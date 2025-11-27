NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 27-November-2025

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: With gratitude

A mental state of appreciation and contemplation for positive circumstances.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is THINKFUL.

NYT Strands word list for 27-November-2025

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Maybe Wizards Should Figure Out a Way to Conjure up Google Maps
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2018
Someone Asks “What Are Some Immediate Red Flags In Women That Men Should Look Out For?”, And 30 Women Share Honest Answers
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Not Advertisements But Not Not Advertisements”: 50 Funny Memes Without Context
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Draw Animals As Beautiful Glass Terrariums
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Story From Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
45 Terrible Modern Home Design Trends That People Just Don’t Understand
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025