“His portrait is collaged entirely using images of him on stage with his live music and every single movie he’s ever starred in!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#11 Anthony Daniels

Collage made from screengrabs.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#12 The Jonas Brothers

Painted with their waffle house inspired chocolatey food art portraits.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#13 Cyndi Lauper

A portrait created entirely from colored lipsticks (and kisses).

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#14 Official Blue

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#15 Rebecca Ferguson

Lipstick kisses art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#16 Shannen Doherty

Painted with lipstick.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#17 Ed Gamble

Painted using mustard and ketchup.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#18 Sam Palladio

Made using Tennessee bbq sauce.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#19 Rag’n’bone Man

Portrait created using rags (and some little plastic bones).

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#20 Annette Badland

Coffee portrait.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#21 Leann Rimes Cibrian

Coffee portrait.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#22 James Blunt

Portrait, crafted entirely from the charcoal of a bonfire.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#23 Thomas Ian Nicholas

Portrait made using blackberry pie.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#24 Lesley Joseph

“A piece of my art, commissioned using lipstick!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#25 Josh Taylor

Created using Frank’s Hot Sauce!

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#26 Nick Di Giovanni

Painted with coffee.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#27 Amy Dumas/Lita

“Presenting Lita with her machete (no paint brush) painting!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#28 Sharon Osbourne

Portrait created entirely using lipstick and kisses!

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#29 Louis Rees-Zammit

“A collage of his entire life and career to date!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#30 Sir Tom Jones

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#31 Sam Ryder

“Flying saucers” sweets art!

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#32 Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Portrait made using lipstick.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#33 Craig David

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#34 Lauren Price

“Lauren price painted with a boxing glove!”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#35 Jack Rooke

Tomato ketchup portrait.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#36 Toheeb Jimoh

Portrait, crafted entirely from tape.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#37 Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Murder on the Dancefloor inspired blood red glitter art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#38 Billy Porter

Portrait collaged together using chopped-up images of The Mona Lisa, celebrating Billy’s new album #BlackMonaLisa.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#39 Tom Wlaschiha

Created with coffee.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#40 Beverley Knight

Lipstick kisses portrait.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#41 Phil Dunster

Made using jam tarts.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#42 Landon Harvey

Coffee art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#43 Josh & Kally

Collage created using all their listeners.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#44 Zoe Birkett

Golden glitter artwork that reflects the iconic TINA The Musical London poster.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#45 Sam Thompson And Pete Wicks

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#46 Charlotte Church

“The message of love on my golden glitter portrait.”

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#47 Tom Francis

Portrait made using lipstick, inspired by the love/obsession theme within Sunset Boulevard alongside Nicole Scherzinger.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#48 Pete Waterman

portrait collaged up of all the @stockaitkenwaterman hits!!

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#49 Jack Ryder

Created with coffee.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#50 Jackie Burns

Lipstick art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#51 Steve Speirs

Coffee art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#52 Newton Faulkner

Coffee art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#53 Sugababes

Sugar art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#54 Sam Tutty

Coffee art.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

#55 Andrew Scott

Portrait made with coffee.

Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Image source: nathanwyburnart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Argument for “13 Reasons Why” Not Glorifying Suicide
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2018
We Re-Imagined Iconic Books With New Authors You Might Recognise
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Half Beauty, Half Beast! Half Skull Makeup Looks That Tell A Story
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Gets Same Tattoo As His Rescue Dog, People Explain That It’s How Neutered Dogs Are Marked
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographer Captures The Haunting Beauty Of Motherhood And Caregiving In Poetic Photo Series (20 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested For Allegedly Beating Boyfriend In Violent Argument
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.