“I’m Not Responsible For Your Emotions”: Woman’s MIL Makes Years Of Rude Comments, Husband Finally Breaks Down

Everyone wants a harmonious dynamic with their in-laws. But as we all know, these relationships can be complicated to navigate, especially if the person you’re trying to win over has an overbearing personality.
A woman knows this feeling all too well after her recent dealings with her mother-in-law. She had initially put up with passive-aggressive comments, including matters that were highly sensitive to her.
Things eventually reached a boiling point, leading to her husband breaking down in tears. Scroll through to find the lengthy story below.
Dealing with an overbearing mother-in-law can be a headache
For this woman, her MIL’s comments had been a burden for years
One of her unpleasant memories happened during her wedding
Another one of her issues is her MIL’s passive-aggressive behavior
Her MIL was planning to stay in her home for a few days, and she immediately began to dread the idea
To avoid encounters, she planned a trip to be away from the house
The tensions between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law are often rooted in asserting dominance
If you’ve heard enough mother-in-law jokes, you’d notice that they are usually from a male perspective. Yet, according to experts, the tension is typically highest with the daughter-in-law involved.
“Women are playing a more central role,” author and University of Maryland, Baltimore professor Dr. Geoffrey Greif told TODAY.
Dr. Greif co-authored a book titled “In-law Relationships: Mothers, Daughters, Fathers, and Sons,” which included a survey revealing that 15% of MILs and DILs have a strained relationship.
Further statistics from the survey showed that only 22% of young women enjoy spending time with their MIL, while only 23% admitted to showing and feeling admiration. Likewise, only 23% of DILs agreed that they trust their mother-in-law.
So, where is the tension coming from? As psychologist Dr. Terri Apter tells The Guardian, it all boils down to the assertion of dominance, particularly on the part of the mother-in-law.
‘There then arises that tricky question about who is ‘mother’ in the family, with final say over all those things women still assume charge over: housework and child care, meal times and children’s manners,’ she explained.
Dr. Apter notes that the daughter-in-law may perceive herself as the “most important woman” in her husband’s life, yet simultaneously expect to be both embraced and supported, as well as left alone.
Handling such conflicts can be exhausting, especially in the woman’s case, where her MIL refuses to give a genuine apology. Experts like licensed clinical social worker Brooke Schwartz, LCSW, typically advise approaching with empathy, but based on the story, the situation seems to have passed that point.
In such cases, Schwartz urges avoiding contact, maintaining self-respect, and communicating with the spouse to address problems and discuss boundaries.
The woman did all of these, and based on her account, establishing a relationship with her MIL may already be a long shot. It would be best for her to maintain her distance for her sake.
People in the comments unanimously went after the MIL
The woman shared an update, stating that her MIL’s behavior drove her husband to tears
To make matters worse, she had to cut her trip short
The husband finally decided to sit both women down and hash out their issues
She aired her grievances, but her MIL found a way to turn the tables on her
After their sit-down, the woman decided to no longer try to have a relationship with her mother-in-law
The husband spent the next day with his mother, upon his wife’s urging
Meanwhile, the woman was left dumbfounded at how her MIL self-sabotaged her relationship with his son
She provided another lengthy update, as commenters didn’t hold back on their reactions
