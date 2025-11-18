Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

by

Random pictures from WikiHow taken out of context.

How to send hate mail to the IRS

How to swear at your boss telepathically

How to break the news to your roommate that you released a deadly chemical agent

How to make your Introverted dog socialize

How to pet your p***ed off cat

Things to do while visiting Walter White

How to set a trap

What to do if your a mom and find your sons group chat logs

How to make money by blackmailing

How to plan an escape

How to recycle a person

How to assemble the kinagardener ear drum crusher

How to not pay taxes

How to get bullied

How to get rid of your annoying roommate (German Style)

How to respond to the neighbors dog

How to get your face in the paper

How to seek revenge on your enemy

How to kindly tell someone that they are wrong

How to destroy evidence

How to get scoliosis

How to pray for someone’s downfall

How to go broke

How to dispose of unwanted roommates dog

How to be John Wick

How to fix life’s problems

How to make the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on a budget

How to get a mole into the US government

How to find a hitmen

How to recreate breaking bad

