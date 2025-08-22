Only True ‘90s & ‘00s Kids Can Name These 24 TV Shows From The Sets

by

Remember when TV show sets felt like second homes?

Whether it was the Friends squad gathered at Central Perk, Will Smith lounging in the Bel-Air mansion, or the crew from That ‘70s Show hanging out in Eric’s basement – these fictional spaces became just as iconic as the characters themselves.

In this quiz, you’ll see well-known living rooms, kitchens, workplaces, and hangout spots from the most beloved shows of the ‘90s and ‘00s.

See if you can match the set to the show and showcase how well you really remember the backdrops of your favorite TV moments.

