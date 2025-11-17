Designing Gifts From Wood (22 Pics)

When I travel to different places, I often buy magnets as souvenirs to mark the places I’ve been to. I want to share that interesting thing with everyone. We can completely create magnets the way we want. I created magnets about my country Vietnam. The design will be processed using laser cutting technology from industrial wood and UV printing. Each magnet is designed with 3 overlapping layers and is bonded with specialized glue to create a 3D feel.

We can place them on the refrigerator, locker or any other magnetic surface to add color and culture to our space. I really love it.

Finished product

Ha Noi Temple

Ha Noi Food- Pho Noodle

Ha Noi Food

Ha Noi Food

Ha Noi Temple

Ha Noi Temple

Ha Noi Temple

Ha Long Bay

SaPa

VietNam Temple

National flower

Da nang city

Detailed drawings

Finished product

Da Nang Food

Hoi An

Hue

Phu Quoc

Nha Trang Food

Nha Trang Temple

