Hey Pandas, Post A Crime Case You Think Needs More Attention (Closed)

I’m very interested in crime (not in a bad way) and I often find myself listening to crime podcasts. Often, these stories always point out the injustice of the judicial system. So what not well-known crime cases others should know about/need more attention?
Please keep this a victim-blaming-free zone!
#1
Ive posted about this case before but its finally been closed after 2-4 years…
Missing monkey is an idaho case where a lil boy (nickname monkey) disapeared from his hom in idaho…
Well im here to say its been solved, and sadly monkey was returned to his mother, in a box…
#2
The case of Christian Andreacchio. He was found in his bathtub shot in the head. The two people that were suspects in this case were:
1) His girlfriend who was sleeping in the same apartment and claims not to have heard the shot. Bonus points that she has changed her story of who found his body that day multiple times. Not to mention the she has told multiple stories to many people and they found gunshot residue on her hands
2) A friend who left his apartment and went to Christians bank to withdraw money. He wasn’t able to because he did not have the pin number. He claims he was not in the apartment during the shooting.
Other interesting evidence:
1) There was no blood splattering you would think would be involved in a suicide
2) Blood was found on the outside of the door (a speck) even though both of the suspects said the door to the bathroom was shut when they went to investigate where Christian was.
3) His girlfriend lied about having Christians phone and only later turned it over to the police.
4) so much more!
#3
The Sewol Ferry Tragedy. I forget when it happened, I believe in 2014. High school students (about 16 y.o) went on a ferry to go to Juju Island SK for their field trip. They went on this Cargo ship with suites on the top for passengers. Note that there were other passengers other than the high school but majority of passengers were these high schoolers. The cargo was too much, and I believe they didn’t have much fuel for that, however the more cargo they bought, the more money they would get. On their way back (I believe) the ship started sinking and an announcement came on saying “everyone stay in your seats don’t move.” So, as they students gradually started freaking out the announcement kept on saying “just keep your life vest on, we’re okay, don’t move.” Eventually everyone could feel the boat was tilted and started texting things like “I love you guys, I miss you mom, don’t worry I’m ok, tell my sister to never go on field trips again.” The U.S Navy was stationed and called SK asking if they wanted them to join, but SK refused. Japan also saw the ship and offered help but SK refused. (If you know, you know) By this time few lifeboats came and SK were notified about this incident, parents were frantic, and everyone was told everyone was saved. But not everyone texted, called, or had any trace of survival. 300 students died, +few other passengers and few crew members. Families of the victims had to get their own boat and tried to save students themselves. Civilian divers were able to find bodies when the SK naval team couldn’t. The U.S tried to help but the water wasn’t safe, bc the divers are just humans too. I think they did help but not too sure. Civilian divers went themselves and some divers also passed and are counted as victims.
The country failed the families of these victims,
by denying help when both countries, Japan and the USA could’ve helped victims. And what happened to the captain you ask? He left the ship. While the pre recorded message was telling kids to stay in, he took his lifeboat and left the ship. They had no captain. Many students were found in the shipwreck trapped in the shop, suffering from broken limbs trying to open windows.
There were these students, one girl and a boy, we don’t know if they’re a couple, who tied their lifevest together, and they were found dead together with their lifevest strap attached. 🥺 For survivors, school staff, families, and even divers, this took a huge mental toll on them.
The president got impeached, prime minister resigned, and the principal of the school ended his life. They are only a handful of survivors, but they lost everything on a trip.
There are text messages available online, as well as captains sentencing, photos, and victims faces.
If you read this much, comment a🎗️. The official sign used to remember all the students, crew, and those who died trying to find bodies.
