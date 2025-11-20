“Looking For Next Husband”: Jennifer Lopez, 56, Brutally Slammed Over Her Daring Stage Outfit

Jennifer Lopez’s onstage wardrobe choices have once again resurfaced online, sparking a wave of harsh criticism across social media.
The 56-year-old superstar, who dominated headlines earlier this year for several risqué, revealing outfits, is back in discussion after a now-viral clip began circulating on Wednesday, November 19.
Some fans accused her of “trying to snag another husband,” while others bluntly labeled her look “gross” and “ridiculous.”
Jennifer Lopez sported a bikini-style bodysuit in the now-viral clip circulating online
The look appears to be from her performance at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., in June 2025.
The On The Floor singer flaunted her toned physique in a black two-piece bikini with sizzling flame embellishments throughout.
She completed the outfit with a skin-toned mesh cover-up, sparkly ankle-length boots, and long blonde tresses blowing in the wind.
However, Lopez found herself in hot water once again over her fashion choice after a user named Matt Pinner shared a clip of her performing on stage to a packed stadium on X.
The video, which has gained over 4.4 million views so far, appeared to be filmed by an audience member in the crowd.
The discussion centered on Jennifer’s risqué performance at the World Pride Music Festival in June this year
The footage showed Jennifer surrounded by backup dancers before she turned toward the stage and walked up a flight of stairs set in the middle.
The brief 17-second clip was captioned, “JLo is 56 years old, why is she still dressing like this on stage??”
The video quickly sparked heated debate, with some social media users defending the Unstoppable actress while others harshly criticized her fashion choices.
One critic wrote, “Lmao, for real? JLo running around stage na**d? Guess those tickets don’t sell themselves.”
Another added, “She’s 56 and dressing like that because when the music isn’t topping charts anymore, the outfit becomes the attention-grabber.”
Users debated that the 56-year-old singer’s revealing outfit was her way of “trying to find her next husband”
“Because that’s the only value she sees in herself, her s**ual attractiveness and perceived youth. Very sad.”
However, many supporters came forward with strong praise for the star, with several echoing the sentiment, “Because she can, and looks good while doing it. It’s a Flex. Majority of 56 Yo do not have that luxury!”
Another user chimed in, “If I looked like that at 56, I’d dress like that all d**n day every day.”
Beyond age-shaming, users also brought her past marriages into the conversation.
Lopez has been married four times and engaged six times, with her most recent separation being from Hollywood star Ben Affleck.
The Jenny from the Block singer had already dominated headlines earlier this year during the European leg of her Up All Night tour
Jennifer and Ben were married for less than two years before trouble began to rock their relationship, and by the time their second wedding anniversary arrived in August 2024, Lopez had filed for divorce.
The split was legally finalized months later in January of this year.
One netizen harshly mocked, “Shopping for that 15th engagement ring.”
Another agreed, writing, “Trying to snag another husband… She should worry about her kids.”
The discussion quickly spiraled, with many fans arguing that it’s not unusual for “older” celebrities to pull attention-grabbing stunts onstage.
Several A-list names, like 78-year-old Iggy Pop, 67-year-old Madonna, and 78-year-old Elton John, were brought up as comparisons by defenders.
“She said she will stop when Madonna and Cher stops!”
Lopez has been married four times and engaged six times, with all of her marriages ultimately ending in divorce
This fresh debate comes shortly after the Anaconda star faced a wardrobe mishap during her Up All Night show in Warsaw, Poland, in July this year.
When she returned to the stage on her 56th birthday, she was seen grabbing the back of her skirt as it began to slip.
One of her dancers, Giuseppe Giofrè, rushed in to help, but as she walked forward, the skirt fell off completely.
She addressed the hiccup over the mic, saying, “I’m out here in my underwear. I’m glad I had underwear on!”
Despite the pressure and constant online scrutiny, Jennifer remains focused on her career as she prepares for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, scheduled to run from December 2025 to March 2026.
The pop sensation is set to perform 12 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
“We don’t need to see what your body looks w/o clothes at a concert. She must have a very low self esteem,” wrote one user
