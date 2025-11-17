50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

by

Memes dominate the internet, and they’re nearly impossible to avoid. Well, unless you unplug from the internet and social media entirely, but that’s not happening any time soon, right? Some of the best memes meant for the smartest cookies out there end up being shared on the “Science Humor” Facebook group.

An extremely popular online community with 1.67 million members and counting, “Science Humor” is all about combining science and humor in meme format. We’ve collected some of the wittiest ones to share with you today, Pandas. Check them out below, upvote your fave science jokes, and don’t forget to send ‘em to all the other brainiacs in your lives!

Roger Harris, the founder and moderator of the science jokes Facebook group, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda‘s questions about the popular project. “I have a science background and a rather British sense of humor, so I’ve always been able to see the funny side of things,” he shared with us. You’ll find our interview with Harris as you read on.

#1 Yeah, Right

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Valentin Dombrovsky

#2 I Second This Proposal

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Josh Bolen

#3 A Current Event

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Artan Koka

#4 Xavier Hits The Spot Always

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Dhirendra Bist

#5 The Fibonacci Poet

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Rebecca A Weitzel

#6 This Seems So Justified

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#7 Natur Could Be So Cute

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Gunter Simon

#8 This Will Never Be Not Funny

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Superb Sandy

#9 Just A Snapshot

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source:  Gunter Simon

#10 Timing Is Everything!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#11 Forensics Gone Wild

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Karla A Maree

#12 And How Do You Make Holy Smokes?

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Owen Huynh

#13 How Adorable! Nature Is Really Amazing!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Nestor Raul Anzola

#14 I Wish I Had Thought Of Doing This…it Had To Be Fun!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#15 Well, That’s Medium Rare Steak Temperature

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Shehryar Khan

#16 Just Typing Up 10+ Characters So It’s Not Auto Declined

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Anthony Gonzalez

#17 Imagine All The Possibilities! Lol

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Lisa DeWild

#18 They’re Off To Left Of Alpha Centauri

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Tom Gilbert

#19 Science Of Story Telling

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: David Schein

#20 Clumpy Yet Satisfied

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Rex Ford

#21 For The Humanities Scientists. Idk If It’s Close Enough To Science, Or Funny To Y’all, I Certainly Liked It

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Flo Seger

#22 Indeed True

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Rajesh Gandhi

#23 Something About This Rings A Bell

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Glen Gray

#24 The Next Time Someone Mocks You For Criticizing Kidsthesedays, Remember That It’s A Cultural Prerogative

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kevin Finan

#25 Thermodynamics Is Where It’s At

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Jennifer Myers

#26 When Your Wife Goes Nuclear Over An Innocent Remark…

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Mark Doran

#27 Speed Is Not Magic

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Gunter Simon

#28 I So Want This

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Superb Sandy

#29 I Have To Admit, The Science Would Make This True

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#30 It’s The Seconds That’s Killin’ Me!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#31 It’s Not Humerus

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Mark McKanna

#32 Now That Would Be A Sight

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Alex Folen

#33 I Admit, I Could See This Being Scientifically Tested And Proven

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#34 Time For Something “New”

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Valentin Dombrovsky

#35 This Is Pretty Sad

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kozza Jackson

#36 Insufferable!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Rebecca A Weitzel

#37 ***cryptozoology ***

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Ralph Kirshner

#38 Speed, Velocity, What Could Wrong?

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#39 ***tunnel Vision = Dark Humor***

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Ralph Kirshner

#40 Each Fungi Needs It’s Mushroom

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Gunter Simon

#41 ***misdiagnosis ***

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Ralph Kirshner

#42 I Used To Love Doing Punnett Squares For Everything

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Makenzee Jade

#43 Awwwww…. So Cute

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Gunter Simon

#44 Thought This Be A Smile

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Connie Charles

#45 True, Isn’t It? Even Though Not PC!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Himanshu Gupta

#46 Schrödinger’s Menu

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Dhirendra Bist

#47 Someone Broke Lady Gaga’s Code…

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Wilson Revelle

#48 If It’s Not One Thing, It’s Another

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Mark McKanna

#49 A Win Win Situation For The Doctor, Either Cure The Dog And Get Paid Or Stuff The Dog And Get Paid

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Shehryar Khan

#50 Holy Schnikes!

50 Science Humor Jokes That Don’t Require An IQ Of 300 To Get Them

Image source: Paul Mahon

