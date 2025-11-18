Artist Paints Iconic Celebrities With Unlikely Materials Like Coffee And Lipstick (55 Pics)

Nathan Wyburn is a contemporary pop culture artist known for his unique portraits, which he creates using everything but paint. Nathan gets creative with coffee, lipstick, ketchup, and other materials. He also puts together collages using images of the person he chooses to portray.
His subjects are usually well-known celebrities like Jason Momoa, the Jonas Brothers, and others, many of whom Nathan has met in real life!
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Nathan’s incredible gallery of works and make sure to read the interview with the artist added down below!
#1 Miriam Margolyes
“Portrait made using a stamp of her favorite swear word… on pages of her new book!”
#2 Ncuti Gatwa
A portrait created entirely using images of all previous Doctors in Doctor Who before him.
#3 Billy Ocean
“Portrait collaged entirely using the covers of his records over his career!”
#4 Jason Momoa
#5 David Boreanaz
“I created it entirely using fake blood fingerprints and handprints!”
#6 Cat Burns
Lipstick portrait.
#7 Vicky Mcclure
“It’s crafted using police tape referencing some of her onscreen characters, including Kate in Line of Duty!”
#8 Mr Doodle
A collage made out of images of Mr Doodle throughout his career.
#9 Ant & Dec
Portraits made from toast and marmite.
#10 Russell Crowe
“His portrait is collaged entirely using images of him on stage with his live music and every single movie he’s ever starred in!”
#11 Anthony Daniels
Collage made from screengrabs.
#12 The Jonas Brothers
Painted with their waffle house inspired chocolatey food art portraits.
#13 Cyndi Lauper
A portrait created entirely from colored lipsticks (and kisses).
#14 Official Blue
#15 Rebecca Ferguson
Lipstick kisses art.
#16 Shannen Doherty
Painted with lipstick.
#17 Ed Gamble
Painted using mustard and ketchup.
#18 Sam Palladio
Made using Tennessee bbq sauce.
#19 Rag’n’bone Man
Portrait created using rags (and some little plastic bones).
#20 Annette Badland
Coffee portrait.
#21 Leann Rimes Cibrian
Coffee portrait.
#22 James Blunt
Portrait, crafted entirely from the charcoal of a bonfire.
#23 Thomas Ian Nicholas
Portrait made using blackberry pie.
#24 Lesley Joseph
“A piece of my art, commissioned using lipstick!”
#25 Josh Taylor
Created using Frank’s Hot Sauce!
#26 Nick Di Giovanni
Painted with coffee.
#27 Amy Dumas/Lita
“Presenting Lita with her machete (no paint brush) painting!”
#28 Sharon Osbourne
Portrait created entirely using lipstick and kisses!
#29 Louis Rees-Zammit
“A collage of his entire life and career to date!”
#30 Sir Tom Jones
#31 Sam Ryder
“Flying saucers” sweets art!
#32 Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Portrait made using lipstick.
#33 Craig David
#34 Lauren Price
“Lauren price painted with a boxing glove!”
#35 Jack Rooke
Tomato ketchup portrait.
#36 Toheeb Jimoh
Portrait, crafted entirely from tape.
#37 Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Murder on the Dancefloor inspired blood red glitter art.
#38 Billy Porter
Portrait collaged together using chopped-up images of The Mona Lisa, celebrating Billy’s new album #BlackMonaLisa.
#39 Tom Wlaschiha
Created with coffee.
#40 Beverley Knight
Lipstick kisses portrait.
#41 Phil Dunster
Made using jam tarts.
#42 Landon Harvey
Coffee art.
#43 Josh & Kally
Collage created using all their listeners.
#44 Zoe Birkett
Golden glitter artwork that reflects the iconic TINA The Musical London poster.
#45 Sam Thompson And Pete Wicks
#46 Charlotte Church
“The message of love on my golden glitter portrait.”
#47 Tom Francis
Portrait made using lipstick, inspired by the love/obsession theme within Sunset Boulevard alongside Nicole Scherzinger.
#48 Pete Waterman
portrait collaged up of all the @stockaitkenwaterman hits!!
#49 Jack Ryder
Created with coffee.
#50 Jackie Burns
Lipstick art.
#51 Steve Speirs
Coffee art.
#52 Newton Faulkner
Coffee art.
#53 Sugababes
Sugar art.
#54 Sam Tutty
Coffee art.
#55 Andrew Scott
Portrait made with coffee.
