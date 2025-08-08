The Internet Loves Dogs, But Here Are 38 Downsides Of Having One As A Pet

Deciding that you want to be a pet owner is one of the best things that you can ever do! That’s not to say that opening your home up to an awesome dog will mean that your future will be worry-free. Though you get a lifelong companion, your new responsibilities mean that your day-to-day routine will inevitably change. They’re a serious commitment!
In a heartfelt discussion on AskReddit, some honest pet owners opened up about the very real downsides of having a dog. The lack of spontaneity in your life is just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to see the world through their eyes.
#1
They get old and die and leave a huge empty place in you, because the one being in the world that loved you unconditionally is gone.
Image source: Any_Assumption_2023, Go to engin akyurt’s profile engin akyurt
#2
Hair.
HAIR.
EVERYWHERE.
Image source: throwawayRAfishticks, Monika Grabkowska
#3
This isn’t a downside, but it’s not talked about enough: Having a dog requires discipline and selflessness from the dog owner. Day in, day out, and for some dogs and owners, much more effort and time towards training and behaviors than people realize.
Image source: AcanthocephalaOk2966, Ahmet Kurt
#4
When they roll in the rotting corpse of a sheep and you’re miles away from home and have to drive back in a hot car that now stinks of expired sheep viscera.
#5
Sometimes you just don’t want to go outside to let them pee or poop, but you have no choice. 5am, too bad gotta go out. Zero degrees out, you’re sick, on a fantastic date, too bad, time for a pee or poop break.
Image source: smailskid, Yan Krukau
#6
Vet bills and unexpected diagnosis.
My first dog got misdiagnosed by veterinarians for weeks. By time I found someone who would take us seriously and help, she was too far gone. She had a fungal infection called blastomycosis. It was too aggressive and unchecked, so she died in the backseat going to an emergency vet.
Later, I got a perfectly normal, healthy dog that was diagnosed with megaesophagus within the first year. He can live a long, relatively normal life, but he eats in a high chair (bailey chair) 3 times a day (and has to sit there for 30+ mins every meal).
You never know when a diagnosis will turn your life upside down.
Image source: dovvvvvieee, JSB Co.
#7
Having had a dog that didn’t get along with all dogs, it’s nice to be able to have a relaxing walk without worrying about every dog that comes along. Not having your arm pulled off is nice, too.
Image source: No-Text-9656, Pixabay
#8
My dog has just decided after ten years that he is TERRIFIED of gas stations, which makes traveling with him a bit of a pain in the a*s.
Image source: FilthyPuns, Niki Sanders
#9
They often prevent you from making spontaneous plans.
Like, you just spent the afternoon with great new friends and they invite you to stay for dinner? Or your date asks you to spend the night? You can’t because you have to go home to walk and feed the dog.
Image source: LostInSpaceTime2002, Ar kay
#10
I used to have dogs and I don’t now.
Other than the obvious ones of having to clean up after them, take them for walks, etc. one thing that I absolutely don’t miss is having to be home at a certain time to let them out for the bathroom.
If I want to stop by the grocery store and get some shopping done I have to go home first.
If I want to grab a drink with friends after work I have to go home first.
If I have a doctor’s appointment after work I have to schedule it around making sure I can go home first.
And obviously it extends to vacation, you need to either take the dog with you, board it, or pay someone to watch them, which isn’t really a hassle, it’s just an added expense and travel is already so expensive.
Image source: NeedsItRough, Duskfall Crew
#11
It’s a big commitment – depending on the breed they need a good amount of exercise and attention and many prefer a good amount of space. They can also be quite expensive. These aren’t reasons to not get a dog just important considerations to ensure you give your dog the life it deserves.
Image source: Didntlikedefaultname, Getty Images
#12
Other dog owners.
Image source: Not_EdM, Rui Alves
#13
Making the decision to put them down when they’ve been sick. We are putting our service dog down today.
Image source: Healthy-Pipe-1998, JSB Co.
#14
For the first few months you have to watch them almost constantly or else they’ll eat something they shouldn’t or s**t all over your house. Puppies are cute but extremely high maintenance.
Image source: EgoSenatus, Kaboompics.com
#15
Border collie owner here. Wasn’t my choice, but I have her.
She’s hard to connect with. You try to interact with her? Pet her? Just chill on the couch with her?
No. Ball now. NOW. 24/7. Endless ball. Always staring laser focused on the ball.
Take ball away? Freak the f**k out looking for ball everywhere. Find new random object to bring to you and stare at. It is ball now.
Hair. Hair everywhere. Always.
I’ve had many dogs in the past that I have owned and loved, but this one is hard. Endless ball.
She has a big yard to run in and can go do so at any time. She comes in panting, exhausted from running in the yard. The moment she comes in… Ball.
I wish I had a dog that would just relax on the couch for a bit.
Image source: Wolfman01a, Magda Ehlers
#16
The lack of spontaneity is honestly the hardest part, forgetting what it’s like to just *leave* without calculating potty breaks or boarding costs. And yeah, the heartbreak of losing them is brutal, but even the smaller daily sacrifices add up over time. I love my dog to death, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss the freedom of pre-dog life sometimes. It’s like having a furry toddler that never grows up.
Image source: mynaladu, Matt Alaniz
#17
Blessing and a curse of watching them age. My boy is 18 and has dementia which is heartbreaking to watch. He’s eating well and no accidents in the house so as long as he’s there we are good with him.
Image source: misterk2020, Simone Dalmeri
#18
House and furniture always smell bad, always.
Pee, drool, general filth accumulate in fibers (carpets, couches, mattresses, etc)
Some dogs have anxiety and pee all over the floor, s**t all over the place, vomit when they get nervous, etc.
You can’t travel easily; anytime you wanna go somewhere, you need to get someone to watch them, feed them, etc.
Edit: Not a dog owner; have dated dog owners in the past. Plz don’t offer me tips, I don’t have a dog.
Image source: CyberSmith31337, Fabian Gieske
#19
The barking is soo overstimulating.
Image source: haterpolice2025, Akshat Jhingran
#20
Well I’m allergic to them so not being able to breathe…
Image source: BleedingRaindrops, Getty Images
#21
Loving them so much that you’re depressed already about the day they are going to pass away. Also, finding someone you trust enough to watch it if you can’t travel with them. If you don’t have friends or family that will watch them for free, it can be pricey.
Image source: KetchupNugs
#22
I love all animals. I was a vegan for an extended period of time and currently limit my consumption of animal products within reason. I put bugs outside even.
Having a dog is, imo, the most overrated experience I can think of. Our absolutely perfect sweet boy just passed away a few months ago (RIP Dexter, he was nearly 13 and perfect in every way). And despite my love for him as a living thing that was kind, loyal, obedient, and supportive; having a dog is a huge pain in the a*s and the juice isn’t worth the squeeze imo.
* You are shackled to your home for anything that may last 10+ hours. Weekend trip? Boarding is $100+ a night with inconvenient pick-up / drop-off hours and requires reservations.
* Your carpets and furniture will stink like a dog (people argue against this, they are lying to themselves and/or have nose blindness).
* Want to sleep in? Sorry, you can’t.
* Want to go to bed early? Sorry, you can’t.
* Do you enjoy picking up warm soft dog s**t? I don’t.
* Do you like the smell of dog food? I don’t.
* $100 for a bath and a haircut every few weeks
* $60 for food once a month or so
* Absolute heartbreak when their short life comes to and end, and the pain of seeing a loved one struggle before that untimely demise
* Do you have 20+ hours a week to train a puppy? (We did thankfully, most don’t).
* If it’s not trained well, you’re in for a decade of hell that is aggression, destruction, and liability.
Image source: LiquidDreamtime, Josh Hild
#23
Having a dog is having a newborn baby, for the dog’s entire lifespan. They can’t verbalize their needs and they are 100% dependent on you to survive: food, water, shelter, bathroom, and connection/bonding/stimulation. Babies (hopefully) grow to be independent adults that overtime (again, hopefully) require less and less supervision.
Puppies depend on you to survive, and when they turn into adult dogs, though they require less supervision if they have been appropriately trained, they are still 100% dependent on you. You MUST feed them daily, you MUST take them out for the bathroom, daily. You MUST take them to the vet when they get sick and then give them their medicine.
Not only that, they aren’t necessarily easy. Some dogs don’t like men. Some don’t like children. Some are allergic to grass. Some need antidepressants or doggy Xanax. Some are reactive and will get aggressive and you need to learn their triggers and work with them closely to improve their response (if you have a hard time going to therapy to work on yourself, then you won’t have an easy time deciphering and reducing your dogs triggers).
If you think starting from a puppy makes you immune to this, then having a dog isn’t for you.
Not only that, you actually need to learn about the breed you will buy or adopt. Each has their job and lifestyle that best suits them. Your lifestyle needs to match them, they don’t need to match yours. Please do not get a blue heeler or border collie if you are not currently a very active person. A dog won’t turn you into a 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving person. Your dog will become destructive and/or aggressive if their daily exercise needs aren’t being met.
Likewise, you wouldn’t want to get a dachshund if you want a dog to go on long walks and bike rides with, they’re just not made for it. You also don’t want a dachshund if you already have pet bunnies or ferrets!!
Also, don’t like when people snore at night? Don’t get a pug or a Boston terrier or bull dog.
Don’t like random silent but deadly farts that could evacuate a small town when you have company over? Don’t get any dog ever because they will all do this if the company you have over slips them scraps from the table or god forbid you buy the chicken and rice flavor dry food, not the salmon and vegetable one.
Don’t like dog fur on your clothes? Your dog breeds are highly limited and if they have hair, grooming is a sacred ritual and going to a groomer can be costly; but even costlier if you don’t in terms of the dogs health.
Image source: Upstairs_Builder_597, Samson Katt
#24
Dogs are over stimulating in a whole different level. You want some quiet? Loud thunderous barking. You just want to be left alone? Guess who’s lodged 30 inches up your a*s at all times. You want to enjoy a nice meal you spend hours cooking? Guess who’s doing everything in their power to get you to notice they want some too. Want to sleep in? That’s cancelled. It’s 100 degrees? Guess who has to s**t. It’s -12? Guess who has to s**t. Have a favorite pair of shoes? Not any more. Left a tv remote out? It’s gone. Head phones? Gone. Want to go out somewhere pet friendly? Nope, your dog doesn’t like other dogs, children, UPS, cars, you. Just went outside? Guess who’s squatting in the rug.
You have to have a lot of patience and hope your dog is receptive to training or cares to listen.
Image source: DynamicBeez, Robert Gramner
#25
They need you too much. This is why I prefer cats.
Image source: anon, Jan Baborák
#26
For me it’s the worry if I have to go on a work trip. I don’t have any close friends and none of my family are “dog people” so I get anxiety thinking about what’s gonna happen when I do have to take a trip. I don’t wanna board them or leave them with any strangers.
Image source: chowbox617, Ryan Stone
#27
Poop. More poop. Bags of poop.
Image source: sittingonmyarse, Amy
#28
It’s not a downside it’s the facts of owning a dog. They have accidents in the house. They make a mess with their fur everywhere. They drool and leave water all over my house. BUT I wouldn’t trade the unconditional love for anything in the world.
Image source: Actual_Forever_1327
#29
Your house will never be as clean as it was before.
Image source: daisiduk1
#30
They stare you down while dragging their diarrhea coated a*s across your carpet.
Image source: dsgamer121
#31
Walking them at 3 AM when you live in a multi-story building with no elevator and it’s winter.
Image source: BubbetteGA
#32
At one point in my youth I worked morning shift so at 5.30 am I would be on my way to work.
There were a surprising large number of people walking their dogs at that hour. In the city so apartment complexes where I guess you don’t want your dog to relive himself inside.
Here I was cursing my existence getting up at 5 am and people here were doing it willingly. I swore then I would only get a dog if I lived in a house.
Image source: daemoneyes, Roman Biernacki
#33
1. Having to plan around the dog… it’s like having a kid. You can’t just come and go as you please, there almost always has to be some kind of plan.
2. They die. I know that’s a brutal comment, but the truth is, for me, dealing with the death of a pet doesn’t outweigh the companionship.
3. The worry. I can’t tell you the number of sleepless nights I’ve had worrying about things like a weird behavior, not finishing food, inconsistent poop, etc. etc. etc. I will say, I’m a worrier by nature, so this is probably more of a me thing, but it’s the same reason I won’t have kids.
4. Not all dogs are like the ones you see in movies… just like people, some dogs are a******s. Yes, you can train dogs to a certain degree, but there is also some nature vs nurture that can’t be controlled. I had one dog that was as sweet and well behaved as you could find and another we called, “the tiny terrorist.”
It’s a complete personal choice, and I think you have to know yourself to know the true downsides. Everything I mentioned above might not impact some people… for me, they are dealbreakers, and I’ll stick to dog-sitting for people to get my fix.
EDIT: clarified #2 to say death is not something I want to deal with again.
Image source: Drewskii1984, Eric Ward
#34
Our dog is very nervous and has difficulty adapting to new situations. We’ve watched videos, read books, tried out several dog trainers, but ultimately she just has a low tolerance for certain things. That means we’re giving up the following for the next ~10 years:
– Leaving her alone for more than 4 hours or so
– traveling without her, which means we can only go by car
– living in a city
We used to go on big international trips about twice s year. And if we didn’t have the dog, I’d want to go back to living in the city. But… Nope.
I think people really underestimate how easy it is to get a dog with some issue that ends up having a massive effect on your life. In some ways, even having children wouldn’t have changed our lives as much as getting this dog has. It can be a much bigger deal than people think.
Image source: FaultierSloth, Razvan Sassu
#35
They’re high maintenance. I have 2 cats, and can leave them over a weekend. They’ll s**t in their box, nibble at the food I leave out, and when I get back, will mostly be intact, with some minor griping at me for leaving them for 2-3 days.
You couldn’t do that with a dog. You’re either bringing your dog along, getting a pet sitter, or kenneling.
You’ll be walking them at least once or twice a day, while you’re at it, and even day trips are problematic because of your dog.
I often say that I love other peoples’ dogs. I do. I have zero desire for one of my own, but I’ll love up on a puppers all day long.
Image source: robbzilla
#36
Holidays vacation putting him in kennels breaks both our hearts.
Image source: Glittering_Salad_193
#37
They’re f*****g gross. They wipe their dirty a*s on everything because they dont wipe their butts. They track dirt and s**t all over your house. Imagine if your kids just never took their shoes off and ran around the house and furniture in their dirty shoes. That’s a dog. Dogs are f*****g gross and I wont own one again, but i love other people’s dogs since I dont have to clean up after them.
The other downside is they need constant attention. You’re frequently having to take them out to use the bathroom and you need to go on walks regardless of the weather EVERY SINGLE DAY. They really f**k up your whole day, every day. Its like having a five year old again.
Image source: Relevant-Rooster-298, Jen DeVere Warn
#38
Everything lol dogs are beyond pointless. Gotta plan everything around it, destroys your stuff, destroys your lawn, smells up the house, constantly whining for attention, drains your bank account and then it just dies. What a great decade that was .
Image source: boozefiend3000
