‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

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My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez has passed away at the age of 30, with the news confirmed by her family on April 11.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on season 10 of the TLC series, had shared her struggles with health and personal challenges during her time on the show.

While details surrounding her passing remain limited, the update has sparked reactions among viewers who remember her journey.

Dolly Martinez’s family confirmed her passing and shared an emotional tribute

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, announced the news in a heartfelt message on Facebook, remembering her sister for her personality and presence.

“Dolly had the brightest personality… she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit,” she wrote. “She had a way of making everyone feel special.”

She also shared that, while the family is grieving, she finds comfort in believing Dolly has been reunited with their late father.

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: TLC

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: TLC

“Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten.”

The post came shortly after Cooper had shared that Dolly was in the hospital “fighting for her life”, though further details about her health at the time were not made public.

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Following the news of her demise, online viewers paid tribute.

“RIP Dolly she was my favorite episode with her face staring at the eggs cooking,” wrote one user, while another added, “Aww she tried to get surgery and was denied. She also lost 40lbs. She was trying.”

Dolly’s journey on the TLC also highlighted ongoing health and personal struggles

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Martinez appeared on season 10 of the TLC series, which documents the lives of individuals dealing with severe obesity over the course of a year.

At the start of her episode in 2022, she weighed around 593 pounds and relied on supplemental oxygen. She also spoke openly about living with ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, and bipolar disorder, explaining that food became a coping mechanism for what she described as “darker thoughts.”

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

During filming, she moved from Fort Worth to Houston to be closer to bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in hopes of qualifying for weight-loss surgery.

While she managed to lose around 40 pounds over several months, she was ultimately not approved for the procedure due to her unstable living situation and limited progress.

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: TLC

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: TLC

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Martinez’s story was one of several from the show that highlighted the complexities of long-term health struggles. In recent years, multiple former participants have passed away, including Larry Myers Jr., who died in 2023.

“We have to take our health seriously,” wrote one user

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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