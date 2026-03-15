Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

by

Adopting a child is a very serious commitment and not one to be taken lightly. You can’t simply “return to sender” if things don’t work out, or if you suddenly have a change of heart. That’s why the legal adoption process isn’t straightforward. It’s thorough, tedious, time-consuming and filled with checks and balances.

A woman has told how her “super religious” co-worker has been adopting kids like she’s starting a football team. The latest (eighth) child is a boy from Ukraine but his adoptive parents have decided he’s too “awful” for them.  The “mom” is desperate to “re-home” him. She’s not only advertised the child on Facebook, but has also sent out an email to her entire company, asking if anyone wants to take him.

Adopting a child is meant to be a loving and lifelong commitment – you can’t simply “return to sender”

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits:Anna Tolipova / freepik (not the actual photo)

But one woman has advertised her 8th adopted child for “re-homing,” and is also offering him to her colleagues

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits: user24252071 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits: yanalya / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits: anon

People advised the woman to call CPS immediately and to take it even further if needs be

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Commenter link: travel.state.gov

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Commenter link: abcnews.go.com

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Commenter link: reuters

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Things took a dramatic turn after the woman called CPS, and Tony’s “re-homing” was just the tip of the iceberg

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits: garetsvisual / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

“Shuffled around like unwanted puppies”: netizens were relieved to read that the kids were safe

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

“An Update On Our Family”: remembering the child re-homing case that stunned the world

In 2020, Ohio-based vloggers Myka and James Stauffer stunned the world when they announced that they’d be “re-homing” their adopted son. The couple brought Huxley home from China in 2017 when he was 2 years old. 2 and a half years later, they decided they no longer wanted him.

According to Time magazine, the Stauffers ran a YouTube channel called “The Stauffer Life,” and had 700,000 subscribers. But the media outlet adds that their total subscribers were roughly a million when you factor in their other channels.

In a video, which was later deleted, the Stauffers said that Huxley’s special needs “exceeded their ability to properly care for him.” They blamed Huxley’s autism diagnosis, which they were reportedly aware of before adopting him. But the couple claims that not everything was revealed to them.

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Image credits: Igordoon Primus / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of, and that we were not told,” James Stauffer said in the video. While his wife added that “There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being.”

“There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more,” Myka Stauffer announced to the world.

The backlash came in thick and fast, prompting Myka to apologize and admit that she had been “naive” in the adoption process.

“I can’t say I wish this never happened because I’m still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs,” she wrote on Instagram. “I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I’m sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma.”

Many netizens noted that such cases are “disturbingly common”

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Marg Helgenberger: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 20-January-2026
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2026
“I Feel I’m No Longer Human”: Man Spends $23,000 To Transform Into A Wolf
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“My Forehead Is Still A Little Sore From That Face Palm”: 50 People Spoiled Beyond Reason
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Colors Of Ramadan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
If There Were 124 Hours In A Day, I’d Make An Entire Wooly Planet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025