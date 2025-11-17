Designing Gifts From Wood (22 Pics)

When I travel to different places, I often buy magnets as souvenirs to mark the places I’ve been to. I want to share that interesting thing with everyone. We can completely create magnets the way we want. I created magnets about my country Vietnam. The design will be processed using laser cutting technology from industrial wood and UV printing. Each magnet is designed with 3 overlapping layers and is bonded with specialized glue to create a 3D feel.
We can place them on the refrigerator, locker or any other magnetic surface to add color and culture to our space. I really love it.
Finished product
Ha Noi Temple
Ha Noi Food- Pho Noodle
Ha Noi Food
Ha Noi Food
Ha Noi Temple
Ha Noi Temple
Ha Noi Temple
Ha Long Bay
SaPa
VietNam Temple
National flower
Da nang city
Detailed drawings
Finished product
Da Nang Food
Hoi An
Hue
Phu Quoc
Nha Trang Food
Nha Trang Temple
