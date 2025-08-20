I Spent Two Weeks Hiking In The Dolomites, And These Are The 13 Most Rewarding Moments

I’ve always been fascinated by mountains, but the Dolomites are something else entirely. They feel both fierce and fragile – dramatic peaks rising out of valleys, softened by shifting clouds and morning light.
Earlier this summer, I spent two weeks hiking through this part of northern Italy, camera in hand. I mixed camping with nights sleeping directly on the floor under the stars. Some evenings were mild and magical, while others brought freezing temperatures, thunderstorms, and heavy rain that left me cold and wide awake. It was tough at times, but those raw moments made the calm mornings and golden sunsets even more rewarding.
#1 Lago Di Dobbiaco
While walking around Lago di Dobbiaco and waiting for the weather to clear, I noticed this small hut across the lake. The clouds were still thick, but I loved how the scene framed itself naturally. Using the trees in the foreground for some depth, I captured the hut against the backdrop of the mountains. It felt peaceful and isolated, a quiet little refuge in the middle of the landscape.
#2 Lago Di Dobbiaco
When I arrived at Lago di Dobbiaco in the evening, the weather was miserable – heavy rain and thunderstorms. I waited it out under the shelter at the bus stop until the rain eased, then started hiking around the lake. The mountains were completely hidden in thick cloud and fog, and visibility was awful. I took cover by some trees at the edge of the lake, and as soon as the rain stopped and the clouds began to lift, I sent the drone up to see what it looked like from above.
What appeared on the screen amazed me. From that perspective, the colours of the water, the winding patterns of the stream, and the way the clouds wrapped around the landscape made for an incredibly dramatic scene. I’d never seen Dobbiaco like this before. As soon as I landed the drone, the rain came back in full force – but I’d timed it perfectly and escaped just in time.
#3 Lago Di Carezza
I arrived at Lago di Carezza later in the evening, welcomed by calm winds and warm weather. As sunset approached, the clouds rolled back in and rain came again, but I managed to capture this shot just before the weather turned.
I wandered around the lake searching for an interesting composition and spotted some flowers that made the perfect foreground. Framing the mountains and lake between them added depth and life to the scene.
#4 Baita Segantini
When I arrived at Baita Segantini, the sky was completely clear, the sun blazing, and there was barely any wind. Lovely weather, but hiking with all my heavy camera and camping gear in that heat was challenging.
Once I reached the top, I waited for sunset and sent the drone down the mountain to capture the view. The pathway leading back up created a strong leading line, and the contrast between light and shadow across the hills and peaks made for a dramatic, textured scene.
#5 Alpe Di Siusi
Alpe di Siusi was by far the most challenging location of the entire trip. I hiked up the day before, spending hours exploring under hot, sunny skies, carrying all of my heavy gear. I knew a storm was forecast for the evening, so I positioned myself near the cable car station to have some shelter once the weather turned. Sunset was a disappointment – the mountains were entirely hidden behind thick, low clouds.
After the cable cars stopped running and the area closed, I found myself completely alone. The storm rolled in quickly – heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning striking directly across from me. I scrambled across to a cabin with a sheltered walkway just in time, feeling genuinely concerned about the situation. I sat down under the roof, staying dry, and watched as the storm intensified. Rain pounded for hours and the thunder was incredibly close. Eventually, the storm did ease, and I managed to get a few hours of sleep under the cabin.
Before sunrise, I hiked to the viewpoint feeling a mix of exhaustion and dread. Clouds completely covered the peaks, and I thought all the effort from the night before might have been for nothing. Then, as the first light of the sun started to break through, the clouds around the mountain began to clear, revealing the peaks in a soft glow. The break was fleeting – the clouds soon returned – but it was enough to capture this photo. After a night battling thunder, lightning, and relentless rain, this moment of calm and light felt like a true reward.
#6 Tre Cime Di Lavaredo
From the same spot as my earlier sunrise shot, I sent the drone over the jagged peaks in the distance, catching a completely different perspective. The deep blues of the shadows, the pale grey of the chalky mountains, and the vibrant orange glow on the sunlit peaks created an incredible contrast.
Seeing the light hit the peaks like that felt almost surreal – a reminder that even familiar places can reveal entirely new moods when viewed from above.
#7 Carini Di Misurina
After arriving at Tre Cime di Lavaredo, my first hike took me to Cadini di Misurina. I had visited Tre Cime a couple of times before, but each time there had been snow and ice, so I’d never managed to reach this viewpoint. On my way there, I stopped at this spot and waited for the sunlight to soften before continuing. I sent up the drone and captured this shot, and what really struck me was the incredible sense of scale – a tiny figure standing in this vast landscape. Moments like this make you realise just how humbling these mountains are.
#8 Tre Cime Di Lavaredo
From the same spot I’d been photographing earlier, I turned my focus entirely to the iconic three peaks. As the sun rose, they started glowing a vibrant orange while the surrounding landscape remained in deep shadow. The contrast was incredible – it made the peaks feel almost otherworldly, standing tall and vibrant against the darkened terrain.
#9 Baita Segantini
At sunrise, as I began hiking back down from Baita Segantini, I launched the drone to explore some of the scenes I hadn’t seen from above. The soft morning light created beautiful contrasts between the peaks and the shadows in the valleys, highlighting the textures and contours of the hills.
#10 Cadini Di Misurina
After the sun began setting, the landscape slipped into shadows, leaving just the mountain peaks illuminated in a stunning, vibrant orange glow. The contrast between the darkened valleys and the fiery peaks was incredible – a moment that really made me stop and take it all in. Capturing this with the drone allowed me to show the full drama of the scene and the scale of the surrounding mountains.
#11 Lago Di Braies
I launched the drone at the very start of sunrise to capture the first light spreading across the lake. Watching the surrounding mountains gradually coming to life was amazing.
#12 Tre Cime Di Lavaredo
The night before, I watched the sunset over Cadini di Misurina, then hiked through the night to Dreizinnenhütte. I slept on the floor outside the chapel, wrapped up against the cold, waiting for dawn. As the sun began to rise, the peaks slowly caught the light, glowing a deep orange. The whole landscape seemed to wake up all at once, shifting from silence into life. It was one of those moments where exhaustion disappears the second the light hits.
#13 Lago Di Braies
Lago di Braies is a classic spot that’s been photographed countless times, but it was one I had to capture myself. I arrived at sunrise, greeted by clear skies and almost no wind. I’d slept outside nearby the night before, and even getting here at 4am, there were already a few people lined up, ready to take the same shot. Despite the crowds, the calm water, the morning light, and the peaceful reflections made it feel like a moment just for me.
