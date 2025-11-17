50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Memes dominate the internet, and they’re nearly impossible to avoid. Well, unless you unplug from the internet and social media entirely, but that’s not happening any time soon, right? Some of the best memes meant for the smartest cookies out there end up being shared on the “Science Humor” Facebook group.
An extremely popular online community with 1.67 million members and counting, “Science Humor” is all about combining science and humor in meme format. We’ve collected some of the wittiest ones to share with you today, Pandas. Check them out below, upvote your fave science jokes, and don’t forget to send ‘em to all the other brainiacs in your lives!
Roger Harris, the founder and moderator of the science jokes Facebook group, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda‘s questions about the popular project. “I have a science background and a rather British sense of humor, so I’ve always been able to see the funny side of things,” he shared with us. You’ll find our interview with Harris as you read on.
#1 Yeah, Right
#2 I Second This Proposal
#3 A Current Event
#4 Xavier Hits The Spot Always
#5 The Fibonacci Poet
#6 This Seems So Justified
#7 Natur Could Be So Cute
#8 This Will Never Be Not Funny
#9 Just A Snapshot
#10 Timing Is Everything!
#11 Forensics Gone Wild
#12 And How Do You Make Holy Smokes?
#13 How Adorable! Nature Is Really Amazing!
#14 I Wish I Had Thought Of Doing This…it Had To Be Fun!
#15 Well, That’s Medium Rare Steak Temperature
#16 Just Typing Up 10+ Characters So It’s Not Auto Declined
#17 Imagine All The Possibilities! Lol
#18 They’re Off To Left Of Alpha Centauri
#19 Science Of Story Telling
#20 Clumpy Yet Satisfied
#21 For The Humanities Scientists. Idk If It’s Close Enough To Science, Or Funny To Y’all, I Certainly Liked It
#22 Indeed True
#23 Something About This Rings A Bell
#24 The Next Time Someone Mocks You For Criticizing Kidsthesedays, Remember That It’s A Cultural Prerogative
#25 Thermodynamics Is Where It’s At
#26 When Your Wife Goes Nuclear Over An Innocent Remark…
#27 Speed Is Not Magic
#28 I So Want This
#29 I Have To Admit, The Science Would Make This True
#30 It’s The Seconds That’s Killin’ Me!
#31 It’s Not Humerus
#32 Now That Would Be A Sight
#33 I Admit, I Could See This Being Scientifically Tested And Proven
#34 Time For Something “New”
#35 This Is Pretty Sad
#36 Insufferable!
#37 ***cryptozoology ***
#38 Speed, Velocity, What Could Wrong?
#39 ***tunnel Vision = Dark Humor***
#40 Each Fungi Needs It’s Mushroom
#41 ***misdiagnosis ***
#42 I Used To Love Doing Punnett Squares For Everything
#43 Awwwww…. So Cute
#44 Thought This Be A Smile
#45 True, Isn’t It? Even Though Not PC!
#46 Schrödinger’s Menu
#47 Someone Broke Lady Gaga’s Code…
#48 If It’s Not One Thing, It’s Another
#49 A Win Win Situation For The Doctor, Either Cure The Dog And Get Paid Or Stuff The Dog And Get Paid
#50 Holy Schnikes!
