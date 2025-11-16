“Don’t Be The One To Mess It Up”: Entitled Note On Public Park Benches Asks People To Not Sit There Because Of A Kid’s Birthday

An image of a note left in a busy public park has been going viral on the internet after someone posted it on the Mildly Infuriating subreddit three days ago. The caption indicated that the note was left in a “busy public park on a hot Saturday/Labor Day weekend.”
The author added: “Seems super entitled. Park has been open for 4 hours and no sign of them. All the other tables are full.” Turns out the note was left by the parents of a four-year-old who ‘reserved’ three tables for their child’s birthday party.
Understandably, the note caused quite a stir on social media, prompting people to debate on entitled behavior and arrogance in busy public spaces. Scroll down and share what you think of this situation in the comments below!
Parents of a four-year-old left a note in a busy public park to reserve the tables for their child’s birthday, which sparked a heated discussion online
Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AV16mm
Image credits: AV16mm
Image credits: AV16mm
Image credits: AV16mm
The person who shared the infamous note on Reddit added some background information
Image credits: AV16mm
Many people thought that reserving public park benches and not showing up is not acceptable
Others, however, did not shame the parents who wrote the note and saw no big deal
Follow Us