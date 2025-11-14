At 22 Years Old, I Came Alone In Kyrgyzstan To Meet Nomadic People In The Mountains

In Kyrgyzstan, more and more nomads choose a sedentary life for half the year. This phenomenon is called “semi-nomadic”. During the winter, nomadic Kyrgyz live in villages to escape the harsh winter. When the sunny days arrive, the nomads return to the mountains and settle there for several months. Once at altitude, they rarely return to the village. For six months – from Spring to the end of summer – nomads opt for an outdoor and self-sufficient life where they raise animals. Naturally, nomadic camps settle near a water point. To allow for additional financial support, some families do not hesitate to participate in the country’s tourist activities (despite the low demand for tourism in Kyrgyzstan) by hosting travelers for a local experience.
Their place of life takes place under the yurt when they do not take care of the cattle in the mountains. The yurt is composed of a wooden frame covered with a felt tent made of sheep’s wool. A circular hole, called Tunduk, is located at the top of the yurt. It can be opened or closed to allow light to enter and allow ventilation of the dwelling. The Tunduk is the national emblem of Kyrgyzstan (it appears on the country’s flag). With a surface area of approximately 20m², the yurt space is culturally, socially and symbolically organized. The entrance is always to the south. The woman’s place is near the fireplace in the east. As for the space to the west, it is reserved for man or guests. Valuable objects are placed in the north, at the bottom of the yurt.
More info: hanslucas.com
