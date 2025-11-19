Artist Created 25 Relatable Comics That Perfectly Capture Life’s Struggles

Some people write diaries, others go to therapy, and some, like Lindsay, turn their experiences into funny and relatable comics. The creator behind ‘Lindsay Diary Comics’ shares small snippets of her life, bringing lighthearted humor to everyday struggles, such as exhaustion and the realization that time is slipping away faster than expected.

With simple yet expressive artwork, her comics capture those moments when we convince ourselves we’re being productive—only to realize that the year is already flying by. Her storytelling transforms the mundane into something hilarious and deeply relatable, making readers think, “Yep, that’s me.”

If you enjoy personal comics with a witty take on daily life, Lindsay’s work is definitely worth following. After all, a little humor is the best way to handle life’s ups and downs!

More info: Instagram | dinopony.com | randomactsofcat.com | Instagram

#1

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#2

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#3

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#4

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#5

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#6

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#7

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#8

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#9

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#10

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#11

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#12

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#13

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#14

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#15

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#16

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#17

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#18

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#19

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#20

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#21

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#22

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#23

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#24

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

#25

Image source: lindsaydiarycomics

Patrick Penrose
